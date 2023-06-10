Your Backyard Would Be 10x Better If You Had Any Of These Brilliant, Cheap Finds

There’s nothing like a backyard barbecue or a dinner party on the patio — and thanks to online shopping, it’s never been easier to buy what you need to host all your favorite people. From light-up soccer balls to high-tech picnic baskets, each of the brilliant products on this list will help you renovate your backyard space and craft the outdoor soirée of your dreams at a wallet-friendly price point.

You’ll find stunning decorations to set the mood and ingenious tools that help you maintain a thriving backyard for years to come; and, best of all, you’ll do so without having to shell out a ton of cash.

1 This Glass Drink Dispenser That Holds Up To A Gallon Of Your Favorite Beverages Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Brew up a delicious batch of iced tea or pink lemonade and serve it to your guests in this glass drink dispenser, which can hold up to a gallon of liquid at a time. It's made of thick, high-quality glass that's built to last, and its durable plastic spout won't drip or leak; instead, it keeps the drinks flowing all afternoon. You'll also love its decorative metal stand, which allows you to set it on any flat surface with ease, so you can get back to what matters most: time spent with the people you love.

2 A Durable Door Mat That Scrubs Dirt From Shoes For A Cleaner Entryway Ubdyo Extra Durable Front Door Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you get back from an outdoor adventure, you can minimize the dirt you track into the house by wiping your feet on this durable doormat. Its ribbed weave material effectively scrubs dirt and moisture off your boots and shoes, which makes for a tidier entryway and a floor that's much easier to clean. Plus, its nonslip rubber backing keeps it from slipping or sliding, and its anti-spill edge traps debris and water, which prevents unwanted substances from leaking into your home and making a mess.

3 An Elevated Dog Bed That Keeps Your 4-Legged Friends Cool Bedsure Large Elevated Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sweltering summers and overactive heaters are no match for this elevated dog bed, which is made of a breathable mesh that keeps your best friend cool, whatever the weather may be. Its heavy-duty material stands strong against biting and chewing, so it'll last through years of puppy naps, and its nonslip feet keep it from slipping and sliding out of place for maximum stability. Plus, its lightweight metal frame can comfortably carry dogs that weigh up to 75 pounds, and you can clean it up with a damp towel, a hose, or a splash of tap water so your pup can get back to their beauty rest.

4 These Colorful Rope Lights With A Remote Control For A Glow You Can Customize Power Practical 10 FT LED Color Rope Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can hang up these colorful rope lights around your patio, stick them onto any flat surface, or stash them in the included pouch for a makeshift lantern; no matter what you do, you’ll get a gorgeous glow you can customize to your decorative tastes. They come with a remote control that lets you choose between 15 color options and 10 brightness modes to help you set the mood, and you can install them with utility ties or magnetic sliders, depending on where you want them to go. You can even wrap them around pet collars for higher visibility on nighttime walks or install them in children's rooms for a gorgeous nightlight that helps them feel safer in the dark.

5 An Insulated Picnic Basket With A Space-Saving Design For All Your Lunchtime Essentials Scuddles Picnic Basket Set Amazon $46 See On Amazon Trade in your wicker and plastic for this insulated picnic basket, which keeps food hot or cold for longer and gives you all the space you need to pack the essentials. It comes with four dinner plates, 12 serving utensils, four acrylic wine glasses, a corkscrew, and salt and pepper shakers; the cheese board and cheese knife add a finishing touch that enables you to serve a proper multi-course meal on the go. Its wide straps make it comfortable to carry in and out, and some reviewers commented that it made an amazing gift for outdoorsy family and friends.

6 This Heavy-Duty Premium Grill Cover That's Waterproof To Protect Against The Elements Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pick up this heavy-duty premium grill cover to protect your gear from rain, snow, and anything else Mother Nature might send your way. With its attached fabric hook and small loop straps, you can tighten or loosen it to better fit your grill, ensuring that it'll stay in place until your next backyard barbecue. It'll securely fit on most popular gas and charcoal grills. Because it's waterproof, it's unbelievably easy to clean; simply spray it with water and let it dry off in the sun to keep it in mint condition for pool parties and culinary adventures to come.

7 This Stylish Planter Box Made Of Lightweight Acacia Wood For Indoor & Outdoor Flowers Alike Villa Acacia Rectangular Planter Amazon $28 See On Amazon This stylish planter box looks adorable on your patio, at your front door, or by the windowsill in your kitchen; no matter where you display it, your plants will instantly become the star of the show. It's handmade from premium acacia wood, which is super lightweight and durable, so you can move plants around as often as needed without any unnecessary hassle, and its classic color scheme means it'll match the rest of your decor beautifully. Reviewers planted everything from ferns to orchids and praised its reasonable price, high-quality craftsmanship, and beautiful design.

8 These Ultra-Sharp Pruning Shears With A Soft Grip Handle For Comfort & Ease GEROSSI Garden Pruning Shears Amazon $18 See On Amazon Handling heavy garden tools can strain your wrists and hands; that's why these ultra-sharp pruning shears are made with a soft grip ergonomic handle that takes the pressure off your joints. They'll easily cut through branches up to three-quarters of an inch in diameter, and their convenient compression spring snaps them right back into an open position, so you can keep moving through your garden at a brisk pace. They're also made with a built-in safety lock, which reduces the risk of accidents.

