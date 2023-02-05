Shopping

You Can Save A Sh*t Load Of Money Around Your Home With Any Of These Genius Tricks

Seriously, these are so smart.



If you’re tired of high household expenses when you’d much rather spend your money on, say, an exciting vacation or those shoes you’ve had your eyes on, we’re sharing 40 genius tricks that’ll save you a sh*t load of money around your home. From clever ways to keep your heating bills down and limit excessive appliance use, to cheap at-home alternatives to eating and drinking out, we’re here to help you stay on budget in creative ways with the help of some seriously handy products.

1

Eliminate A Ton Of Food Waste Using These Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Keep your fridge neatly organized and all its contents visible using these clear storage bins. When food and drinks are easily accessible, there’s much less chance of food waste, which will save you a ton of money in the long run. This six-piece set includes two wide trays, two narrow trays, an egg holder and a drink holder, all of which are stackable to save space. Save money and have your fridge look like it was organized by a professional, all for just $30.

2

Save Expensive Herb Leftovers In This Handy Herb Keeper

If you just spent a ton of money on four different types of herbs for one recipe and have half of them left over, instead of pitching them, save them using this handy herb keeper. It’s made from clear glass with air vents so the herbs can breathe, plus it’s extra tall so they don’t need to be cut or bent. Just trim the stems for freshness, add water to the container and your herbs will last for up to three weeks.

3

Enjoy A Fresh Cup Of Tea From Herbs Grown In Your Garden Thanks To This Kit

Save money on pricey teas by growing your own using this herbal tea growing kit. This lovely kit comes with peppermint, lavender, chamomile and lemon balm seeds, jute bags and soil disks, cute plant markers, and a helpful growing guide. Follow the provided instructions and your herbs will sprout in about three weeks so you can enjoy a nice hot cup of tea straight out of your own backyard.

4

Make Your Own Lattes With This Milk Frother & Cut Out The Daily Coffee Shop Run

Get this cheap electric milk frother that’ll turn any cup of coffee into a barista-level drink. If your bank account has noticed your daily coffee runs and you need to stick to your budget, this super popular — as in, it has over 9,000 five-star ratings — is the way to do it. The frother delivers a perfectly creamy texture in just 15 seconds, it’s easy to use, and it even comes with a compact little stand for convenient storage.

5

Protect Your Clothes & Save Energy By Hanging Them On This Genius Retractable Clothesline

Protect your clothes and save energy (and therefore money) by hanging laundry on this genius retractable clothesline. This space-saving clothesline is easy to set up and extends to a maximum length of 13.9 feet and holds up to 40 pounds of weight. It has a locking mechanism to keep it securely in place and can be used inside as well as outside when you want to dry bedding of towels out in the fresh air.

6

Cut Down On Paper Waste With This Smart Reusable Notebook That Has Wipeable Pages

Instead of buying new notebooks, invest in a single smart reusable notebook that can be used over and over again. It comes in multiple sizes and colors and you can write in it as you would in a classic notebook, except that the pages are wipeable with a wet cloth so that they can be reused. To make sure that you don’t lose your notes after they’ve been erased, scan the pages with the Rocketbook app and keep everything organized on your phone. The reusable notebook comes with over 50,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews, and as one shopper said, “It is such a genius way to write! I usually use my notes on my phones for lists & documentation but having the Rocketbook is so handy! Everyone needs one in their life!”

7

Avoid Having To Hire A Plumber By Using This Tub Shroom That Catches Hair & Prevents Clogging

Use this drain catcher to catch hair and protect your drain, so you don’t end up with a clogged shower and a hefty bill from the plumber. Unlike regular hair catchers, the tub shroom collects hair around its cylindrical shape and conceals it, all without blocking water flow. There are no harsh chemicals needed to unclog the drain, simple take out the shroom as needed, wipe it off and it’s good to go.

8

Save Up To 80% On Your Energy Bills With These Smart Lightbulbs

Instead of hiring an electrician for all kinds of expensive wiring, get these smart light bulbs that even come with a remote, so you don’t have to get up and flip a switch to turn them on. The dimmable bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can adjust their color and brightness level. They also can help save up to 80% on energy, which is always a plus.

9

Replace Disposable Dryer Sheets With More Effective Wool Dryer Balls

You won’t believe how much money you’ll save when you replace disposable dryer sheets with these reusable wool dryer balls. In addition, they are an environment-friendly option that’s also gentle on your clothing, bedding and more. Add a couple of drops of essential oils for a nice scent and use four balls for a medium load and up to six for a large load. You’ll find that your clothes dry much faster, too, which leads to shorter dryer time and less energy used. Win-win.

