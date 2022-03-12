I’ve made a conscious choice this year to reduce waste in our house. Not only for the benefit of the planet but for my wallet. There are so many expensive, disposable products that add up and wreak havoc on my budget long-term. Not to mention, I find myself caught in a never-ending circle of fees. Investing in things that matter or will save you money, in the long run, is one of the most financially smart things you can do. I’ve compiled a list of these must-have home items that will make your budget go further. Trust me: you could save so much money around the house if you used any of these 40 genius things.

On this list, you’ll see lots of reusable finds like grocery bags, mop pads, bamboo paper towels, and wool dryer balls. The cost of these products over their lifetime is shockingly affordable and will keep you from having to buy their disposable counterparts. I’ve also included a lot of DIY products that will give you control over those tiny, inconvenient repairs around the house. The drill set will save you from hiring costly subcontractors for jobs you can easily do yourself. A set of wood markers and an eyeglass repair kit are both budget buys that extend the life of your more expensive goods. Learning to make these small fixes instead of buying new or relying on someone else will keep your bank account happy.

Stop throwing money away and add some of these innovative products to your cart today.

1 These Mini Spatulas That Get Out Every Last Drop Of Product S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon How much product are you throwing away just because you can’t get it out of the bottle? The answer is probably “too much.” This tiny beauty spatula makes it easy to get all of the lotion, foundation, or face wash out of the bottle before you toss (or recycle) it. This pack comes with two spatulas: a smaller one for beauty and a larger one for food products like condiments and sauces. It’s only $8 and will save you so much money in the long run.

2 The Washable Mop Pads That Work On Several Surfaces Turbo Microfiber Mop Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it comes to convenient cleaning tools, make sure you’re using the most cost-efficient materials. These microfiber mop pads are washable, reusable, and can be used on a variety of cleaning surfaces such as tile, hardwood, and even cement. They’re compatible with a number of mop brands and are thick and durable to pick up more dirt, debris, and hair while avoiding scratching.

3 The Silicone Food Covers That Keep Leftovers Fresh True Nature Silicone Stretch Food Covers (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Food waste is a huge cost but these silicone food covers will help keep food fresher for longer. This 12-pack includes a variety of square and round lids that stretch to seal over bowls, plates, cups, and Tupperware. These covers create a leakproof seal that keeps leftovers from spoiling, plus these lids are safe to use in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer.

4 A Pack Of GreenBags That Make Produce Last Longer Debbie Meyer GreenBags (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Do you find yourself throwing produce out left and right simply because it goes bad too quickly? Try these GreenBags that actually extend the life of your fruits and vegetables. This 20-pack comes with eight medium, eight large, and four extra-large bags. Dry produce or freshly cut flowers before placing them in the bags, where they can be stored on the counter or in the fridge as you normally would. And the best part is that each of the GreenBags can be used up to 10 times.

5 These Reusable Paper Towels Made Of Bamboo Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stop throwing paper towels away and spending a small fortune on paper goods — this pack of reusable sheets of bamboo paper towels is better for the environment, your wallet, and it will last you up to six months. The sheets can be washed and reused up to 120 times. They're made of sustainable bamboo material that is absorbent, tough, and conveniently machine washable.

6 The Wine Stoppers That Preserve Freshness Wobox Vacuum Wine Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wine can be a major splurge (albeit, one worth the cost). Keep wine fresher for longer with this wine stopper that also keeps track of the date. The convenient time scale on the top notes the date the bottle was opened. This silicone stopper will keep the wine fresh for a week. Just pump the wine stopper a few times to suck out any remaining air until the stopper sucks itself tightly around the bottle. It provides a leakproof seal, which means you can even store the wine horizontally to save space.

7 These Reusable Cotton Rounds That Cut Costs Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just one of these reusable cotton rounds (which come in a pack of 20) can replace as many as 1,000 disposable rounds — that’s a lot of savings. They work just like regular disposable cotton balls but are unique in that they can be washed and reused for years. They are made from a highly absorbent and super-soft bamboo and cotton blend so you can confidently use them to gently remove makeup and apply toner. Just toss the used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and machine wash with your clothes or towels.

8 The Wood Markers That Repair Scratches NADAMOO Furniture Touch Up Markers (17-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon It's only a matter of time before wood furniture and floors show some wear and tear, but these wood repair markers can help revitalize worn-out pieces. Instead of throwing furniture away, use this set, which comes with 17 markers and wax sticks, as well as a sharpener, to fill in holes and imperfections on wood. Just color in the imperfections with the matching color or combination of colors. The pack features eight wood colors, including white, gray, dark mahogany, and black.

