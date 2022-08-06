Unexpected home costs can be the biggest payday nightmare. Be prepared by investing in a few preventative measures and DIY solutions that will help save you money down the road. You probably didn’t realize these expensive mistakes around the house are actually easy to avoid.

Among these mistakes are many little things that may cause your electrical bill to skyrocket. You’ll find blackout curtains, a weighted blanket, and smart bulbs that can help you cut back on your energy use and save you some money.

You’ll also find plenty of do-it-yourself remedies to avoid calling an expert for minor fixes. From a shower door seal that prevents big leaks to a shield that protects your floors from shifting furniture. Keep scrolling and start saving today.

1 Mistake: Tossing Furniture Because Of Pet Odors Solution: This Pet Odor Remover That Reviewers Love ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $60 See On Amazon This pet odor remover has earned more than 93,000 reviews for saving so many people’s furniture and carpets from the landfill. It’s made with enzymes and natural ingredients that target odors and stains and destroy any messes. Use it on carpet, hardwood floors, tile, litter boxes, pillows, kennels, and more.

2 Mistake: Hiring A Pricey Exterminator For Basic Insect Issues Solution: An Effective And Budget-Friendly Indoor Insect Trap Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $45 See On Amazon This indoor insect trap is efficient, effective, and best of all — cheaper than an exterminator. It eliminates mosquitos, gnats, moths, and fruit flies without zapping them. The UV light attracts bugs to the trap where a powerful fan sucks them in and a sticky glue board captures them. Now you can get rid of bugs in your kitchen, near food, without any chemicals or harsh smells.

3 Mistake: Cooking New Recipes Without Checking The Temperature Solution: An Easy-To-Read LED Meat Thermometer KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t risk messing up your new recipe and wasting time and money on new ingredients. Ensure you get it right the first time with a meat thermometer. It gives you an instant temperature reading to help you grill and cook meat to perfection. The waterproof device has an easy-to-read LED screen and can easily be cleaned by running it underwater. It works just as well on beverages, frying oil, bread, and candy.

4 Mistake: Relying On Cheap, Plastic Hangers Solution: These Sturdy Nonslip Hangers Covered In Velvet ZOBER Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon The next time your plastic hangers snap in half, replace them with these thin nonslip hangers that will last much longer. Unlike cheap plastic versions, each one of the hangers is covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place and in good shape for longer. The notches on both sides prevent spaghetti straps from sliding off and they come in money-saving packs of 30 (shown here) 50, or 100.

5 Mistake: Spending Money On Take-Out Coffee Solution: These Keurig Filters That Make At-Home Coffee More Delicious K&J Charcoal Water Filter Pods (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Get your at-home coffee up to coffee shop standards by improving the quality of the water you use. Odds are, the water at your house may be too hard, which could ruin your coffee’s flavor. These charcoal water filter pods fit perfectly into most Keurig 2.0 coffee makers to filter out impurities in hard water such as calcium, chlorine, and odors. These replacement filters are made with a micromesh material that features a three-layer filtration system and uses charcoal to naturally clean the water.

6 Mistake: Cranking Up The AC To Sleep Better Solution: A Weighted Blanket That’s Temperature Controlled Quility Weighted Blanket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Blasting the air conditioner may help you sleep better but it may cost you. Instead opt for the budget-friendly, temperature-controlled weighted blanket. It comes in 13 sizes/weights and more than five colors. The seven-layer blanket features a machine washable, removable duvet cover.

7 ​​Mistake: Buying Paper Towels Every Week Solution: These Reusable Dish Towels That Save Money Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not all reusable replacements are as effective, but here’s one you can count on to save you a few bucks: Swedish dishcloths. These are odor-resistant alternatives to expensive paper towels and are versatile for cleaning spills, washing dishes, or even scrubbing the bathroom. They’re made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. Just toss them in the washing machine when they need a clean. In fact, you can wash them up to 200 times.

8 ​​Mistake: Letting Your Leftovers Go Bad Solution: The BPA-Free Glass Containers With Secure Lids FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Piece) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These glass food containers make your fridge look (and smell) better while preserving leftovers for a lot longer. They have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily — meaning you can store more in less space. They’re made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is resistant to cold and heat — including the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This 24-piece set features nine different-sized containers.

9 Mistake: Throwing Out Jars Of Food You Can’t Open Solution: An Easy Jar Opener For The Kitchen EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $19 See On Amazon Canning and food prepping is a great way to save money but reopening those jars can be such a pain. This jar opener has earned nearly 20,000 reviews for how easily it opens bottles and jars of any size. The genius device attaches to the underside of a shelf or cabinet with an adhesive and screws so that it’s out of sight but convenient when you need it.

