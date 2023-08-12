If you have sore muscles, few things can provide relief quite like a nice, long soak in a warm bath. While Epsom salt may be the first thing that comes to mind for the occasion, lately Dead Sea salt has been getting more recognition for being a game-changing alternative — one with many research-backed benefits. That’s where Yareli’s well-loved line of bath soaks comes in. It’s been gaining popularity on Amazon, with reviewers finding that these bath salts work well at promoting relaxation, relieving dry skin, and soothing muscle aches. Here’s what you need to know about the mineral-rich bath soak that has fans replacing their Epsom salt.

Yareli’s bath soaks consist of pure magnesium chloride flakes that are harvested and imported from the Dead Sea in the Middle East — a salt lake that’s been known for its restorative properties dating back to biblical times. (If you haven’t been there yourself, you may have seen the dreamy videos on TikTok of travelers floating in it while enjoying full-body mud masks.)

Adding Yareli’s Dead Sea salt to your bath might be the next best thing to taking a dip in the real thing. In addition to helping you unwind, research has suggested that soaking in Dead Sea salt can improve the skin’s barrier function and provide relief if you experience dryness or itching. It can also be beneficial for many inflammatory skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. And it’s even been known to help with aches related to arthritis and other rheumatic diseases. (Of course, if you have any underlying conditions or are pregnant, it’s best to check in with a doctor before trying a Dead Sea salt soak).

For bath minimalists and those with sensitive skin, Yareli’s unscented formula contains only magnesium chloride flakes. But if you prefer some calming scents when you take a relaxation bath, the salts also come in a few essential oil-infused scent options, including almond, rosemary mint, eucalyptus, and classic lavender. Whichever formulation you opt for, Yareli’s Dead Sea Soaks are free of artificial colors, preservatives, and parabens. That means you can add them in without worrying about skin-irritating ingredients ruining your spa time.

Also nice: The salt soak comes in a variety of bag sizes, ranging from 3 to 15 pounds, so you can stock up or try a smaller sample without overcommitting.

When added to a warm bath, these calming salt flakes will quickly dissolve into the water. Yep, no worries about grainy and un-dissolved pieces hanging around the bottom of the tub and annoying you when you’re trying to relax.

This Dead Sea Soak is beloved on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating and over 3,800 reviews. And it’s been purchased by over 3,000 Amazon shoppers in the past month alone, so it seems well on its way to becoming a cult-favorite.

Several reviewers found that it works better than Epsom salt at soothing muscles and irritated skin (which isn’t surprising, as experts say the purported benefits of adding Epsom salt to your bath are more anecdotal).

“I have gone through many a bags of magnesium flakes and epsom salts and nothing compares to this product,” wrote one fan. “You literally feel your body relax and your muscles soothe after a bath. I even mixed it with water and put in a spray bottle to naturally deodorize and get an extra boost of magnesium. Adding this to subscribe orders!”

Another shopper noted: “Just had the most incredible self-care experience with Dead Sea bath salts! These salts are pure magic for your skin and overall relaxation. The minerals in the Dead Sea salts left my skin feeling incredibly soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.”

Of course, everyone is different. But, judging by the reviews so far, Yareli’s salt soaks might become your new go-to for sore muscle relief when you get home from an extra-long day at work, or that intense workout class that you only slightly regret signing up for.