These British Firefighters Shared The Best TikTok Response To Homophobic Commenters

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue definitely had the final word in their most recent TikTok video, which was posted in response to homophobic comments the service received whilst raising awareness around LGBTQ+ History month in February.

The video was posted on Feb. 23 to their TikTok account — which has nearly 80,000 followers — showing team members reading out the negative comments, donned in bright and colourful rainbow outfits and flag hats, all whilst keeping straight faces. The firefighters are seen sliding down fireman's poles, or dressed in rainbow outfits, waving flags, and popping party poppers, whilst reading out the homophobic comments they have received on previous videos.

The service has previously posted TikTok videos showing their solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities, including a clip posted on Feb. 9, which explained why it’s so important for the service to mark LGBTQ+ History Month. A simple and educational video, that garnered negative responses from some, but now, their clap back video has been viewed over 480,000 times.

“Based on real comments, we celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in solidarity with all those we serve and employ. Fires don’t discriminate, and neither do we,” said a fire fighter in the video.

“Let’s see pictures of firefighters doing their job, and keep political correctness out of it!” said the firefighters as they saved a toy cat from a tree. Another firefighter, standing next to the pride flag outside of the fire station, voiced: “It becomes political correctness when they post a pointless rainbow picture.” Whilst another sits behind a desk with rainbow flags sticking out of his uniform, saying: “I don’t see or understand why you need to celebrate.”

The comments underneath the video praised South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue. “The most professional clap back ever”, remarked one user. “Thank you. Representation is needed and earns you even more respect,” another posted.

The Women's Equality Party also commented: "This is a fantastic response. Services round the country should take note!"