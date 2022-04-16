You Can Solve So Many Annoying Little Problems With These Cheap, Brilliant Things

Everyday life is full of both big obstacles and minor inconveniences. And while common wisdom suggests you ought to “pick your battles” and focus your efforts on the larger issues in your path, those little problems can be pretty annoying, too. Turns out, there’s no reason to sweep the small stuff under the rug when it can all be easily addressed at a reasonable price point.

Thankfully, online shopping is here to help. Whether your little problems include a messy closet, not enough storage space, or even pet grooming and hygiene woes, there’s likely an item on this list that can solve the issue in a simple and brilliant fashion. Plus, they’re all fairly priced, too. Most of the items below cost $25 or less, with the majority coming in around just $10. Problem solved.

1 This Spatula & Palette Set That Helps Avoid Wasting Even The Last Drop Of Product G2PLUS Acrylic Cosmetic Palette with Spatula (4-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel and acrylic, this tiny spatula and palette set is ideal for scraping and squeezing out the last bits of your favorite beauty supplies. Making it even more useful, the palette is clear, so you can dab and mix products to create custom colors you can easily see against the acrylic. Each kit comes with two spatulas.

2 These Nonslip Velvet Hangers That Help Prevent Your Clothes From Falling Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your clothes in place for good with these nonslip velvet hangers. Featuring attractive rose gold handles that swivel for extra convenience, the hangers can hold up to 10 pounds each. The slim profiles will help cut down on closet clutter, all while the notched shoulders keep straps firmly in place.

3 A Best-Selling Steamer That Runs For 15 Minutes Each Time Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wrinkled clothes? This powerful steamer can help smooth out the fabric. It's equipped with a 9.2-foot power cord so that reaching your wardrobe is a breeze, along with a 240-milliliter water tank that can provide enough steam for 15 minutes each time you iron with it. Plus, it’s a best-seller on Amazon with well over 45,000 five-star ratings.

4 This Meat Thermometer That Helps Determine When Dinner’s Ready KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $17 To help prevent undercooked meat, this thermometer is helpful to have in the kitchen. Thanks to its built-in magnet, you can pull it off the fridge whenever you need it — and the fast-acting gadget should let you know the meat’s temperature in just a few seconds. Plus, the tool is waterproof and has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Bonus: There are even temperature guides on the handle.

5 These Iron-On Patches That Will Fix Your Jeans Up Like New ZEFFFKA Premium Quality Denim Iron-on Jean Patches (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even if you don’t know how to sew, you can use these iron-on patches to repair your jeans in a flash. Each kit comes with four different shades of denim. Simply trim your patch to the shape of the hole or tear, place it on top, and iron it for one minute. You’ll have a washing machine-safe patch all set in no time.

6 The Reusable Paper Towels To Help Ensure You Don’t Run Out Anytime Soon MioEco 10 Pack Organic Reusable Paper Towels Amazon $20 See On Amazon These reusable paper towels can help prevent the ever-so-annoying problem of running out of disposable ones. One pack arrives with 10 organic cotton sheets that can be used multiple times, helping ensure you always have a napkin when you need it. If you need more than 10, there’s even a 20-pack available.

7 This Lunchbox That Keeps Your Food Expertly Organized Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stackable bento lunch box will ensure your food items stay perfectly organized without mixing into each other. It features two layers: a bottom chamber that holds 2 cups, and a top layer with two sections that each hold 3/4 cups. In between, the divider that separates them also holds a fork, spoon, and knife so you’re prepared to dine wherever you go. Available colors: 5

8 These Laundry Bags That’ll Help Protect Your Delicates In The Wash Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags 3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Insert your delicates into these mesh laundry bags to help keep them protected from damage and tangles that may otherwise occur in the wash. There are three bags included in each pack, and they all feature heavy-duty mesh that shouldn’t tear easily. They each have a rustproof zipper, too.

9 This Plate Cover That Helps Prevent Your Meals From Getting Too Cold Nordic Ware Deluxe Plate Cover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make mealtime more practical with this multi-functional plate cover. You can place it over your dishes before they go in the microwave to prevent splashes and other messes, or simply leave it on before you serve to keep your food warmer longer. The plate covers are dishwasher safe and made from BPA-free plastic, too.

10 These Press-On Nails That’ll Save You A Salon Trip KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Gel Nail Kit Amazon $6 See On Amazon Cut down on expensive salon manicures with this press-on gel nail kit. To apply, use the included cuticle stick on any excess skin around the nail, wipe your nails with the prep pad, peel back the adhesive sticker, and press each nail on for 30 seconds. Each kit comes with multiple sizes of nails to ensure an ideal fit. Available colors: 20

11 These Clear Jars That’ll Keep Your Bathroom Extra Organized AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Never wonder if you’re low on cotton swabs again with these clear apothecary jars. They come in a set of two and are made of durable, transparent plastic — so you can always keep an eye on your supply. They even come with pre-written and blank labels if you’re looking to keep things even more organized.

