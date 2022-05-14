You Can Cheaply Solve So Many Problems Around Your House With These 40 Genius Things

Having a space to call your own comes with tons of perks, like privacy and a chance to display your personal taste — just to name a couple. But that doesn’t mean day-to-day problems don’t cause their fair share of frustrations, too. Cramped cabinets cause messes, clothes get lost in the wash, and food goes bad before you can use it.
But while you may think you need to spend a ton to fix those mishaps, that’s not always the case. This list is full of genius items that can solve your problems on the cheap. In fact, every single product here is $45 or below, with most of them clocking in around the $20 range. What’s more, they all come highly reviewed. Problem solved.
1 Solution: This Pet Hair Remover That Never Needs Refilling Problem: Your Lint Remover Is Always Running Low
Banish lint and hair with this
animal fur remover tool. Made from durable plastic, this hair remover works by building up a static charge on the fabric interior to trap hair without sticky sheets. Simply open up the chamber and pull out the pet hair after use and it’s ready to go again. 2 Solution: A Duster On An Extendable Pole Problem: The Ceiling Fan Is Too High To Clean
No need for ladders to clean the ceiling fan, because this
extendable duster goes from 27 inches to 47 inches in just minutes, allowing you to reach high places. Its microfiber body wraps around each blade individually to trap dust without scattering it down on you. Just hand wash to clean. 3 Solution: These Stick-On Lamps That Don’t Require Wiring Problem: There’s Not Enough Light Around The House
These
wireless touch lights allow you to have extra lighting anywhere you need it — without costly electric upgrades. They can be installed easily with screws or adhesive tape and require just a tap to turn them on. They’re powered by AAA batteries and can last for 40 hours before they need replacing. 4 Solution: This Mat That Traps Liquid From Drying Dishes Problem: The Kitchen Counter Is Covered In Dish Water
If you feel like you’re constantly wiping up after doing dishes, try laying down this
silicone drying mat instead. It has a raised outer lip to help prevent leaking and raised ridges inside to ensure air can circulate through your items as they dry. Plus, it’s heat-safe, so you can use it for a trivet as well. 5 Solution: This Set Of Slim Nonslip Velvet Hangers Problem: It’s Hard To Keep Your Over-Stuffed Closet Organized
These
velvet-lined shirt hangers can solve tons of your closet problems. The velvet material prevents clothes from slipping off, while the slim design can create up to 50% more space in your closet compared to thicker hangers. You’ll be able to grab everything with ease since the hooks swivel 360 degrees, too. 6 Solution: A Reusable Magnet Calendar That’s Always Front & Center Problem: Managing Your Busy Schedule Is Tricky
Get your schedule on track with this
magnetic dry erase calendar set. It sticks to your fridge, features large boxes for text, and can be fully erased to start fresh each month. It comes with markers with capped erasers and even includes a bonus erasable shopping list. 7 Solution: The Clip-On Device That’s Simple To Store In Between Uses Problem: There’s Nowhere To Put Your Bulky Strainer
Any affordable device that cuts down on cooking hassle is worth it, and this
snap on pot strainer is no exception. It hooks on to the side of your pot so that you can drain excess liquid straight into the sink with one hand. It’s made from BPA-free silicone, so it will bend to fit a variety of pot sizes. 8 Solution: This Wireless Charger That Uses Just One Outlet Problem: You’ve Got So Many Cables You Can’t Keep Them Straight
Organize and charge your devices at once with this
wireless charging station. It allows you to charge three devices at once: an Apple Watch, AirPods, and a smartphone or tablet. There’s even a notch on the back to wrap extra cords around so you can avoid tangles. 9 Solution: This Bamboo Shelf That Rotates & Adds Storage Problem: The Spice Cabinet Is A Total Mess
If your kitchen cabinets are overflowing, try this
lazy Susan to organize them. It’s made from sleek and durable bamboo and features two tiers to add additional shelf space. Most importantly, its turntable base rotates 360 degrees so you can reach any item without messing up your cabinets. 10 Solution: These Adjustable Dividers That Are Customizable Problem: There’s No Drawer Organizer That Fits Your Kitchen Perfectly
