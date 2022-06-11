You Can Fake An Expensive Home Renovation With Any Of These 40 Cheap, Easy Tricks

Renovating your home is a daunting task when you think about how much time and money it will take. But there are plenty of small, easy changes you can make around the house that will make it feel refreshed without having to go through a whole makeover process. Luckily, Amazon has tons of options for home tricks that are not only easy but super affordable.

Upgrade your home bar with this mixology set that includes all the tools you need to make a perfect cocktail, and you can pair it with this set of unique whiskey glasses.

Improve the lighting in your home with these strips of LED lights that are great for dark spaces like closets or stairwells. Or you can switch up your overhead lighting with this modern farmhouse light fixture.

Whether you want to upgrade something small like your pillowcase or something bigger like your kitchen cabinets, you’ll find plenty of tricks in this list that are both easy and affordable.

1 Using A Doormat That Traps The Dirt From Your Shoes SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dirt that comes from outside should stay outside. This door mat has a looped texture that helps trap the dirt from your shoes so you keep your floors clean. It has a nonslip surface on the bottom, so it won’t move around when you’re wiping your feet. It’s also waterproof and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

2 Using This Tape To Keep Your Rugs From Curling iPrimio Double-Sided Rug Tape Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some rugs have a tendency to curl around the edges, which not only looks messy but can be a tripping hazard. This double-sided mesh tape sticks to the bottom of your carpets as well as your floors. It’s safe to use on hardwood floors, vinyl, laminate, and most other floor materials. It also won’t leave any residue when you remove it.

3 Hanging Your Towels On The Back Of The Door Auledio Adjustable Over The Door Triple Bathroom Towel Holder Rack with Hooks Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you don’t have enough hooks, then your towels are likely to end up piled on the floor. This over-the-door towel bar has two hooks and three bars that can also be used to hang towels or clothes. The brackets fit securely over the door and it’s easy to assemble and disassemble.

4 Using These Touch-Up Markers To Transform Your Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Did you know you don’t actually have to replace your expensive wooden furniture or floors whenever there’s a scratch on them? Thanks to these touch-up markers that come in shades that mimic different shades of wood, you’ll never have to. This 13-piece set comes with six markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener that make your wood look as good as new in seconds.

5 Putting Lights Under Your Kitchen Cabinets Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’ve never had a kitchen with good lighting, which is what makes these under the cabinet lights so appealing. The LED lights can be placed underneath your cabinets (installed using screws or adhesives) and add lighting for more visibility at night or while cooking. They can also be used in other dark spaces, like a closet or stairway.

6 Using Chic Bath Mat Made From Bamboo Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cloth bath mats tend to get dirty and matted down, but this bamboo bath math looks straight out of a cool spa. The wood slats allow the water to drain out easily. The mat also has nine rubber gaskets on the bottom to keep it from slipping around when you step onto it for extra support.

7 Putting A Cover On Your Patio Furniture to Keep It Dry Signature Living Waterproof Sofa Cover Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not all furniture made for the outdoors can withstand the elements, like rain. This waterproof sofa cover allows you to cover your furniture during inclement weather so it stays clean and dry for you to use later. The cover comes in a small size, which works with a loveseat, and a larger size, which is better for a full-sized couch.

8 Hanging These Frames That Look Like Antique Windows Greenco Wooden Mount Window Frames (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get the look of an antique without having to do the actual antique hunting with these wooden window frames. Made from distressed wood with a rustic finish, these frames can be hung on the wall as decor on their own, but you can also add in your favorite photos and use them as picture frames.

9 Putting Plastic Shields On Your Furniture To Protect From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon No matter how much you love your feline friend, you probably don’t love the scratches they leave on all your furniture. These plastic shields attach to your couch or chair with adhesive along with plastic pins. The plastic is flexible so it can wrap around the corners of furniture too.

10 Having A Bench By The Door To Store Your Shoes Homemaid Living 3-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack Amazon $55 See On Amazon It’s handy to have this three-tiered bench by your front door so you not only have a place to store your shoes, but you have a place to sit down while you put them on. This bench is made from bamboo and can hold 6-8 pairs of shoes. It comes in brown, black, and natural wood finishes, and can also give your hallway a bit more purpose.

11 Stocking Your Bar With These Unique Whiskey Glasses Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses (Set Of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re gonna go through the effort of keeping a bar stocked at home, then you’ll want to have some quality glassware too. These whiskey glasses are bound to impress. Fancier than a shot glass or a smaller cup, these glasses were modeled from classic snifter glasses, and are great for tastings and samplings. They’re also refrigerator and freezer-safe.

12 Covering Your Wall With Whiteboard Paper MMFB Arts & Crafts Stick-On Whiteboard Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cover a wall in this stick-on whiteboard paper and you’ll never be without a surface to write on. Use it to keep to-do lists, shopping lists, or just doodle. The paper is 9-feet tall and has adhesive on the back that makes it easy to apply to any smooth wall without leaving residue. It also comes with four dry-erase markers.