12 A Nonslip Pad That Helps Prevent Your Rugs From Moving Around Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your rugs bunching up or sliding out of place, this nonslip rug pad can keep them from budging. Available in multiple sizes, this rug pad features a cushiony mesh design that grips your rug without scratching your floors. It’s scored an impressive 4.5-star rating after nearly 30,000 reviewers have weighed in.

13 This Makeup Brush That Contours Those Hard-To-Reach Places Daubigny Iron Type Makeup Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This makeup brush is designed to deliver a smooth finish even in difficult-to-reach corners of the face. It works with both liquid and powder foundations, and the synthetic bristles shouldn’t absorb too much excess product. The angled tip is ideal for blending underneath your eyes and around your nose, too.

14 This Essential Oil-Packed Toilet Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just adding a few spritzes of this toilet spray inside the bowl before use can help cut down on unwanted — yet totally natural — odors. It’s made from a chemical-free blend of essential oils that forms a barrier that traps certain smells underneath the water. Snag it in one of 25 unique and pleasant scent combinations.

15 This Over-The-Door Hanging Rack That Organizes Your Cluttered Shoe Collection ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon This over-the-door rack will get your shoe collection in neat order (even if you’re short on closet space). It features slots for 12 different pairs of shoes and installs over the door via three steel hooks. The compartments are made of a breathable mesh that helps air out shoes without blocking visibility.

16 A Cell Phone Wallet That Keeps Your Most Valuable Items Together Gear Beast Cell Phone Wallet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ensure your cards and cash are always within reach with this cell phone wallet. It features four credit card slots along with a clear ID slot, and it goes on easily with adhesive. It should fit the majority of smartphones — but perhaps most impressively, this cell phone wallet has RFID protection against unwanted card scans. Available colors: 6

17 This Portable Shoe Horn That Prevents Wear On The Backs Of Your Shoes Velette Metal Shoe Horn (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This metal shoehorn helps get shoes and even small boots on with ease. Simply hold the handle, insert the shoehorn against the inside heel of the shoe, and put your foot in. This prevents the “scrunching” of the shoe’s heel that can otherwise occur. Its portable size makes it excellent for travel, too.

18 This Set Of Stainless Steel Nail Clippers That’s Made To Last Tweezer Guru Nail Clippers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This durable set of nail clippers can stand up to repeated use. Made from stainless steel, each pack comes with a larger pair for toenails and a smaller pair for fingernails — and both feature a curved blade for precision. The textured ends make for a comfortable grip, too.

19 These Eye Masks That Soothe Your Puffy Eyes DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can help rejuvenate the areas underneath your eyes with these 24-karat gold eye masks. Each box comes with 15 pairs infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, which can help increase both moisture and brightness in your skin. (Plus, with 15 pairs included, you’ll be set for quite a while.) Just wear them for 20 minutes a day when you’re in need of a luxe boost.

20 A Cooling Memory Foam Pillow That Helps Optimize Sleeping Posture Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow with Cooling Gel Amazon $24 See On Amazon This contoured memory foam sleep pillow aims to help properly align your body at night. The materials are hypoallergenic, and the cover is even washable. The interior cooling gel coating also helps the pillow stay firmly in place between your knees, and many reviewers wrote that the pillow “works well.”

21 This Sewing Kit That’ll Have You Mending Clothes In No Time ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got a tear or a loose button, this sewing kit has the supplies to help. It comes jam-packed with 12 colors of thread, 30 needles, a needle threader, stainless steel scissors, and more. Plus, it’s travel-sized with a zipper closure, making it perfectly portable for vacations.

22 A Shower Liner That Helps Prevents Mildew & Mess BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Lighten up your bathroom cleaning routine with this shower curtain liner that helps keep water in the tub (not on the floor). The vinyl material is also mildew-resistant — and making it even more durable are the rustproof grommets that attach it to your shower bar. Available colors: 3

23 This Tiny Hair Remover That’s Designed To Be Gentle On Skin Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon This hair remover tool helps you groom without the pain of nicks and cuts. It’s ultra-slim as well as portable, and it only takes one AA battery to power. The head of the razor is contoured to ensure you don’t miss any stray hairs that you’re trying to remove, while its 18-karat gold coating makes it hypoallergenic. Available colors: 6

24 An Insulated Mug That’s Actually 2 Containers In 1 Simple Modern Insulated Travel Mug with Flip Lid and Straw Lid Amazon $18 See On Amazon Take your hot or cold beverage on the go in this insulated travel mug. Each mug comes with both a flip lid and a straw lid, making it perfect for any beverage — be it hot tea or iced coffee. The mugs are made from stainless steel, and despite coming in six different sizes, fit in most cup holders. Available colors: 36

25 These Temporary Hooks That Add Extra Storage Command Large Utility Hook (3 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add some extra hanging space anywhere you need it with this pack of Command utility hooks. Simply apply the adhesive, remove the sticker, and press the hook into place wherever you want it. Just pull the adhesive to remove, and it shouldn’t leave behind any marks or dents — unlike many permanent installation methods.

