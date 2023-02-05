You Can Save A Sh*t Load Of Money Around Your Home With Any Of These Genius Tricks

Instead of buying new notebooks, invest in a single smart reusable notebook that can be used over and over again. It comes in multiple sizes and colors and you can write in it as you would in a classic notebook, except that the pages are wipeable with a wet cloth so that they can be reused. To make sure that you don’t lose your notes after they’ve been erased, scan the pages with the Rocketbook app and keep everything organized on your phone. The reusable notebook comes with over 50,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews, and as one shopper said, “It is such a genius way to write! I usually use my notes on my phones for lists & documentation but having the Rocketbook is so handy! Everyone needs one in their life!”