It can be tough to find silverware trays that fit your drawers perfectly, and that’s where these adjustable
drawer dividers come in. Made from bamboo, these dividers come with four in a pack and extend from 17.5 to 22 inches long. You can space them out at whatever width you like too, making them fully customizable. 11 Solution: A Set Of Vacuum-Sealing Bags That Cut Down On Space Problem: Bulky Linens Are Taking Up Your Storage Areas
If out-of-season clothes or bulky towels and blankets take up way too much space, try shrinking them down in these
vacuum storage bags. Just pack them, attach a vacuum to the valve, and suck out the air to compress the items. These bags boast 80% more storage than similar products and even come with a bonus travel pump. 12 Solution: This Easy-To-Install Wireless System For Less Than $20 Problem: Your House Doesn’t Have A Built-In Doorbell
No need to spend a ton installing a better doorbell, just stick this
wireless doorbell on with included tape or screws and enjoy tons of features. The indoor receiver can play tons of chimes at four different volumes and even lights up when someone presses the bell. The outdoor unit is also fully weatherproof, so it can stand up to whatever the seasons throw at it. 13 Solution: This 3-Pack Of Durable Cutting Boards With Juice Grooves Problem: You’re Meal-Prepping On The Counter & Scratching The Surface
While some cutting boards get damp and slippery with use, these
cutting boards have a clever feature to avoid that. Each of the three boards per pack comes with a juice groove around the perimeter of the edge to collect excess liquid and tame messes. They’re even dishwasher safe. 14 Solution: A Portable Device That Charges & Cleans Problem: That Cell Phone Is Covered In Germs
If your phone gets a ton of use, this
sanitizing power bank will too. It uses UV light to sanitize your smartphone while simultaneously charging it, and it works on any other small household items. Simply insert your items, wait 15 minutes, and when you hear the chime you’ll know it’s done. 15 Solution: These Durable Insulated Goblets Made With Stainless Steel Problem: Your Delicate Wine Glasses Keeping Breaking
If you want temperature-controlled wine wherever you go, try these
insulated wine glasses. Featuring a classic goblet shape made with stainless steel, the glasses are shatterproof and even come with a leak-resistant lid so that they can travel anywhere you can. The base of the glasses comes outfitted with a nonslip rubber bottom for even more stability. 16 Solution: The Airtight Containers That Pack In Freshness Problem: Your Pantry Supplies Get Stale Too Quickly
These
food storage containers can help organize your pantry and prevent food from going stale at the same time. Made from BPA-free plastic, they feature airtight lids with locking mechanisms and silicone seals. They even come with chalkboard style labels and chalk pens to help easily identify your supplies. 17 Solution: This Stylish Vanity Tray That Doubles As Decor Problem: Clutter Is Taking Over Your Dresser
You can give loose items a home (and look elegant doing it) with this
vanity tray. Measuring 11.25 by 6.25 inches, this tray is made from glazed ceramic and boasts a marble pattern and chic gold foil trim on the lip. It’s ideal for organizing jewelry, makeup, loose change, and more. 18 Solution: This Charming Ceramic Sponge Holder That Dries Them Out Problem: Your Used Sponges Stay Soggy & Need To Be Replaced Quicker
Keep your sponges dry and mildew at bay with this
sponge holder. Made from ceramic, it looks high-end at a reasonable price point and won’t scratch your countertops. The charming basket weave pattern gives it a rustic vibe with modern convenience — and, yep, it’s dishwasher safe. 19 Solution: A Modern Looking, Slip-Resistant Bath Mat Made With Bamboo Problem: The Bathroom Is A Slippery Nightmare
Bring the style and tranquility of a spa to your bathroom with this
bamboo bath mat. The raised slats ensure there’s ideal airflow, while its water-resistant and anti-slip coating make it a practical addition to your space. Thanks to the rubber grips on the bottom, it’s built to stay put, too. 20 Solution: This Convenient Box With Multiple Access Points Problem: Your Pricey Vinyl Collection Has Nowhere To Go
Protect and store your vinyl collection with this