10

Maintain Room Temperature & Keep Drafts Out With These Thermal Insulated Curtains

Add a decorative touch to your windows, block out the glare of street lights, and maintain room temperature thanks to these thermal insulated curtains. The pack includes two panels that are sewn with two fabric layers and feature silver grommets, so you don’t even need to buy curtain rings. The black liner is what makes these curtains 100% blackout feature and helps absorb noise as well as keep heat from escaping in the winter and cool air in the summer.

11

Stay On Budget By Utilizing A Meal Planner & Grocery List You Can Keep On The Fridge

We’ve all found ourselves wandering through the grocery store, picking up whatever looks good, then getting home and feeling lost about making a meal, right? This magnetic meal planner and grocery list will help you stay organized and save money, one week at a time. The tear-off notepad has two strong magnets so it doesn’t slide down the fridge and so everyone in your household can see what’s for dinner every night.

12

Make Your Favorite Movie Night Snack At Home Using This Silicone Popcorn Popper

Save money and make your favorite movie night snack at home using this silicone popcorn popper that collapses for space-saving storage. You don’t need to add any butter or oil and unlike with a microwavable bag, this genius gadget pops every kernel without any burning. It has garnered more than 21,000 perfect ratings with lots of shoppers using the word “genius” to describe it, one person adding, “This is such a genius product, can’t believe I waited this long to purchase one!!!”

13

Give Your Bathroom A Cheap Upgrade By Installing This Rain Shower Head That Looks Expensive

Give your bathroom a spa-like upgrade with this rain shower head that only costs $30 but delivers a luxury experience. The six inch shower head jets out high pressure monsoon rain hot water, and lucky for you, there’s no complicated installation necessary since it connects directly on to any standard shower arm. It also features a swivel ball joint so you can angle it to your liking and self-cleansing silicone nozzles for a full stream of water every time.

14

Help Your Bank Account By Wrapping Your Water Heater In This Insulation Blanket

Get this water heater blanket insulation to wrap around your water heater and reduce heat loss by up to 40%. Wrap it around any tank that’s between 20 and 80 gallons in size and watch your bills go down while your home remains warm and cozy. The insulation is strong but lightweight and doesn’t contain any fiberglass for added safety and convenience.

15

Get Every Last Drop Of Detergent By Securing The Container In A Genius Laundry Soap Station

Don’t waste a single drop of detergent thanks to this clever laundry soap station. Instead of lifting a heavy bottle every time you wash a load and letting the bottom of the container go to waste, use this tilted platform that whose angled slope makes pouring soap easy. It has rubber feet to keep it from slipping and a fastening belt to secure the bottle in place. If you’re on the fence about this product, listen to one of the thousands of reviewers who gave it five stars and wrote, “Pure genius creation. Well worth the money!!! Buy it please :-)”

16

Replace Up To 15 Rolls Of Single-Use Paper Towels With Just One Of These Swedish Dishcloths

Each Swedish dishcloth in this five-pack replaces 15 rolls of paper towels, so you do that math — it’ll save you a ton of money. These reusable multi-purpose towels are machine-washable and last at least a year even with frequent use. The lightweight material is highly absorbent and safe to use on all surfaces without the risk of scratching. Both the towels and the packaging are biodegradable as well, and will disintegrate within eight weeks if you compost them at home.

17

Stay Hydrated & Hit Your Daily Water Intake Goal With This Gallon-Sized Bottle

Replace cases of water that you buy weekly with this reusable gallon-sized water bottle that has time markers to motivate you to stay hydrated all day long. The giant bottle features a large handle as well as a handling strap for easy carrying, and gives you two lid options — a chug lid and a straw lid. Whether you work from home and you’re trying to drink more water or you need to stay hydrated during gym workouts, this motivational bottle is the way to do it.

18

Replace Disposable K Cup Pods With This Reusable Set

Get these reusable K cup pods and not only will you be able to fill them with your favorite roast, but they’ll save you a lot of money on single-use K cups. The pods are designed with a durable stainless steel mesh and a snapping lid that ensures a tight seal. This six-pack of pods comes highly recommended with over 25,000 five-star reviews that echo this shopper who wrote, “Very clever way to have the convenience of a K cup machine without having the expense of keeping expensive K cups on hand.”

19

Never Waste The Bottom Of The Peanut Butter Jar Again Thanks To These Tiny Little Spatulas

Get these last drop spatulas to get every bit of that expensive farmer’s market almond butter. The two-pack will pay for itself before you know it, and they’re conveniently dishwasher-safe. The Shark Tank-featured set includes one 6-inch and one 12-inch spatula, both of which are flexible for easy use, but highly sturdy for durability.

