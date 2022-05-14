You Could Significantly Upgrade Your Yard With Any Of These Cheap, Highly-Rated Things

When the weather is warm and the sun is shining, it’s natural to want to sit outside on your porch or in your yard to soak up some much-needed vitamin D. But what happens when you go outside and realize your outdoor area has definitely seen better days? That’s when you turn to Amazon to seek out some of the best products to transform your beloved garden, porch, or back patio.

Whether your lawn is looking way drier than the neighbors’ or the you need some new spots to display your favorite plants, Amazon has you covered for all of your outdoor necessities, and of course all of them are affordable. Feeling the need to break the bank is a common problem that many yard-owners run into, and I’m here to let you know that that won’t be an issue while you browse for sprinklers, pretty wind chimes, or lights to line your garden on Amazon.

If you don’t know where to start, I’ll help you out. I picked out tons of the best backyard and yard-related items that Amazon is offering right now, like these this set of seeds that can help you grow an entire farmers market worth of fruits and veggies and this hose divider to help you water your whole yard in minutes. Check out everything I found that you need to spruce up your yard, STAT:

1 A Lightweight Hammock With Adjustable Heights For Outdoor Lounging Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $33 See On Amazon Grab this single or double-person nylon hammock in your favorite color (there’s 15 to choose from) and get ready for the ultimate outdoor day of relaxation. This hammock is adjustable with two sturdy, 9-foot straps that each have five loops for adjusting the height. This hammock is also super lightweight (only 1 pound if you buy the single person version) and can be packed up in a small storage bag when not in use.

2 A Set Of Pretty White String Lights To Spruce Up Your Patio Holiday Joy Outdoor White Mini String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most outdoor spaces will look 10 times better with some mini string lights hanging over it, which is why you need this set of 100 lights for your yard. These are clear so you don’t just have to keep them around for the holiday season, and there’s even spare bulbs and fuses included in your pack when you order. Installing these lights is the easiest way to spruce up your porch or patio.

3 A Sprinkler That’s Ideal For Homes With Large Yards Signature Garden Three Arm Water Sprinkler Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a larger yard, you’re going to need a watering tool better than just a simple sprinkler for your grass, like this three-arm sprinkler that covers way more ground. This covers 3,600 square feet evenly, thanks to the 360-degree rotation and 32.8-foot high-pressure water projection from each of the three arms. You can even adjust the angles of the spray nozzles so they work for your exact yard.

4 This Slip Resistant Mat That Keeps The Inside Of Your Home Mud-Free HOMWE Slip Resistant Outdoor Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keeping a mat like this one on your front porch is a surefire way to keep mud and debris out of the interior of your home. This mat is super absorbent, waterproof, and can easily trap dirt before it enters your entryway thanks to its textured pattern. Plus, it won’t slip and slide all over your porch thanks to the slip-resistant rubber backing. You’ll get two of these when you order, so you can keep them in more than one outdoor (or indoor!) space.

5 These Color-Changing Packets That Level Up Your Fire Pit Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your fire pit will never feel complete with just some wood after using these color changing fire packets. Just throw one of these pouches into your fire and watch it magically change colors and last the whole night. You’ll get 12 of these in your pack when you order, so you can use them all summer long. Unlike other fire color chemicals, these come in sealed packets, so you don’t have to come in direct contact with the substance inside.

6 This Outdoor Ring Toss Set With A Fun Twist Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game Amazon $34 See On Amazon This unique twist on a classic ring toss game only takes a few minutes to set up in your front or backyard, and then it’ll provide you and your family with hours of fun. It comes with five pegs on the plus-sign shaped board with scoring already built in. This compact game had three sets of five rings, including a rope set for extra difficulty. This lightweight ring toss set has its own bag so you can put it away and keep it safe or bring it with you to the beach, park, or a friend’s house.

7 This LED Light That Attaches Right Onto Your Patio Umbrella Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light with Remote Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t let the sunset ruin your outdoor gathering — this patio light makes it easy to continue the party even after the sun goes down. You don’t need tools to install this light, just clamp it onto your patio umbrella pole — and voila! You can control it with a wireless remote, too, which includes dimming and timer controls alongside a basic on/off button.

8 This Gripping Tape That Prevents Slips On Ramps & Stairs Tape King Outdoor Anti-Slip Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have any outdoor steps or ramps, it’s crucial that you apply this gripping anti-slip tape specially designed to work both indoors and outdoors. Made from 80-grit aluminum oxide that maintains its grip even while wet, this tape will can help save you from any accidents. The best part is that this tape works on various surfaces including wood and concrete, making it great for decks and garages.

