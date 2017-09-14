How To Link Your Bitmoji Avatar To Your Snapchat Account

Snapchat introduced 3D Bitmojis back in 2017, but if you are sitting there staring at your phone wondering why you don't have the new 3D Bitmojis on Snapchat yet, you may not be alone. In fact, you may be one of the 30 percent of people that don’t have their Bitmoji avatar linked to their Snapchat. So, if that’s the case, I can only imagine that you’re sitting in your home office right now, refreshing the app, opening and closing it and wondering where the hell your augmented reality feature is as your IRL work piles up. I know, 2021 problems, am I right? Like, remember once upon a time when we used to have to put emojis together with symbols and they were always sideways and sometimes incredibly hard to decipher? We have come a long way, my friends.

But back to Bitmojis and the future that's much cuter. If you haven't linked your Bitmoji avatar to your Snapchat account, the truth is, you've got nothing to worry about! Only when it comes to Bitmojis, though. I don't know what else is going on in your personal life, but rest assured, your social media life is going to be A-OK. Whether you've already created a Snapchat Bitmoji or not, the 3D feature is quick and easy to link to your account. So don't panic — in just a few minutes, after setting the feature up, you can get in on all the animated fun.

You have one of two options when it comes to creating your Bitmoji: 1) You can create it directly through Snapchat by going to your Snapchat profile, scrolling to find “Bitmoji,” and then selecting “Create My Avatar,” or, 2) You can link your already created avatar in Bitmoji to Snapchat. You do this by tapping the gear icon in the Bitmoji app, scrolling down to find “Link to Snapchat,” and tapping “Continue.” See, I told you it was easy. Once the Bitmoji avatar is linked, you're good to go, and your 3D Bitmojis are waiting for you to use to spice up your Snap stories. Yes, that's really all here is to it.

If you're still curious about what the Bitmoji’s can offer you, here's a peek at what you have to look forward to, I hope it quenches some of your FOMO:

3D Bitmojis Are Mood AF

Snap Inc

The 3D Bitmojis are seriously animated. I mean, they literally make the most dramatic facial expressions and get so frustrated at the littlest things — they're exactly like us. It's beyond #relatable and hilarious, too.

There Are So Many Options

Snap Inc

There are a bunch of lenses that come pre-loaded on Snapchat. You can pick from the angry yogi, the impressed skateboarder, and so many more. According to Snapchat, 3D Bitmojis and their lenses are updated frequently, so there’s always something new to look forward to.

You Can Put On Your Director Hat

Snap Inc

While the 3D Bitmojis come with all sorts of built-in preprogramming, there's a lot of directing work you can do from your end, too. You can chose where to put them, what backdrop you'd like (aka the real world), and whether you'd like them to be small or actual human size. And you can keep playing around with them until you find the perfect combination of factors.

Share Or Save Your 3D Bitmoji Stories

Snap Inc

Personally, I save all of my 3D Bitmoji stories so that I can put them all together and create a short film of my avatar being moody and hilarious AF. But you have a choice to share right away on your story, or simply send to individual friends. And of course, you can save the stories your memories to keep it around for even longer.

How To Get The 3D Bitmoji On Your Snapchat Profile

Snapchat came out with the ability to pose your Bitmoji avatar in 3D on your user profile in July 2021. The new update will allow you to choose from over 1,200 different combinations of facial expressions, poses, backgrounds, and gestures, according to Snapchat.

According to Bitmoji, in order to customize your 3D Bitmoji header, you must tap on it and/or pull down on your Profile card. From there, you can change your Bitmoji’s pose and background.

More Options With Bitmoji Deluxe...

If those options aren’t enough, you can change your settings to access Bitmoji Deluxe. This setting allows you switch your avatar’s style and access many more options. Here’s how you do it:

In the Bitmoji app, locate the Gear icon in the top right corner. Tap on that. Look for “Change Avatar Style,” and tap on it. Swipe on it and you will see “Bitmoji Deluxe.” Click “Use This Style” and your changes will be saved.

How To Apply Your New 3D Customized Avatar To Your Snapchat Profile

Now, in order to apply your new 3D customized avatar to your Snapchat profile, you must follow these steps:

In the Snapchat app, tap on your Bitmoji avatar — or where you can see a preview of your story if you have one up — in the top left corner of the camera screen. Tap your personalized snapcode and then click “Change Selfie.” Scroll down and you will see the many options of Selfies. Tap to choose whichever you prefer. Tap “Done” and your changes will be saved.

And voila! You have a 3D animated Bitmoji as your new profile avatar.