20

Keep Snacks Fresh For Longer With This Mini Bag Sealer

Extend the life of produce, snacks and various other foods thanks to this mini bag sealer that’ll come in super handy. It’s compact and portable and also features a cutter so you can easily trim bags that you’re going to seal. Plus, you’ll never run out of clips again as this shopper pointed out, “Ditch the drawer full of bulky chip clips. No more running out of clips.”

21

Make Smoothies At Home In a Personal Sized Blender

Make delicious homemade smoothies using this personal blender instead of overspending on ridiculously expensive ones at a juice bar. This 14-ounce blender comes with a whopping 61,000 five-star ratings and doubles as a lidded to-go cup. While it may be small, it’s mighty powerful, with stainless steel blades that cut through fruit and ice for a perfectly smooth texture. And perhaps the best part of all, it’s dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanup.

22

Monitor Energy Consumption Using A Genius Power Meter

Keep track of how much energy you’re using so you can keep a handle on your monthly bills thanks to this power meter. Use it on various appliances and get a reading using various units of measure to figure out your consumption and costs. It features a backlight to easily get a reading whether it’s day or night and a 180-degree angled viewing so you don’t need to turn your head upside down to see what the display says.

23

Illuminate Your Yard With These Solar Powered Lights That Cast Beautiful Shadows

Light up a garden pathway with these solar lights that cast a beautiful pattern on the ground and help save on electric bills since they’re powered by the sun. The waterproof lights charge during the day and automatically turn on at dusk. You have three options when it comes to their appearance — either use them with the stakes, without them, or extend the stakes for a taller look.

24

Install These Motion Sensor Puck Lights Anywhere In Your Home — No Wiring Needed

You’ll love the fact that you can “install” these motion sensor puck lights all by yourself without the help of an electrician because there’s no electrical wiring necessary. The battery operated lights last for up to 100 hours when lit, and detect movement up to 10 feet away, then turn off by themselves to save energy. Attach them on a staircase, under kitchen cabinets, or in a closet using the provided screws or adhesive tape.

25

Help Cords Last Longer With These Spiral Cable Protectors

This 36-pack of spiral cable protectors is way cheaper than constantly having to replace your laptop or phone chargers. The little spirals protect the root of the cord to extend its life and the six different colors help differentiate between all the cables that cover your desk. The set also comes with two cable clips so you can keep said desk or nightstand neat and organized.

26

Add Voice Control To Any Regular Outlet For Cheap With This Amazon Smart Plug

Give any outlet in your home the voice control function thanks to this inexpensive Amazon smart plug. It works exclusively with Alexa and gives you the option to schedule appliances, lights and more to turn on and off automatically as well as to control them remotely through your phone. The plug is also small enough not to block the entire outlet if you need to plug in another device.

27

Bring Your Favorite Old Sweater Back To Life By Removing Pills With This Fabric Shaver

If you’re sad about having to spend the money on replacing half the sweaters you own because they’re all pilled and unwearable, get this fabric defuzzer and instantly bring them back to life. This little battery-operated device is easily portable so you can take it away with you when traveling, and it has gained over 78,000 five-star ratings for how well it works. Reviewers like this one have given it amazing reviews and say it makes things look new again—“It’s made my cashmere sweaters look brand new. It’s even refreshed our furniture.”

28

Avoid Having To Throw Out An Undercooked Dinner By Using A Digital Meat Thermometer

Take the guesswork out of cooking and grilling meat thanks to this digital meat thermometer. It gives you an accurate read within three seconds on a large backlit LED screen. To clean it, just wash the temperature probe and it’s ready to be used again. It also features a handy hook at the top so you can easily hang it in your indoor or outdoor kitchen if your drawers can’t handle one more gadget.

29

Make A Pot Of Cold Brew For The Whole Week Using This Sleek Glass Cold Brew Maker

Save money on overpriced coffee shop runs and make your own cold brew that’ll last you all week long in this cold brew coffee and tea maker. The glass pitcher has a stainless steel filter that you fill with your favorite ground coffee, then add water and let it steep for up to 24 hours. The sleek carafe’s airtight design ensures freshness and the spout guarantees an easy, mess-free pour every time.

30

Get All The Benefits Of A Bidet Without The High Price Tag Thanks To This Attachment

This non-electric bidet attachment does the same job as a bidet, but you’ll save so much money since taking this route will cost you less than $30, plus it saves a ton on toilet paper. The durable plastic attachment fits on most standard toilets and the good news is, there are no tools needed to install it. The dial on the side panel is easy to access and allows you to control the water pressure to your preference.