9 A Glass Hummingbird Feeder That Attaches Right To Your Window Perky Pet Mounted Glass Window Hummingbird Feeder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bird lovers will be obsessed with this window-mounted hummingbird feeder that lets you see an adorable little feeding bird right outside your window. This quality tempered glass feeder comes with two suction cups that stick firmly to your window, as well as two cute flower-shaped feeding ports with U-shaped perches for your birdies to sit on while they eat.

10 A Plant-Based Citronella Candle To Keep Away Pesky Mosquitoes Mosquito Guard Citronella Candle Amazon $12 See On Amazon While mosquitoes love your super sweet blood, they absolutely detest this citronella candle. Made deet-free and with an actual enjoyable scent, this candle will repel annoying mosquitos while you enjoy time outside. The plant-based repellent candle has a burn time of 35 hours, so you can keep it burning during all of your fun summer night plans.

11 An Herb Growing Kit For Those Wanting To Develop Their Green Thumb Plant Theatre Herb Garden Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Want to grow your own herbs so you don’t have to spend a ton of overpriced produce at the grocery store? This herb gardening kit will help you do it, even if you don’t have a green thumb. This pack comes with seeds for basil, parsley, arugula, thyme, chives, and coriander and everything else you need to get your herbs started. Able to be used indoors or outdoors, this kit is a great starting point for your garden.

12 These Solar-Powered Lights That Line Your Outdoor Pathways Signature Garden Solar Pathway Lights Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you have a pathway in the front, side, or back of your home, you’re going to want to line them with these stake lights. These are solar-powered lights, so they’ll charge during the day with the sun’s rays and turn on only when the sun goes down. Best of all, these weather-resistant lights are really easy to install into your garden — just stick the three pieces together for each light and use the stake to stick them in the ground.

13 This Stretchy Tablecloth That You Need For Outdoor Parties Obstal Stretch Spandex Table Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This spandex table cover is your saving grace when it comes to outdoor gatherings — just insert your table legs into the included leg pockets of this cover to keep it secure all day or night long. Available in 26 different colors, this is a universal-fit cover and can be thrown in the wash when the day is done for the easiest clean ever.

14 This Weather-Resistant Bird Bath That Clips Right Onto Your Deck Hanizi 12 Inches Deck Mounted Bird Bath Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike other bird baths that stake into the ground, this 12-inch bird bath clips right onto your deck or porch railing, giving you an up-close view or the adorable bathing birdies. The weather-resistant, high-quality plastic bowl detaches from the steel ring so you can easily clean it, keeping your bird friends healthy and your porch looking spiffy.

15 These Cheeky Plant Labels For People Without Green Thumbs Patio Eden Funny Plant Markers (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Listen, not every plant is going to thrive, and this pack of 12 hilarious plant markers makes that OK. With silly phrases like “Probably Plants,” “I Will Survive,” and “Mojito In Training” (which is perfect for mint), these wooden signs genuinely keep your garden organized while also keeping things lighthearted and cute.

16 A 2-Pack Of Disposable Traps That Bait Flies Before They Get Into Your Home RESCUE! Outdoor Disposable Fly Trap (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prevent pesky flies from entering your home with this disposable fly trap that baits these pests while they’re still outside. These hanging traps come in a pack of two and use a specific scent that is irresistible to flies, trapping them in the bag before they can buzz on into your home through an open window. Just add water, hang this up outside at least 20 feet away from your home, and you’re good to go!

17 This Stake Light With A Celestial Touch Homeimpro Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon The statement stake light adds a celestial touch to any outdoor space. The light inside of the iron crescent moon uses solar power to glow during the night. It’s waterproof, so you won’t have to stress about any damage on rainy days, and the light will stay on for six hours in the nighttime, giving your garden a gorgeous glow similar to that of the actual moon.

18 This Water Hose Spray Nozzle That’s Extra Durable Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t settle for a dinky watering can to get the watering job done for your garden, use this spray nozzle attachment for your hose instead. This nozzle has eight different spray modes, including shower, mist, and jet mode. This metal nozzle is way more durable than other plastic models, so you can use it to water your garden, lawn, or car for years to come.

19 These Outdoor Curtains That Give Your Patio Some Privacy BONZER Waterproof Curtains for Patio Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you want to keep bugs out or just want a little more privacy from nosy neighbors, these outdoor curtains are just what you need. These come in 15 sizes and 12 colors so they’ll suit any porch you’re outfitting, they’re completely opaque for utmost privacy, and they’re even waterproof so you won’t have to worry about them getting ruined on a rainy day.