record storage box. Simply assemble the box using the snaps at the seams and fill it up. When you need to find a record, you can open it from the top (or the side) to get a better look. Each box can fit up to 75 12-inch records and comes with reinforced metal handles. 21 Solution: This Set Of Glass Bottles With Durable Caps Problem: Your Oil & Vinegar Bottles Are Leaking In The Pantry
Level up your cooking with this
oil and vinegar dispenser set. Each set comes with two glass bottles, a funnel, seal caps, and spout caps so you can load the bottles up with your favorite products. Conveniently, the bottles are labeled with both ounce and milliliter measurements so you can keep track as you cook. 22 Solution: These Easy-To-Store, High-Powered Lights That You Can Keep Anywhere Problem: You Can’t Find Your Flashlight When The Power Goes Out
Get maximum power in a small package with this set of
pocket lights. Weighing just 1 ounce, each of these pen lights are made from high-grade aluminum, and they can clip onto anything so they’re always within reach when you need them. They boast 100 lumens and are even rated IPX4 for water resistance. 23 Solution: This Set Of Produce Bins With Built-In Filters Problem: Your Fruits & Vegetables Spoil Too Quickly
If you’re constantly throwing out spoiled veggies, try these
produce-saving bins instead. They come with a built-in filter that helps optimize the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to help produce last longer. They each also feature a raised base that helps collect water to prevent your items from sitting in a soggy puddle. 24 Solution: These Clever Counter Gap Strips That Are Simple To Install Problem: Crumbs Are Always Escaping Down The Side Of Your Oven
Thanks to these
silicone covers, you won’t have to make any major kitchen renovations to seal the gaps between your stove and countertops. They fit seamlessly into the gaps, leaving flat surfaces on top. In other words, there will be no more crumbs falling down the crevices (or food spills can’t reach). You can trim them to fit your space, and they’re dishwasher safe. 25 Solution: This Hole Repair System That Packs 3 Products Into One Problem: Your Walls Have Lots Of Tiny Scuffs
Little holes and dings don’t have to be big problems, since this
hole-repair kit can tackle them in a breeze. It delivers three uses in one bottle. First, apply the spackle and primer, use the flat edge on the bottom of the tube to smooth it over the hole, and then finally use the rough surface of the cap to sand it down. 26 Solution: These Spiral Cable Covers That Can Help Protect Them Problem: Your Chargers Are Always Wearing Down
Cut down on wear and tear of chargers with these
cable protectors. Each pack comes with 12 silicone protectors in six different shades. Just wrap them around the bases of your cables, and they’ll help protect your cords from bending at too sharp of an angle while still providing flexibility. 27 Solution: A Special Laundry Hanger That Keeps Socks Clipped In Problem: It Seems Like The Washing Machine Keeps Eating Your Socks
Prevent the dreaded missing sock phenomenon with this
laundry sock clip. Simply clip your sock on the hanger with its mate and toss the whole thing in the wash. Each unit comes with enough clips to secure nine pairs of socks, and you get two per order. Just hang it in the closet when you’re done. 28 Solution: A Mat That Absorbs Those Annoying Splatters Problem: The Back Of Your Sink Is Soaked Whenever You Do The Dishes
Sometimes, extra water around your sink can lead to rust or water stains — but this
sink mat helps prevent that. It’s made from a sponge core and microfiber exterior that snaps cleanly around your faucet to absorb spills in just minutes. When you’re ready to clean it, the whole unit can go in the washing machine. 29 Solution: This Plant-Based Essential Oil Cleaner For Stainless Steel Problem: There Are Fingerprints All Over Your Appliances
If you’re trying to cut down on grime and grease without harsh chemicals, try this
stainless steel cleaner kit. Harnessing the power of lavender essential oil, it polishes fingerprints and more. Just use a light spray and the included microfiber cloth for a clean finish with a pleasant smell. 30 Solution: The Corner Shelf That Adds Two More Layers Of Storage Problem: Your Kitchen Counter Could Use A Bit More Space
If counter space is in short supply, try this charming
bamboo kitchen corner shelf. Its slotted planks are great for air circulation, making it ideal for storing fruits, loaves of bread, and more. Everything you need for installation — including screws and a screwdriver — is included, too. 31 Solution: An Over-The-Door Organizer That Adds Extra Room In Seconds Problem: Your Kitchen Doesn’t Have Space For Cutting Boards & Baking Pans