9 The Reusable Swedish Cleaning Towels With 36,000 Reviews Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking to save money on paper towels with a substitute that cleans just as well? These odor-resistant Swedish dishcloths are super versatile to clean spills, wash dishes, or even scrub the bathroom. They’re made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. They are super absorbent and can be used for up to eight weeks without picking up odors. And when it’s time to clean — just toss them in the washing machine. You can wash them up to 200 times — saving money and the environment. Not to mention they are a cult favorite with more than 36,000 reviews.

10 A Bread Keeper With An Air Vent To Preserve Freshness Prep Solutions by Progressive Expandable Bread Keeper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make your bread last longer with this expandable bread keeper. It has an adjustable air vent that allows just the right amount of air into the box, preserving your bead’s freshness. It expands or collapses to fit the loaf size while taking up the least amount of space on counters.

11 This Cold Brew Maker For Café-Style Drinks At Home Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Skip your morning trip to your favorite coffee chain and save money by being your own barista with this cold brew coffee maker. The 34-ounce glass pitcher quickly makes delicious and strong coffee or tea. The laser-cut filter in the coffee maker creates smooth coffee with no grounds. The glass carafe and stainless steel and silicone parts are easy to clean between brews.

12 A Rechargeable Battery Set For Under $20 Energizer Rechargeable Battery Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon How many times have you searched high and low for batteries that fit tools and devices, only to come up empty-handed and have to spend more money on batteries? Rechargeable batteries will save you time and money, but you’ll need a battery charger — and this one is a steal. This affordable best-selling pack comes with four AA batteries and a battery charger that can power up all four batteries at one time. The charger plugs into the wall and fully charges batteries in just four hours. It’s compatible with both AA and AAA batteries.

13 The Mini Bag Sealers That Keep Snacks Fresh Eliamo Mini Bag Sealer Heat Seal Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t let your favorite snacks go bad. Save money by sealing opened bags with these mini heat sealers. This pack includes two mini bag sealers which, when plugged in, heat up in 45 seconds, allowing you to clamp down on the bag and reseal it shut. The manufacturer notes that each bag is different but on average, most bags will seal in three to five seconds.

14 A Hair Catcher That Nestles Inside Your Tub Drain TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hiring a plumber is going to cost you a pretty penny, but you can keep your drains as clean and clear as possible by using this popular hair catcher that nestles inside of your drain, so it won’t pop up and float in your tub. The TubShroom won’t block water flow and boasts more than 100,000 reviews.

15 A Budget Cleaner That Revives Old Furniture Rocco & Roxie Oxy Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Revive stained furniture rather than buying new with this crowd-favorite cleaner that you’ll want to keep on hand. You’ll never believe how quickly it permanently removes stains from pet accidents, blood, and even red wine, giving new life to your floors, furniture, clothing, and more. The activated oxygen formula works quickly, and at this price, you’ll want to buy a few bottles for future messes.

16 These Large Bags For Protecting Your Garments Plixio Hanging Garment Suit Bag (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or moving, protecting your valuables is important and your clothing is no exception. These large garment bags protect wedding gowns, uniforms, suits, and costumes. This pack comes with six bags, and each one features a window to see what’s inside. The bags zip shut to keep garments safe from sun exposure, humidity, and moisture. Use them in your closets or while you travel for work to avoid costly replacements or repairs to your favorite clothing items.

17 This Fireproof Bag For Priceless Peace Of Mind The Good Stuff Fireproof Document Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keeping your irreplaceable or expensive belongings safe in case of emergencies is one of the smartest things you can do in your home. This fireproof document bag keeps your priceless belongings, critical paperwork, or emergency cash safe. This one features a high-quality zipper, dual-layer design, and waterproof coating to protect in the event of floods or fires. One five-star reviewer noted, “I keep all my documents, passport, birth certificate, and credit card numbers and the likes in it in a fireproof safe. If I have a fire and home I can grab it and go.”

18 A Luxury Showerhead That Can Cut Down On Water Usage GURIN High Pressure Showerhead Amazon $21 See On Amazon Are you wasting water in the shower because the pressure is just too weak? Swap out your showerhead for this luxury rain alternative that’s only $21. It’s easy to install, rotates 360 degrees, and is designed with 90 anti-clogging nozzles that give you that incredible water pressure you’re looking for. The chrome finish looks better in any shower, but the real savings come when you’re able to rinse the shampoo out of your hair in half the time. The six-inch showerhead can be installed without tools.