20 This Chic Metal Plant Stand That Makes For Perfect Patio Decor Amazon Basics Plant Stand Amazon $21 See On Amazon The simplest way to upgrade your porch or patio? Add this plant stand to it — of course with one of your favorite outdoor potted plants on top. This chic, slim stand has a 9-inch diameter and an additional bottom shelf if you feel like displaying more than one item, plus the black coated metal design is simple enough to assimilate into any backyard aesthetic.

21 This Flickering Lantern That Doubles As A Bluetooth Speaker DIKAOU LED Flame Speaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon The LED lights in this lantern flicker like real flames, which is cool enough as-is, but this little lamp has another purpose: It can stream music for up to eight hours on a single charge. This speaker connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, allowing you to create the perfect romantic atmosphere out on your deck. Reviewers note this speaker has crisp sound and it’s lightweight enough to take with you easily from indoors to outdoors.

22 This Giant Inflatable Bowling Set That’s A Best-Selling Game Giggle N Go Bowling Set For Indoor Games or Outdoor Games Amazon $30 See On Amazon This inflatable bowling set is the best-selling product of its kind on Amazon, because it has some seriously smart, standout features. Each of the six, 27-inch tall bowling pins have a flat, sand-weighted base that keep them steady on the ground and in light wind without making it impossible to knock them down with the included 24-inch inflatable bowling ball. Fun for the young and young at heart, this set also comes with a hand pump and repair patch.

23 A Weatherproof Grill Cover For Those Not-So-Nice Days Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Protect your outdoor grill from damage on those not-so-nice days with this grill cover that’s waterproof and rip-proof. It’ll pretty much last forever, and help your BBQ do the same. With five different sizes and four colors to choose from, this best-selling grill cover will protect any outdoor cooking appliance you have, and even has hook-and-loop straps to keep it secure on windy days.

24 A Pretty Planter That’s Nothing Like The Others On Your Patio AIMEBBY Face Flower Pot Head Planter Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a pretty face on the front that makes any plant leaves, vines, or branches look like hair, this pretty planter is the perfect kitschy accessory for your porch, deck, or patio. It’s made from high-density resin to ensure it’ll look as good as new all of the time, and there’s a drainage hole at the bottom for proper drainage.

25 This Grass Repair Product That “Works Like A Charm” Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you love your dog but don’t love the mess they make in your backyard, have no fear: the Scotts Dog Spot Repair is here. One reviewer writes that this mix of mulch, seed, and soil amendment “works like a charm,” thanks to its ability to absorb six times its weight in water, expand, and surround the seed in a protective layer. Dog urine is no match for this seed mix, which has a special salt neutralizer to combat compounds in waste.

26 These Cute Honeybee Lights That You Never Have To Plug In SEMILITS Honey Bees Solar String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll be obsessed with these honeybee string lights the second you hang them up, especially once you realize you never have to plug them in, because they’re powered by the sun. These adorable plastic bugs are waterproof, too, so you won’t have to worry about rainy days ruining them.

27 These Glow-In-The-Dark Paints That Can Transform Your Planters & Walls Neon Nights Glow-in-the-Dark Multi-Surface Paint (8-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set of eight phosphorescent paints makes for a super fun arts and crafts project for kids and adults alike — just charge them under direct sunlight in order to activate the glow-in-the-dark features. This fun daytime activity will turn into the coolest nighttime spectacle thanks to the glow-in-the-dark function of this paint, which can be used on your wood, plastic, and metal surfaces. I’m thinking gorgeous DIY planters that glow at night, beautiful banisters, and other luminous touches to jazz up your yard.

28 A Bug Zapper That Eliminates Annoying Pests Instantly ZAP IT! Bug Zapper Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep annoying flying pests away from your backyard hangout with this bug zapping racket. This 4,000 volt zapper does more than just your traditional, non-electric fly swatter, eliminating pests in just one swipe of the racket. It has an indicator light so you won’t shock yourself by accident, as well as an LED light so you can use it when the sun goes down.

29 The Lawn Aerators You Can Wear On Your Feet PLANTNOMICS Lawn Aerator Shoes with Hook-and-Loop Straps Amazon $33 See On Amazon You don’t need to buy a giant aerator to help your lawn stay in great shape, you can just slip on this pair of aerator shoes to do the job for you. These shoes have heavy duty, adjustable straps with fasteners to keep them secure while the 12, 2-inch metal spikes on each of their bottoms do the work to aerate your lawn while you walk. Wear them while you mow your lawn to get all your yardwork done at once!