There’s no need to remodel your kitchen because you can add extra cupboard space for under $20 with this
over-the-door cabinet organizer. It’s constructed out of sturdy silver-coated steel, and you can simply drape the foam-padded hooks over your cabinet door to store baking tins, cutting boards, and more. It can also be screwed into a wall of your choice. 32 Solution: This Roll Holder That Keeps Your Supplies Right Where You Need Them Problem: There’s Nowhere To Store Backup Toilet Paper Rolls
Keep two spare rolls of toilet paper within reach with this
over-the-tank roll holder. To set it up, just lift the top off the toilet tank, hook the bracket over the side, and replace the tank cover. Its chrome-finished metal construction and sleek curved edges make it a practical and modern addition to your space. 33 Solution: This Steamer That Takes Up So Much Less Room Than An Ironing Board Problem: An Ironing Board Is Too Big For Your Space
This
garment steamer can tackle wrinkles in clothes and much more. Since it works on fabrics like chiffon, wool, and linen, you can release creases on curtains, blankets, and anything else that’s cumbersome to iron. It features a 240-milliliter tank that can produce steam for up to 15 minutes. Plus, it’s compact and doesn’t take up much space. 34 Solution: This Box That Dispenses Slices While Keeping Bread Fresh Problem: Your Loaves Of Bread Are Going Bad Too Quickly
Lock in freshness with this
bread loaf keeper. Made from plastic, it features a lid with an airtight seal to help prevent your bread from going stale. Simply insert your loaf into the box and pull the bag up and over the sides of the box. When you want a slice, just pull the sides down further to dispense. 35 Solution: These Wall Shields That Protect From Slamming Doors Problem: Your Doorknobs Keep Scuffing The Walls
Fend off scuffs and scrapes with these
wall shields. Each pack comes with six rubber bumpers; simply peel off the adhesive on the back and stick them wherever your surfaces could use a bit of protection. They work well behind doorknobs but can also be used to keep toilet seats from slamming (and more). 36 Solution: These Smart Lightbulbs You Can Control From Your Phone Problem: Left-On Lights Are Making The Electric Bill Incase
Control the color of your lighting and so much more with this two-pack of
smart bulbs. Offering up millions of shades to choose from, these smart lights can be controlled via app or voice command. You can even schedule on and off times and more, all while using significantly less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. 37 Solution: A Set Of Bedsheet Clips That Lock Everything Down Problem: The Fitted Sheets Won’t Stay On The Bed
Banish bunched-up fitted sheets for good with this four-pack of
sheet holder straps. The triangle-shaped elastic straps attach to three different access points on the corner of the sheet, while the nickel-plated clips keep it from slipping out. The whole device sits underneath your mattress, completely out of sight. 38 Solution: The Flexible Plunger That Goes Where Others Can’t Problem: Your Traditional Plunger Can’t Access Deep Clogs
This
flexible plunger goes above and beyond what other toilet tools can do. Avoid that nonstop pumping by inserting the stainless steel plunger into the pipe to dislodge clogs. Its bendable neck helps you reach difficult angles, while the rubberized ridges even act as a squeegee. Simply place it in the accompanying caddy when you’re done. 39 Solution: These Magnetic Spice Tins That Stick To Your Fridge Problem: There’s Not Enough Room For Spices In Your Cabinet
Keep your spices clearly identified and always on hand with these
magnetic spice tins. Each pack comes with 12 tins and 122 different labels of the most common seasonings. The magnetic backing means they’ll stick to most metal surfaces, and the clear tops allow you to keep an eye on the level of your supplies. 40 Solution: This Adjustable Rod That Adds More Hanging Space Problem: Your Closet Isn’t Big Enough For Your Wardrobe
If your closet has decent space but not enough rods, try this
hanging closet rod. Made from sturdy alloy steel, the bar has two hanger-like hooks at the top that simply slip over your existing closet rod. What makes this gadget especially helpful are the adjustable notches on the rod so that you can perfectly customize its height in your closet.