19 This Door Draft Stopper That Saves Electricity deeTOOL MAN Door Draft Stopper Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stop paying to heat (or cool) an area filled with drafts and eliminate those costly drafts with this budget-friendly door stopper. It’s easy to install and slides up against the door to create a barrier that blocks airflow, noise, critters, moisture, and even light. The weather-stripping seal closes any gaps while the durable styrofoam ensures it glides across your floor. It comes in two different heights to fit most doors.

20 An Eyeglass Repair Kit With Everything You Need Universal Souvenir Glasses Repair Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Skip the expensive eyeglass repair store and learn to do it yourself with this $8 glasses repair kit. This compact case includes various screwdriver heads, nose pads, and assorted replacement screws to mend your sunglasses or eyeglasses. Not only will you save money making repairs yourself but you can avoid replacing an expensive pair of glasses. One reviewer noted: “I was able to fix two pairs of glasses that had both lost a lens retainer screw.”

21 The Charcoal Bags That Absorb Mildew Odors Nature Fresh Charcoal Odor Absorber Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Eliminating mold and mildew smells can be a challenge, but these bamboo charcoal bags do it quickly, for less than you’d expect. Each bag is made with activated charcoal that absorbs odors and purifies the air, all while trapping dust. Just place or hang these bags in your closet, car, or near your pet’s litter box to clean and freshen the space without adding chemicals to your environment.

22 A Wool Dryer Ball Set That’s Better For Your Wallet And The Environment Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls seems extra bougie, but it’s actually an affordable and eco-friendly switch. This six-pack costs less than $20 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time.

23 These Flexible LED Strip Lights For Custom Lighting HitLights LED Strip Lights Amazon $0 See On Amazon This discrete light strip makes it easy to customize the lighting in your home without breaking the bank. The affordable spool of strip lights measures 10-feet long and features three light LEDs per inch, creating a beautiful, linear, uniform light. It has an adhesive back and can be trimmed to your exact measurements to stick under your kitchen cabinets, bed, or a dark hallway.

24 An Espresso Maker That Saves You A Trip To The Café Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Enjoy quality, hand-crafted coffee drinks right at home with this low-cost coffee and espresso maker in one. Its total-immersion brewing process makes both American-style coffee and espresso. It has a microfilter that ensures each cup is brewed ultra-smooth in just minutes. This maker will pay for itself when you realize how much money you save not visiting your local café every morning.

25 A Coffee Canister That Keeps Beans Fresher, Longer Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $29 See On Amazon Real coffee connoisseurs know the secret to delicious coffee is quality, fresh beans. Don’t let your beans lose their flavor and aroma in a subpar container. This airtight coffee canister features a BPA-free rubber seal and a one-way valve to de-gas and keep oxygen out. The stainless steel canister even has a convenient date tracker on the lid to ensure you consume it in the prime freshness window. It helps minimize waste and your coffee will taste better.

26 These Oven Liners That Extend Your Appliance’s Life Kitchen + Home Oven Liners (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect your oven for the long term by using these oven liners to keep your appliances clean. This set includes two liners that you can trim to fit your oven, toaster, or microwave. Place them at the bottom of these appliances to catch any grease drips and food that would normally end up stuck on racks. The affordable liners are made of fiberglass and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they are dishwasher safe, so they’re a breeze to clean.

27 This Pack Of Airtight Food Containers To Maintain Pantry Items Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7 Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Uniform air-tight containers will save you money while making your pantry look more organized, polished, and expensive. This pack of seven BPA-free plastic containers is perfect for keeping pasta, snacks, coffee, and sugar fresh, plus they nest together, creating a small footprint. While this set comes with a variety of container sizes, all of the lids are universal so there’s no frustrating mix-and-match game. This set comes with labels and markers to organize your pantry while eliminating waste.

28 The Outlet Plugs For A Money-Saving Smart Home Govee Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Smart homes are all the rage but they don’t come cheap — that’s why shoppers love these smart plugs. They connect via wifi to smart home hubs such as Amazon Alexa, Echo, or Google Home, and they also work with a free app so you can use them even if you don’t have a smart home device. You can set timers and connect them to other devices in your home, giving you full control over when you turn lights or appliances on and off, which can add up to enormous savings on your electric bill.

29 This Pumice Bowl Stone That Deep Cleans Your Toilet Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get rid of gross limescale, hard water rings, or rust in your toilet with this pumice bowl cleaner that’s shockingly affordable. It’s non-toxic and chemical-free yet tough on stains on ceramic or porcelain surfaces, making it the perfect cleaner for hard-to-reach spots in your toilet. The pumice cleaning stone has a convenient handle to protect your hands while you scrub, and the stone has such a fine grit that it won’t leave residue behind.

