History
The events, speeches, marches, and protests you should have learned in high school history.
1848: Elizabeth Cady Stanton writes the Declaration Of Sentiments, making 11 demands for women’s equality, and presents it at the Women’s Convention at Seneca Falls. This is now seen as the start of the women’s suffrage movement in the U.S.
1848: One of the signers of the Declaration, Quaker and social reformer Lucretia Mott, spends the summer with the Seneca Nation, a society where women have a lot of political power. Historians believe this influenced her fight for the right to vote.