30 An Ethereal, One-Of-A-Kind Wind Chime Made From Real Crystals mookaitedecor Rough Crystals Wind Chimes Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re into crystals or are looking to make your backyard look more ethereal, then you need this real crystal wind chime, STAT. Not only does it have an absolutely gorgeous design made from natural raw crystals, but they make the most beautiful, soothing sound when the wind blows through them. With 28 unique color combinations and kinds of real crystal, each of these wind chimes is totally unique, making this a one-of-a-kind addition to your home.

31 This Elegant Garden Light That Uses Solar Energy Bannad Cracked Glass Ball Solar Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon You won’t need to worry about plugging in this gorgeous waterproof garden light — it charges all day just by basking in the sun’s rays. With an elegant circular, cracked glass design that glows beautifully when the sun goes down, this solar light is the perfect accent for your garden, porch, or patio. Choose between a pack of one or two and three different sizes when you order, or buy multiples for a gorgeous garden setup.

32 An Easy-To-Read Outdoor Thermometer That Comes In Tons Of Colors Taylor Precision Products Indoor Outdoor Thermometer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This indoor/outdoor wall-mounted thermometer is over 13 inches in diameter, and its extra-large display numbers will allow you to see the true temperature outside from far away. The plastic frame protects the thermometer from the elements while keeping this item lightweight enough so it can hang easily. Available in seven colors like black, teal, orange, and silver, this thermometer can work in any yard.

33 A Canopy That Protects You From Too-Strong Rays Lulu Home Outdoor Sun Shade Canopy Amazon $17 See On Amazon On the days where a good sun hat and slathering on the SPF isn’t enough sun protection for you, this sun shade canopy can help combat the rays. This sun shade comes in six different sizes, two shapes, and three hues, making it easy to pick out the best for your patio. Plus, the shade is made from high-density polyethylene that blocks out 90-95% of harmful UV rays, so you know you’re getting the best protection out there.

34 These Colorful Bucket Planters That Hang On Your Deck Or Fence LOVOUS Multicolor Iron Garden Railing Planters Amazon $29 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your garden with these iron bucket-shaped planters that hook onto your garden rail, porch, or fence. Each planter in this set of eight is a different, vibrant hue that adds a cheerfulness to your yard, all while holding a pretty potted plant. A drainage hole at the bottom ensures your plants don’t get over-watered, while the detachable hook on the back allows these to hang on a railing, widow sill, fence, or other slim space.

35 These In-The-Ground Lights That Won’t Get Ruined On A Rainy Day Rayolon Waterproof Solar Ground Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of no-fuss solar light fixtures for your yard but want some that aren’t strictly decorative, these ground lights are the ones for you. Waterproof and solar-powered, these lights use stakes to stick directly into the ground, illuminating your yard without any statement light fixtures, all while providing much-needed lighting in your path.

36 These Adorable Gecko Decorations For Your Fences Hogardeck Metal Gecko Outdoor Wall Décor (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These funky little geckos are the perfect outdoor accent piece if you’re in the market for something a little less minimalist. Made from pretty, hand-painted metal that won’t fade in the sun or get ruined in the rain, these gecko decorations come with their own metal ring to hang onto your fence or wall. You’ll fall in love with these little bobbleheaded guys — luckily you get not one, but four of them when you order.

37 A Wooden Wine Chime With The Most Relaxing Tone WOODMUSIC Wood Bamboo Wind Chimes Amazon $16 See On Amazon One reviewer gave this bamboo wind chime five stars and called it “attractive with a soft sound” — making it a must-have for your outdoor space if you’re looking to make it more zen. This wind chime features its own “S” hook for easy hanging and six bamboo tubes that produce the most soothing sound when the wind blows through them. Plus, it’s naturally weatherproof!

38 This Easy-To-Use Seed Starter Kit For Growing A Massive Garden Open Seed Vault (32) Variety Pack Survival Gear Food Seeds Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have a lot of outdoor space or just want to grow a diverse garden, this variety pack of food seeds has everything you need for fresh fruit, vegetables, greens, and then some. These non-GMO, non-hybrid, heirloom seeds come with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions so you can have homegrown tomatoes, eggplant, radishes, watermelon, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, kale, and so, so much more.

39 A 2-Way Hose Connector To Help You Water Your Whole Yard Quicker Flexi Hose 2-Way Splitter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Watering your yard can be a pain, especially if it’s on the larger side. This two-way hose splitter lets you water two areas of your yard at once — just attach it to your spigot and control the water flow from each attached hose using the knobs on top. Each of these has high-volume valves that allow for maximum water flow, so you know you can trust this splitter to get your heavy-duty watering jobs done.