Who Is The Mad Genius Behind This Young Hollywood Finsta?

If there’s a TikTok rabbit hole, I’ve happily tumbled down it. A random story time about a messy divorce? Suddenly a random guy from middle America is my opp. A $400 box of worn -out influencer clothes? Justice for the scammed! But no video that’s come across my FYP has left me with a more lingering obsession than a recent video of Tyriq Withers eating a burger at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sure, the way he unabashedly unhinges his jaw is enthralling and all, but things really got interesting when I clicked on the profile of the account that posted it — @user3266363816019.

The account is basically a TikTok-ified Finsta for young Hollywood, and lets viewers in on a more laidback version of the events you typically see via PR-approved IG posts. A video of Maddie Ziegler candidly smiling at sunset here. A clip of EmRata sipping a sparkling water or Alex Consani on the ones and twos. Seriously, what was Bella Hadid talking about in this anyway?! I’ve always wanted to see what Kylie Jenner wears to the club.

It’s exactly the kind of voyeuristic vibe that I’m here for — but that doesn’t mean I don’t have questions. In fact, if the person(s) behind @user3266363816019 wants to share their identity with me, I’d be more than happy to swear myself to secrecy. Pinky promise.

When Did The Account Pop Up?

The first TikTok was posted in June 2023 and garnered just under 650 likes.

Wait, Why Have I Not Heard Of It ‘Til Now?

This is the first time the account has really blown up. An April 2025 video of Quen Blackwell absolutely vibing as “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas & The Papas plays reached 14.3 million views and 2.6 million likes, but it’s the behind-the-scenes look at the Oscars after-party that have brought this Gossip Girl-esque delight to FYPs everywhere.

Does The Account Follow Anyone?

As of now, just one person — but sorry to burst your bubble, the following list is private. Womp womp.

Seriously, Though — Who Runs It?

The million-dollar question. While there’s no way to confirm without the user (or users!) coming forward themself, some believe it’s a group account that a few friends share. But a prevailing theory in the comments section is that it’s Tyrell Hampton, a filmmaker and photographer.

According to his Instagram, he has shot some of the main characters of @user3266363816019’s account, including Alex Consani and EmRata. His line of work would easily explain how the mysterious TikToker gets in such close quarters with so many celebs and gets invited to industry events and parties.

While nothing is confirmed, the fifth slide in this photo dump on Hampton’s Instagram account looks suspiciously similar to the pool party videos the account posted earlier this month on TikTok.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

While the user didn’t immediately respond to a DM requesting comment, I’ll continue to check up on this account every once in a while to see what @user3266363816019 is up to as the mysterious ensues. Here’s hoping we get some Met Gala videos in May, which could help to whittle down the options of who’s behind the account since those invites are so exclusive. Whether it leads to an answer or not, it will at least give us more content to live vicariously through. And maybe, just maybe, that’s enough.