10 ​​Mistake: Buying New Clothes Every Season Solution: The Under Bed Containers For Seasonal Storage ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don't toss them just yet if you run out of space in your closet for last season’s clothes. These under-bed storage containers turn the otherwise unusable space under your bed into the perfect additional closet space. Snag this two-pack with reinforced handles, clear windows to see what’s inside, and a secure dual zipper lid. The waterproof bag will keep your belongings safe from dust and moisture.

11 Mistake: Buying New Holiday Wrapping Paper Every Year Solution: This Storage Container Designed For Wrapping Paper Zober Premium Wrapping Paper Storage Container Amazon $27 See On Amazon The storage container fits under your bed to discreetly hide wrapping paper between the holidays. The tear-proof fabric container fits up to 20 standard rolls of paper, as well as bows, ribbons, and address labels. It has handles on the outside, as well as two transparent pockets for those smaller items. It’s earned more than 18,000 reviews.

12 Mistake: Staining An Expensive Mattress Solution: This Plush Mattress Protector UltraBlock Ultra Plush Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $39 See On Amazon Protect your mattress investment with this bestselling RV bed pad. It’s vinyl-free so it’s breathable and noiseless. It’s fitted with deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18-inches deep. It’s waterproof to protect from spills and accidents without compromising comfort.

13 ​​Mistake: Allowing Your Coffee To Go Bad Solution: An Airtight Coffee Canister For A Fresh Brew Every Time Coffee Gator Coffee Canister See On Amazon $26 See On Amazon The freshness of your coffee beans is directly correlated to the flavor. Don’t let your beans lose their aroma in an ordinary container. This airtight coffee canister is made of stainless steel and features a BPA-free rubber seal with a one-way valve to de-gas and keep oxygen out. The convenient date tracker on the lid is a helpful reminder to toss beans when they’ve passed their expiration date.

14 ​​Mistake: Tossing Out Your Bacon Grease Solution: A Grease Container To Neatly Store Fats Between Uses Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Using bacon grease in your cooking can add another depth of flavor to your meals, but pouring it into plasticware while it’s still hot isn’t the best idea — so grab this container. It’s made from tough stainless steel that won’t melt and even features a built-in strainer to remove any burnt bits, leaving you with just the good stuff: oil.

15 ​​Mistake: Letting Small Leaks Turn Into Expensive Repairs Solution: This Shower Door Seal That Keeps Water Contained Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal with Drip Rail Amazon $20 See On Amazon Small leaks may seem like no big deal but they can turn expensive quickly. By simply installing this shower door seal you can avoid leaks. This budget seal is a solid preventative measure for your bathroom and your wallet. It can be cut to fit your exact shower specifications.

16 ​​Mistake: Allowing Your Furniture To Scratch Your Floors Solution: This Budget Pack Of Protective Furniture Pads SlipToGrip Non Slip Furniture Gripper Pads (8-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tools like these nonslip furniture pads can preserve your hardwood floors and keep them in tip-top shape. These felt core pads come in multiple pre-scored sizes, but they can be cut to your exact dimensions. Stick them to the bottoms of your couch legs, chair legs, and beds so they slide easily when they inevitably get bumped or moved. They’re made with anti-slip rubber that grips the floor and furniture without any glue or nails.

17 ​​Mistake: Letting Snacks Get Stale Before You Eat Them Solution: A Mini Bag Sealer To Keep Food Fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t let your favorite snacks go bad. Save money by sealing opened bags with this mini heat sealer. When plugged in, it can heat up in 45 seconds, allowing you to clamp down on the bag and reseal it shut. The manufacturer notes that each bag is different but on average, most bags will seal in 3 to 5 seconds. This highly rated pick even comes in five colors.

18 ​​Mistake: Leaving Ordinary Light Bulbs On And Running Up Bills Solution: The LED Smart Bulbs You Can Schedule Sengled Smart Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon I’m guilty of forgetting to turn off the lights, which can run up the electric bill. This four-pack of LED bulbs connects to your wifi and smart home devices, saving you money on your electric bill. You can set them to schedules and choose among several color options. They’ve earned more than 18,000 reviews and one reviewer raved, “[...] This is a must-have and light bill saver bulb!”