30 These Washable, Collapsible Grocery Bags That Last Gramercy Kitchen Company Washable Grocery Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reusable grocery bags are great for the planet until you have to keep replacing them when they rip. Instead, opt for these affordable and durable grocery shopping bags. This pack comes with three waterproof totes that feature reinforced sides but can also be collapsed flat when they’re not in use. The rigid structure keeps them from falling over and best of all — they’re washable. Now you’re saving money and the planet.

31 A Discrete Deodorizer To Stop Fridge Odors NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A smelly home often begins in the refrigerator, but these affordable deodorizers will change all of that. Within hours, you’ll notice odors disappear and stay gone. The non-toxic deodorizer, which comes in a pack of two, lasts for six months and can even keep your fruits and veggies fresher for twice as long. They’re compact and leakproof and can be placed anywhere in your fridge.

32 A Roller That Removes Pet Hair From Furniture And Rugs DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make your rugs and furniture look brand new with this $25 pet hair remover roller. The self-cleaning tool quickly removes pet hair from carpets, fabric furniture, car seats, and more. Roll it back and forth and watch it pick up lint, fuzz, and hair. Empty the chamber when it’s full and wipe the roller with a wet cloth between uses.

33 A Faux Fur Blanket That Keeps Energy Costs Down Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon No need to crank up the heat in the winter. Save energy costs by curling up with this luxurious faux fur blanket that is not only warm and comfortable but will elevate any space when you add it to the back of your sofa or armchair. The thick, shag sherpa blanket is soft and warm. Whether you layer it onto your bedding at night or snuggle under it on movie nights on the couch, you’ll stay warm without the expensive heating costs.

34 This Extendable Cleaning Brush For Hard-To-Reach Spots OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub & Tile Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’ll admit it: if it’s tricky to clean, it doesn’t get cleaned as often. Simple as that. But clever tools like this extendable tub and tile brush make it easier to get the job done. The arm extends from 26 to 42 inches to easily scrub behind toilets or high up in the corners of ceilings with minimal effort. The unique head shape and pivoting functionality get in those tough-to-reach spots and offers a deeper clean.

35 A Bamboo Mattress Protector That’s Washable Coop Home Goods Premium Bamboo Queen Mattress Protector Amazon $47 See On Amazon Cleaning a mattress or worse, buying new, can be costly. Keep yours in perfect shape with this premium mattress protector. It’s made of breathable bamboo and fits just like a fitted sheet, with a deep pocket to fit mattresses up to 18 inches. It’s waterproof to protect against urine, fluids, sweat, and mites — but is easy to remove and wash when needed.

36 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Keeps Your Home Fresh Everlasting Comfort Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $32 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser will make your home smell clean and inviting without the need to spend money hiring a cleaning crew. The ultrasonic diffuser boasts more than 10,000 reviews and is so quiet no one will even know it’s on. It adds humidity to any room and covers up odors from cooking, smoke, or pets. Not to mention this gadget has a beautiful grain-wood finish that looks more like decor than a diffuser.

37 A Cordless Drill Set For Minor DIY Fixes Pink Power PP182 18V Cordless Drill Set Amazon $65 See On Amazon Every homeowner (and most renters) should have a drill set and this one is a steal — plus it’s so cute. The all-pink drill set comes with an 18-volt power drill, two 18-volt batteries, a battery charger, a drill bit set, and a three-year warranty. The lightweight tools are great for beginners and handy to have for hanging pictures, tightening doorknobs, and other basic home maintenance. Learning to make these small fixes on your own will save you huge costs from independent contractors.

38 These Deck Lights That Elevate Your Backyard ROSHWEY Deck Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $65 See On Amazon No need to spend money out on the town when your home is the hottest hangout spot. These deck lights take your outdoor space to the next level. They’re made of durable stainless steel that can withstand heat, water, and frost and are solar-powered to keep your energy costs low. Install this 10-pack using the included screws or adhesive backing. These lights are available in both cool and warm white.

39 A Cordless Vacuum That Can Do It All JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $190 See On Amazon Don’t let the price scare you — you’re actually getting two vacuums for the price of one. This transforming cordless vacuum can be used as a stick vacuum or a handheld vacuum. It cleans hardwood floors, tile, laminate, and carpet. Choose from three power modes, each designed to rev up the debris, dust, and pet-hair collection. The battery lasts for up to 40 minutes and charges quickly between uses. It features a four-stage filter that captures the finest particles of dust to give your home a deep clean. It makes vacuuming less of a task (which is priceless if you ask me).