31

Protect Your Outdoor Furniture From The Elements & Make It Last Longer By Covering It With This Heavy Duty Spray

Outdoor furniture is expensive and gets quite a beating from the elements, which is why this heavy duty water shield spray is such a game-changer. A coat of this rain- and snow-repellent spray will protect the furniture from damage, helping it to last you for longer and therefore saving you a lot of cash in the long run. The odorless spray also works on fabrics and various outdoor gear without causing any fading or affecting breathability.

32

Refrain From Turning Overhead Lights On For A Short Trip Down The Hallway By Adding These Motion Sensor Lights

Conserve energy and minimize your electric bill with these LED motion sensor lights that are the perfect way to illuminate a hallway or staircase so you don’t need to turn on the overhead light every time. Each of the lights is battery-operated and lasts for up to 125 hours. They’re super bright and detect motion from up to 10 feet away, then automatically shut off after 30 seconds to save energy. The lights come in a three-pack and include mounting screws as well as heavy duty adhesive tape to give you installation options.

33

Eliminate Drafts & Keep Your Bills Low With This Foam Door Draft Stopper

If you live in an older house, you know how much a a draft under the door can affect the temperature in the room—and your heating bills! Eliminate door drafts and keep your bills down with this under-door draft stopper that’s made from two-inch foam strips that seal the bottom of the door. Besides keeping cold air out, it also stops moisture and bugs from coming in and helps reduce noise by up to 50%. So basically an all-around useful addition to your home.

34

Stop Running A Half-Empty Dishwasher & Let The Couple Dishes Dry On This Silicone Mat

This sturdy silicone dish drying mat is an energy-saving alternative to always running a half-empty dishwasher. If you only have a couple dishes, do them by hand, and let them dry on this non-slip mat. It has raised edges to contain excess water and raised ridges that allow for optimum air flow for speedy drying. And for easy storage, unlike a bulky drying rack, this mat can just be rolled up and stashed away to save counter space.

35

Protect Your Clothes At Home & When You Travel In These Sturdy Garment Bags

Protect suits, dresses and other clothing in these breathable garment bags that keep dust, dirt, moisture and moths out. They feature reinforced hanger openings and a clear front panel so you can quickly see what’s inside when you’re in a hurry. The five-piece set comes with a water resistant shoe bag and is a small investment that’ll help your formal clothes last for longer so you don’t have to keep purchasing replacements.

36

Do Your Own (Basic) Tailoring Using This Portable Sewing Kit

Do your own basic tailoring and mend clothes using this 130-piece sewing kit. Small repairs can be costly if you use a professional tailor, and this portable kit includes everything you need to do your own mending. It comes with 38 different colored spools of thread as well as lots of sewing tools, from pearl sewing pins and needles in various sizes, to scissors and a thimble to protect your fingers. Everything is organized in a black travel case that keeps every component neatly in place.

37

Wash Your Hair, Do Dishes & Clean Your Dog — All With This One Multi-Purpose Soap

Instead of buying a different soap for every cleaning need, get this hypoallergenic multi-purpose soap you can use on pretty much anything — your hair, face, laundry, pets, and even the dishes. This brand is recognized by PETA as a cruelty-free brand and the liquid soap has an olive and coconut oil base for nourishing hydration. A little bit of it goes a long way and you can dilute it with water for the large variety of cleaning purposes you use it for.

38

Give Your Heater A Rest But Stay Cozy Under This Soft Heated Blanket

Turn the heater down a notch but stay warm and toasty with this plush electric heated blanket that offers 10 heating levels. It’s made from the coziest flannel and if your heating bills have been through the roof this winter, this is a great way to keep them down without sacrificing comfort. The blanket has an automatic shut-off setting and overheating protection to ensure safety and is washer and dryer safe for your convenience.

39

Save On Electricity By Air Drying Laundry On This Over-The-Door Drying Rack

Cut down on how much you use your dryer by air drying clothing and linens on this handy over-the-door drying rack. It’s designed with three breathable polyester mesh tiers that hang over the door to save space, but could also be hung on a shower curtain rod. It comes highly recommended and one happy shopper wrote, “This over the door clothes dryer works great, and the clothes dry super fast!”

40

Keep The AC Down Even On Super Hot Days But Stay Cool & Comfy Under This Cooling Blanket

Stay cool and keep your AC down even on the hottest of days thanks to this cooling blanket made with special cooling fibers that absorb body heat. It works quickly and reduces temperature by half in as quickly as one minute and its 100% Egyptian cotton construction delivers ultimate softness. It has 5 star ratings from more than 16,000 customers to prove how effective it is and if you want to keep your AC bills down in the dead of the summer, this is the way to do it.