19 ​​Mistake: Wasting Product By Tossing The Bottle Too Soon Solution: A Flexible Spatula To Get Every Drop The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula Amazon $10 See On Amazon Every time you throw out a peanut butter jar, cleaning solution, or eye cream when there’s still some product left in the bottom, you’re just throwing away money. Save yourself some money and trips to the grocery store by never leaving any product behind. This flexible spatula fits into any bottle or container, so you can get every last drop. The Shark Tank-featured product comes with two in a set for just $10.

20 ​​Mistake: Buying Snacks While You’re Out And About Solution: These Food Storage Bags For Portable Snacks roonoo Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stop wasting money on disposable storage bags and opt for these reusable ones. The BPA-free and food-safe bags work just like their plastic counterparts, only these are leak-proof, waterproof, and can even be stored in the freezer. The manufacturer recommends handwashing them to preserve them over time. Spend $15 now and never have to buy new bags.

21 ​​Mistake: Splurging On Expensive K-Cups For Your Keurig Solution: Switching To Reusable Coffee Pods To Save Money Delibru Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you love your Keurig but are trying to save money on coffee, buy this cheap and highly rated reusable coffee pod. The coffee filters are the same shape as K-Cups and fit into the Keurig dispenser, however, you can fill them with any coffee of your choice. This means you can buy coffee in bulk without giving up your Keurig. These BPA-free filters are designed with durable stainless steel mesh for a smooth blend in every cup.

22 ​​Mistake: Spending Money On Dryer Sheets Solution: These Wool Dryer Balls That Dry Clothes Faster SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Swapping your dryer sheets for these wool dryer balls will save you tons of money in the long run. This six-pack costs less than $20 and will last through more than 1,000 loads of laundry. The organic wool limits static and lint while reducing wrinkles and speeding up dry time. Plus they cause less wear and tear on your machine, which can save you money.

23 ​​Mistake: Leaving Appliances On When You’re Not Home Solution: The Mini Smart Plugs You Can Control With An App Kasa Smart Plug Mini Amazon $23 See On Amazon These smart home Wi-Fi outlet plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to connect your home. Plug anything into these outlets and control lights, appliances, or fans using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. The best-selling mini plug boasts more than 14,000 reviews.

24 ​​Mistake: Watching Good Wine Go Bad Solution: These Vacuum-Seal Wine Stoppers Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Never waste wine again thanks to these vacuum bottle stoppers. Just insert the silicone wine stopper into the bottle and use the vacuum to suck out extra air. This budget solution keeps wine fresh so you can open up that second bottle and save the rest without worrying about wasting it. This pack comes with four stoppers.

25 Mistake: Paying For Bottled Water Solution: This Refillable, Filtered Water Bottle Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon This reusable water bottle has earned more than 35,000 reviews because it helps you save money. Not only does it provide you the option to take your favorite beverage with you, but if you need to refill it on the go, its unique filter reduces the taste and odor of chlorine for up to 36 ounces of water. It has a built-in carrying loop, a tight lid, and is safe in the dishwasher.

26 ​​Mistake: Buying Disposable Makeup Removers Solution: The Machine-Washable Cotton Rounds You Can Machine Wash Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cotton pads but can be washed and reused for years — keeping your budget intact. They are made from a highly absorbent and super-soft bamboo and cotton blend that gently removes makeup or can be used to apply toner. The eco-friendly pads have earned more than 29,000 reviews.

27 ​​Mistake: Using Disposable Food Wraps Solution: A Pack Of Stretchy Silicone Lids For Leftovers ExcelGadgets Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Food waste is a huge cost but these silicone food covers will help keep food fresher for longer. This 6-pack includes a variety of square and round lids that stretch to seal over bowls, plates, cups, and Tupperware. These covers create a leakproof seal that keeps leftovers from spoiling, plus the lids are safe to use in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer.

28 Mistake: Paying To Dry Clean Delicate Fabrics Solution: This Gentle Shampoo For Wool And Cashmere The Laundress Wool & Cashmere Shampoo Amazon $20 See On Amazon Now you can clean your favorite knits at home without paying a pro to do it. This shampoo is safe to use on wool, cashmere, mohair, and blends. It’s made with plant-based, biodegradable ingredients that preserve woolens. It boasts a fresh cedar scent with notes of sandalwood, orange, and rose.

29 ​​Mistake: Buying Individual Soap In Disposable Dispensers Solution: The Amber Dispenser You Can Refill With Bulk Soap CHBJDAN Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save money and buy soap in bulk then refill these amber glass dispensers to save a little money. This set of two features a matte black pump and dispenser that won’t rust over time — even if you add essential oils or use it to dispense lotion. Each pump is made of durable stainless steel and two come in each pack.