26 The Clear Bins That’ll Have Your Fridge Organized In A Snap HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (2-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These refrigerator bins are here to help clean up your cluttered fridge. Made from BPA-free plastic, they’re super easy to move around because of the built-in handle. You’ll be able to easily spot what you need because of the clear design, too. They also work great in the pantry and freezer.

27 These Tiny Hooks That Help Keep Your Purse Out Of Harm’s Way Lizimandu Purse Hook Set (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your purse a hook to hang on anywhere you go with these foldable handbag holders. Featuring eye-catching designs, the medallion of each holder has a rubbery backing to grip onto surfaces, while the metal handle swivels out to form a hook for your purse or sweater. Bonus: They are tons of designs to choose from.

28 This Mini Spray Bottles That Let You Take Your Favorite Perfume On The Go Skogfe Mini Refillable Perfume Bottles (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your large or fragile perfume bottles are too impractical for travel, try these mini refillable perfume holders instead. Each pack comes with four bottles that hold 5 milliliters of liquid. Just open the cap and spray in your favorite scents, trusting that the durable aluminum shell shouldn't break.

29 These Lipstick Cases That Help Protect Your Beauty Products SenseYo Floral Lipstick Holder with Mirror (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These lipstick holders can help prevent your glosses and more from leaking or smearing inside your purse or cosmetic bag. Each pack comes with four cases featuring a unique floral print. To store, simply insert your lipstick and fasten it shut with the snap. Bonus: There’s a small mirror for application inside each case.

30 A Foot Scrubber That Suctions To The Floor Of Your Shower Love Lori Foot Scrubber Massager Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bring the spa to your shower with this foot massager and scrubber. Simply place the scrubber onto the floor of your shower via suction cups on the underside. Then, rub your feet through the silicone bristles for a massage that can help relieve pressure, clean between the toes, and even exfoliate old skin. Available colors: 5

31 This Fuzz Remover That Gives New Life To Pilling Fabric MZBMCF Fabric Fuzz Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Banish lint and fuzz without wasting tons of reusable lint papers with this fuzz remover tool. The double-sided blade features copper on one side to scrape up pet hair and pilling, while the other plastic side is great for smoothing fabrics afterward. It can be used on clothes and even upholstery. Available colors: 2

32 The Eyelash Curler With Refill Pads That Extend Your Length Of Use Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add some curl and height to your lashes with this eyelash curler. It comes with a set of refill pads, helping the tool last longer than other options. Plus, you can store it safely in the included satin bag after use to keep it clean. The stainless steel construction means it can stand up to wear and tear, too.

33 This Set Of Waste Bags That Come With An On-The-Go Leash Clip Active Pets Extra Thick Leak-Proof Waste Bags Amazon $10 See On Amazon These dog waste bags will ensure you’re never caught off guard when you need one because they come with a dispenser you can clip straight to your leash. The bags are designed to be eco-friendly and extra-thick to help prevent leaks or weak spots. Each package comes with 60 bags. Available colors: 2

34 An Exfoliating Brush That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush gently abrades skin to lift off old skin, thereby helping to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It features an ergonomically shaped handle for comfort during use. Just two sessions of 15 to 30 seconds of gentle brushing on wet or dry skin can yield results. Available colors: 2

35 This Stylish Canopy That Helps Keep Your Bed Mosquito Free EVEN NATURALS Luxury Mosquito Net Bed Canopy Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a touch of decorative flair while protecting your bed from mosquitos and other small bugs with this net bed canopy. The mesh is super breathable, with over 300 tiny holes per square inch. The internal loop system is easy to install and even features a slot for a hanging lamp.

36 This Heavy-Duty, Self-Cleaning Pet Brush That’s Gentle On Fur Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon This slicker brush for pet hair features fine metal bristles along with a silicone grip handle. Its most convenient feature may be the fact that it’s self-cleaning: After use, simply press the button and the bristles will retract, allowing you to easily wipe away fur.

37 These Vacuum Bags That Will Help Conserve Your Storage Space Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save tons of closet space with this pack of four vacuum storage bags. Simply fill each bag with your bulky seasonal items, seal it, and use a vacuum to suck out all the air that takes up extra space. This set also comes with a bonus travel pump, so you can use the bags for travel even when you don’t have electricity.

38 This Expanding Bamboo Drawer Organizer That Fits In Multiple Drawer Sizes Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon It can be tough to find a drawer organizer that fits in multiple spots, but this bamboo organizer expands to match your needs. It can increase in size from seven to nine silverware slots, including two longer spaces on the side for bulkier utensils. It’s water-resistant, too.

39 This Tiny Stopper That Helps Protect Your Garbage Disposal From Damage K&J Universal Kitchen Sink Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This kitchen sink stopper is so brilliant because it’s universal, fitting nearly every sink garbage disposal. Simply press it into place and you can prevent small items from falling into the disposal. The stopper itself is made of 100% pure rubber, and can even be used in sinks without disposals.