13 Adding New Tools To Your Home Bar To Class It Up Modern Mixology Bartender Kit (8-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to save money on going out but don’t want to give up the fun cocktails, learn to be your own bartender with this mixology kit. The eight-piece set comes with a cocktail shaker, bar spoon, bottle opener, and other tools. It also comes with a wooden stand to hold it all and cards that include classic cocktail recipes.

14 Using Soft Sheets That Won’t Wrinkle Zen Bamboo Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Keep your bed looking crisp with these soft sheets that are resistant to wrinkles. Made from a microfiber and bamboo rayon blend, the sheets will make your bed extra comfy. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You can buy them in one of 12 colors.

15 Using This Pour Over Coffee Machine With A Reusable Filter Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you drink pour-over coffee, then you’re probably used to those disposable filters you have to throw out every time. This pour-over coffee maker comes with a stainless steel filter that you can reuse over and over again. The device is made from heat-resistant glass with a cooling handle around the center.

16 Putting These Cooling Pillowcases On Your Bed Hotel Sheets Direct Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These pillowcases are made from a bamboo-derived viscose fabric, which is soft and breathable so it keeps you cool while you’re sleeping. They’re also moisture-wicking, so you don’t get sweaty. The pillowcases come in a set of two and are available in standard and king sizes. They also come in 10 colors.

17 Storing Your Liquor In This Elegant Decanter FineDine Whiskey Decanter Amazon $32 See On Amazon Your home bar will look so much more sophisticated if you keep your whiskey in this elegant glass decanter. The glass bottle has a twisted shape and a glass stopper, so you can easily pour a glass of your favorite liquor — it doesn’t even have to be whiskey. The decanter holds 28 ounces.

18 Putting Your Plants On A Minimalist Plant Stand STNDRD. Bamboo Plant Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your plants are special and deserve to be put on a pedestal, literally. This bamboo plant stand has a minimalist design and provides a place to display your plants so you don’t have to keep them on the ground where they’re at risk of getting knocked over. The stand only takes a couple of steps to put together and holds a 10-inch planter.

19 Organizing Your Shoe Collection Neatly Under Your Bed Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re someone with an extensive shoe collection, you’ll love having these shoe organizers under your bed, keeping your entryway free of countless pairs. These storage bags are slender enough to store right under your bed, yet have 12 compartments wide enough to comfortably keep a pair in each. Each bag has a convenient handle on each side that makes it easy to slide one right out when you need to grab a pair from under your bed.

20 Adding Greenery To Your Home With This Spider Plant California Tropicals Variegated Spider Plant Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having plants around your home just adds more life to your space, not to mention color. This spider plant has long and narrow striped leaves that shoot out from all sides. I have two of them, and can vouch that they’re easy to care for — even for beginner plant parents. It comes in a four-inch plastic pot.

21 Using These Blackout Shades That Even Give You A Better Snooze Estilo Black Window Shades Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only do these shades look ultra-sleek no matter where you set them up, but they can actually help you sleep better at night if you keep them in the bedroom. Their fully-black design create a blackout effect in your space that prevents any light from seeping through, and they’re super easy to install with the included adhesive tape.

22 Keeping This Utensil Drawer Organizer In Your Kitchen Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon No one likes a cluttered drawer, especially when said cluttered drawer makes it impossible to find the right utensil. This silverware organizer is the most seamless organization item to add to your kitchen, given it has tons of space for your flatware collection and even expands from three to five compartments (there’s additional sizes available for larger drawers). The bamboo construction is also so aesthetically-pleasing.

23 Storing Your Pots & Pans On This Sleek Rack Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have limited storage for your pots, pans, and utensils, don’t fret. This mounted holder for them has 15 hooks and look so sleek hanging on your kitchen wall. It supports up to 22 pounds of weight and includes all of the necessary mounting hardware, so you’ll have this fabulous storage rack up in no time.

24 Upgrading Your Sink With This Modern Faucet UTHIANBATH Bathroom Faucet Amazon $24 See On Amazon Old fixtures can really date your bathroom, but it’s an easy and affordable fix. This modern bathroom faucet has a sleek design with a matte finish. The faucet comes pre-assembled, so it’s easy to install without the help of a plumber. It also comes in a shiny brushed nickel finish.

25 Replacing Rusty Hinges With New Ones Amazon Basics Rounded Door Hinges (18-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you live in an older home, then chances are the hinges on your doors and cabinets are old and rusty. Give them an upgrade with these Amazon Basics door hinges that come in five colors, including matte and polished finishes. The hinges come in a pack of 18 and include screws for mounting.

26 Replacing Your Dirty Toilet Brush With This Sleeker Option Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your toilet brush is obviously not the most glamorous item in your home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spruce yours up by replacing it with this chicer option. This toilet brush is matte black but comes with a cool bronze holder that actually doubles as a decor item for your otherwise boring bathroom.

27 Propping Your Kitchen Sponge Up On A Holder Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your sponge from getting moldy at the bottom of your sink with this farmhouse-chic sponge holder. This ceramic holder has an adorable cursive “sponge” written on it, and can actually keep your dish sponge propped up and dry whenever you’re not using it.

