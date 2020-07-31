We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this August 2020 Monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every sign.

The month opens with an electric Full Moon in unconventional and innovative Aquarius on August 3, which could bring a few shocks or surprises our way, particularly where relationships or friendships are concerned. The best way we can harness this full moon's power is by being open to the unexpected and doing what we can to break social norms or rules that foster injustice and inequality. With communicative Mercury moving to bold and passionate Leo on August 4, it's time to speak loud and proud about the things we're most passionate about. Confidence and creativity are key to making connections with others and getting our ideas out. Brainstorming sessions and art related projects could be golden now.

Come August 7, we're called to drop out of our heads and down into our hearts as love planet Venus finally leaves curious Gemini for tenderhearted Cancer. With Venus in Cancer, we'll find peace, pleasure, and even a little romance too, when we consider and care for the feelings of others in addition to honoring our need for nourishment and affection. Though with some gnarly planets in the mix, which includes angry Mars in Aries somber Saturn in Capricorn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, we can also expect to flex our need for healthy boundaries and community support.

On the 18th, the New Moon in Leo put the focus yet again on community, family, and speaking from the heart, which will help us to foster new, heart-centered bonds with others. In terms of sparking joy and creativity, this new moon also encourages us to find some happiness within as art and playtime can be therapeutic. Come August 19, Mercury moves home to analytical Virgo, helping us to make our plans and ideas tangible. When Virgo season arrives on August 22, discipline, focus, and working to improve the world around us will help get us where we want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have a major change of heart this month when it comes to something you thought you wanted. Try not to be deterred by the uncertainty now, because you need a clean slate to build something new. A friendship may end, but family (chosen family included) will be a source of joy. Make sure home is a sanctuary; you'll need it. Your love life gets lit up. Watch your stress levels.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could make a sudden exit from a job or decide to go in an entirely different direction with a plan. Don't fight the flow as these changes are necessary. Stress or insomnia could be an issue now while thinking about the future. Take things one day at a time. Lean on friends and family. Moving or upgrading your living space is optimal. Make time for romance and pleasure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your brain is buzzing with ideas this month, which could lead to a breakthrough or a plan coming to life, though you'll also need to find ways to soothe your frazzled nerves. A short staycation could alleviate tension, as could writing out your feelings or talking with a friend. Be mindful of spreading yourself too thin though. Cozy downtime will be needed. Money improves too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An unexpected financial issue could jangle your nerves at the start of the month. Though try not to get too discouraged as your money, popularity, and opportunities for pleasure will improve. As long as you're making yourself top priority now, you can overcome any hurdles tossed your way. Networking, communications, and media related projects are gold stars for you. Put yourself out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It might be time to split paths with a partner this month if you're unable to see eye-to-eye on your future and where to go next. Overall, trust your instincts and what you see, not how you want things to be. Do spend some time giving attention to your spiritual self as it will help you to stay optimistic and open. Expect to meet the right people at the right time. Money comes in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might either have to say goodbye to a project on your plate or come up with an innovative way to complete it. Though what you choose will depend on how much your heart is in it. Internal or spiritual rewards are more important than public accolades now. Bask in the spotlight when it arrives, but stay true to you. Your talent and confidence will be hard to beat.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be saying goodbye to a love connection, especially if it's become too dramatic or draining. Stay optimistic because someone better for you is out there. With creative projects, authenticity gets you the gold. Your popularity soars this month, too, which could bring you influential connections and professional opportunities. Exercise your boundaries, though. Rest and regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some family drama could come to a head this month, but it's important that you don't get sucked too deep into it as practicing the art of letting go will be crucial to your well-being. That said, do try to make time for some adventure and exploration as that will uplift and inspire you. Your professional reputation could garner recognition so keep your resume at the ready.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might need to have an uncomfortable conversation with someone, but doing so will benefit you in the long run. Intimacy is a big plus for you now, though it's important to be clear on what you want and not get caught up in the need for instant gratification. Opportunities could come to you now by way of publishing, education, or sharing your knowledge. Bring your A-game.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could hit some pay dirt this month for a creative project that you've been toiling away on. If creative differences are keeping you from fulfilling a job, don't be shy to walk away. More opportunities are coming, especially with regards to professional relationships. Personal relationships get a boost, too. Just remember to keep your heart open and don't expect the worst.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be ready to go in your own direction when it comes to a significant relationship, considering that this person could do something that throws you for a loop. Though this could be disconcerting, trust that you'll receive the chance to forge new relationships that will better support you. Your health and well-being improves, but don't slack on the self-care. Financial relief is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A secret could be revealed to you this month that could be upsetting at first, but you'll find later that it was actually a blessing in disguise. Your romantic life brings some sunshine to you this month no matter if you're single or attached. Creatively, you're on fire too. If you've been feeling off, now's the time to play closer attention to your health and well-being. Partnerships and collaborations are lit.