30 Mistake: Spending A Fortune On A Custom Closet Solution: This Hanging Five-Shelf Organizer StorageWorks 5-Shelf Jumbo Hanging Storage Closet Amazon $34 See On Amazon Custom closet storage is expensive, but this hanging five-shelf organizer gives you the additional closet space you need without the cost. It comes with two hooks that hang easily on the closet rod to seamlessly fit into your closet. It has five shelves for towels, clothes, or shoes, as well as mesh side pockets for smaller items. It collapses down flat when you’re not using it so you can easily store it away.

31 ​​Mistake: Spending $7 On A Latte Every Day Solution: The Milk Frother That Makes Foam At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Put a little extra money back in your pocket by learning to make barista-style coffee at home. This battery-powered frother is the secret. It has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into a light and fluffy foam. Add a scoop of fun foam to the top of your latte or coffee for a little something extra.

32 Mistake: Not Caring For Your Expensive Makeup Brushes Solution: These Brush Holders That Keep Them Safe Brush Bubble Makeup Brush Holders Amazon $13 See On Amazon Makeup brushes can be expensive, but if you take care of them, the investment is worth it over time. These bubble brush holders are ideal for traveling and keeping your brushes in tip-top shape. Place your brushes into the holders and slide them up to cover the brush bristles, keeping them straight and unwrinkled while you travel.

33 ​​Mistake: Forgetting To Water Plants Solution: This Self-Watering Pot HBServices Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Pot Amazon $15 See On Amazon This self-water planter makes it easy to care for your plants, even if you don’t have the greenest thumb. The 6-inch pot features a large basin that holds excess water, which plants absorb directly from the soil via hollow legs and this bottom-up watering technique helps eliminate the risk of root rot. It also holds enough water to keep your plants hydrated for about two weeks, depending on the plant and time of year.

34 Mistake: Losing Socks In The Washer Or Dryer Solution: A Sock Laundry Tool That Keeps Socks Matched SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Is anyone else’s dryer a black hole for socks? Not any more. This sock tool allows you to click socks to a sturdy hanger to ensure they get clean without getting lost. It can hang in a closet, on a hamper, or on a door knob, thanks to its hanger hook end. No need to replace socks every few months now.

35 Mistake: Letting Your Laptop Keyboard Get Worn Solution: A Keyboard Cover That Helps Protect It From Grime CaseBuy Keyboard Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon This flexible cover can help protect your computer from spills and dust, and it’s available in tons of colors. It’s also made of eco-friendly silicone that molds to each key, and it can be hand washed and reused for years. Protect your expensive computer with this budget-friendly preventative measure.

36 Mistake: Spending Money On Recurring Salon Appointments Solution: The Color-Depositing Conditioner To Extend Hair Color Keracolor Clenditioner Semi Permanent Color Depositing Conditioner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your hair color looking fresh between salon appointments with this budget-friendly alternative. This color-depositing conditioner deposits color onto your hair while you condition it in the shower. The color formula is infused with keratin, coconut oil, shea butter, and other moisturizing ingredients to nourish strands.

37 ​​Mistake: Losing AC Or Heat Through Your Windows Solution: These Blackout Windows That Conserve Energy BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon This triple weave set of thermal curtains has more than 46,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating for combining function and form for a low price. They block light, reduce outside noise, and are made from a machine-washable fabric that looks like velvet. They are designed with 1.6-inch silver grommets and come in 13 sizes and 27 colors.

38 ​​Mistake: Wasting Toothpaste By Tossing Full Tubes Solution: These Toothpaste Tube Squeezers To Cut Down On Waste LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon The fewer trips to the convenience store to stock up on toiletries like toothpaste, the better for your wallet. And one way to cut down on expenses is by using this toothpaste tube dispenser that effortlessly squeezes out every last bit of toothpaste. You’ll get four dispensers in each pack, all in different colors, and you can repurpose them for items like face cream and medicine.

39 Mistake: Using Disposable Sponges To Clean Pans Solution: A Stainless Steel Cleaner For Cast Iron Pans The Ringer Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sponges are a breeding ground for bacteria and aren’t as effective at cleaning cast iron pans. Switch them out for this stainless steel cast iron cleaner to keep your favorite pan in its best shape. It’s earned more than 18,000 reviews for its anti-rusting stainless steel construction. One reviewer said it “[...] Makes life with cast iron and stainless steel much easier.”