28 Getting A Custom Address Sign For Your Home AdfXsDw Customizable Home Address Sign Amazon $20 See On Amazon You want visitors and mailmen to be able to identify your address from the outside. This customizable home address sign lets you clearly print your house number and street name. It’s printed on aluminum which has exterior-grade mounting tape on the back so you can attach it to the side of your house or mailbox.

29 Displaying Your Trinkets On These Floating Shelves AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every home needs a place to display trinkets, like small sculptures and souvenirs. These wall-mounted floating shelves are perfect for displaying small objects, but can also be used to hold books or plants. They come in a set of three so they can be hung all in a row or staggered. They’re made of wood and come in five colors.

30 Illuminating Your Hallway With This Strip Of Motion Sensor Lights Speycer LED Motion Sensor Strip Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon Brighten up the dark spots of your home with this strip of motion sensor LED lights. The strip of lights has an adhesive strip on the back so it’s easy to install without any special tools. The lights can be set up to turn on manually or to be activated by motion sensors. Use them on a dark stairwell or in a closet that doesn’t have lighting.

31 Updating Your Old Doorbell To This Wireless Option SadoTech Wireless Doorbells Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wireless doorbell is the perfect upgrade to your old one — not only is it so easy to set up in your home (there’s no crazy wiring involved), and there’s even 50 chime sounds to choose from. Your order comes with an outdoor transmitter, a smart doorbell receiver, and double sided tape, anchors, and screws for easy installation.

32 Putting This Automatic Soap Dispenser In Your Bathroom Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Soap dispensers can collect bacteria since it’s touched by so many dirty hands. This automatic soap dispenser remains clean with its touchless technology. Just place your hand under the spout and it dispenses the correct amount of liquid soap. Plus, the device has a sleek modern look that won’t be an eyesore in your bathroom.

33 Using This Portable Air Purifier To Make The Home Feel More Fresh THE THREE MUSKETEERS III M Mini Portable Air Purifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon Filtering out dust particles, pet dander, and other allergens in your home can make it a lot easier to breathe. This mini portable air purifier is big enough to cover an area of about 64 square feet. The purifier weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to take with you. It’s a perfect size for putting on your desk or on the coffee table.

34 Upgrading Your Salt & Pepper Shakers Modetro Salt and Pepper Shaker Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking to update your old salt and pepper shakers? Look no further than these sleek options. These six-ounce shakers are super easy to fill and refill with the screw-off tops, and you can even change the coarseness level to your preference — choose between fine, medium, and coarse. The stainless steel tops ensure there’s no mess when you grind either.

35 Making Unique Drinks With This Cocktail Smoker Gramercy Kitchen Company Cocktail Smoker Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you’ve ever been to one of those fancy bars with smoked cocktails and elaborate garnishes, you’ve probably thought, “I could never recreate that at home.” But you can with this cocktail smoker that allows you to easily elevate any drink. The smoking device comes with wood chips for the perfect level of smokiness. You can also use it for cooking, giving a smoky flavor to meats or cheeses.

36 Replacing Your Plastic Hangers With These Velvet Options Zober Premium Quality Velvet Hangers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re still using those cheap, plastic hangers from college, it’s time to replace them with these stylish velvet hangers. Not only do these hangers look way better hanging in your closet, but the velvet provides a non-slip grip on all of your clothes, so even your slipperiest of blouses can stay put on these hangers. Choose between seven different colors when you order.

37 Attaching A Bidet To Every Toilet LUXE Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $27 See On Amazon Getting this bidet attachment for my toilet is some of the best money I’ve ever spent. It can be installed on most toilets in just a few minutes and makes going to the bathroom a much more enjoyable process. It has one knob for adjusting the water pressure and another knob for cleaning the spray nozzle.

38 Installing This Luxurious Shower Head SparkPod High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon Few things are more relaxing than stepping into a nice, luxurious shower. This rainfall shower head can immediately transform your shower with a high-pressure nozzle with wide coverage. It only takes a few minutes to install and has rubber nozzles that make it easy to wipe off limescale buildup.

39 Keeping Your Home Safe With These Security Locks EverPlus Home Security Door Lock Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s always reassuring to have extra measures of protection in your home. These security locks can withstand 800 pounds of force, making them stronger than a typical deadbolt lock. The lock is childproof, so it protects kids from opening the door to strangers or unwanted visitors. Each lock is attached to the doorframe with eight screws, which are included. This is definitely an upgrade that’ll make you feel more secure.

40 Updating Your Lighting With This Modern Fixture KOYOSO Semi-Flush Ceiling Light Fixture Amazon $31 See On Amazon Switching out your light fixture is an easy way to upgrade your living room or bedroom. This modern light fixture has a farmhouse look with exposed bulbs (Edison bulbs are recommended, but any work). The fixture is semi-flush with the ceiling, so it hangs down ever so slightly from the ceiling.