9 This Heavy-Duty Spray Nozzle That Attaches Directly To Your Hose For An Adjustable Flow Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle Amazon $19 See On Amazon Attach this heavy-duty spray nozzle directly to your garden hose for an adjustable flow that lets you rinse, wash, or spray any surface to your personal preference. With a solid metal construction and a baked enamel finish, it makes for a strong and durable alternative to environmentally destructive plastics, and its rubber insulation means it'll work well whether the water is hot, cold, or somewhere in between. You can choose between eight unique watering patterns, which include shower, mist, and soaker, and slide it over your hose to get going; just make sure you have a good hiding place for after you’ve sprayed your family members with the "soaker" setting.

10 This Portable Aluminum Outdoor Shower That Stands On Its Own For A Quick Rinse Thirteen Chefs Outdoor Shower for RV and Pool Amazon $48 See On Amazon Instead of installing an expensive outdoor shower by your pool or in your backyard, you might invest in this portable aluminum outdoor shower, which connects to your hose anytime you need a quick rinse. Its durable aluminum body holds up through all sorts of weather conditions without rust or corrosion, and its plastic head and connectors work well with hot and cold water alike. Plus, its adjustable height makes it a great fit for kids and adults of all ages and sizes; simply move it up or down with the push of a button for a customizable clean.

11 These Mosquito Repellent Sticks Made With Essential Oils To Keep Backyard Bugs At Bay Mosquito Guard Repellent Sticks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don't have to slather on the bug spray or light a chapel's worth of citronella candles to keep insects away; instead, reach for these mosquito repellent sticks, which use essential oils to repel unwanted visitors and help your skin stay free of bites. Just place four or five sticks around the perimeter of your deck or patio, keeping them close to the ground, and light them for up to three hours of bug-free bliss. Plus, they're made with lemongrass, citronella, and rosemary, so the mosquitos won't particularly enjoy their scent, but you certainly might.

12 This Light-Up Soccer Ball To Keep The Game Going Into The Night GlowCity Light Up LED Soccer Ball Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your big game doesn’t have to wind down after the sun sets; with this light-up soccer ball, the friendly competition can go all night long (or, until everyone gets tired.) It's the official size and weight of a regulation soccer ball, so your game will stay the same as always, with one notable exception: it lights up on impact, which is sure to delight kids and adults alike. With replaceable batteries included, it's incredibly easy to power up; simply remove its grommet pack and use the hook tool when it's time for a new charge. You can pair it with some fun music for a soccer game that really feels like a party.

13 These Solar-Powered Lights You Can Stick On Stairs For Maximum Safety At Night YiLaie Solar Deck Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Garden Driveway Walkway Pathway Amazon $40 See On Amazon Walking up and down the stairs at night doesn’t have to be scary; simply stick these solar-powered lights onto your steps for increased safety and visibility. They'll charge in the sun all day long, and when their built in light sensor detects that it's dark out, they'll automatically switch on for easy illumination you won't even have to think about. Because they're heatproof, waterproof, and pressure-resistant, you can leave them outside in any weather and trust they'll stay functional and intact, no matter how intense the conditions may be.

14 These Waterproof Patio Chair Covers With UV Coating to Protect Your Favorite Pieces Of Furniture Signature Living Patio Chair Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Made of heavy-duty polyester, these waterproof patio chair covers will protect your favorite furniture from the elements, so by the time the sun's out, you'll already have forgotten about any previous rainstorms. These covers provide protection from rain, wind, hail, and even bird droppings, and they're UV stabilized to maintain the color and construction of your gorgeous chairs. Each cover comes with two durable padded handles for easy transportation, and they're designed with small air vents to reduce condensation and allow wind to pass through with ease.

15 This Weatherproof Wall Sconce With A Beautiful Coastal Design Globe Electric Turner 1-Light Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce Amazon $43 See On Amazon If your porch or patio still needs a finishing touch, this weatherproof wall sconce might just be what you’ve been looking for. Its beautiful coastal design will complement the rest of your decor, no matter your stylistic preferences, and its seeded glass shade casts just the right amount of light and shadow into your space, giving it a warm glow you and your guests will love. As a bonus, it includes all the hardware you need to mount it perfectly in place for a super quick and easy installation process that even novices won't mind.

16 These Heavy-Duty Outdoor Drink Holding Stakes Perfect For Outdoor Parties & Camping Trips Alike Decko Outdoor Drink Holder Stakes (4- Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of balancing your beverages precariously on your lawn, try these heavy-duty outdoor drink-holding stakes; you can simply stick them anywhere in the grass for stability. Each stake has a wide enough holder (three and a quarter inches) to fit bottles and cans of all shapes and sizes, and its solid welded steel construction ensures it'll last through camping trips and concerts to come. You can even bring them along to the beach; their bright colors are perfect for sunny days, and they’ll stay put in the sand for as long as you swim or sunbathe.

17 This Durable Bird Feeder Protector That Keeps Hungry Squirrels & Raccoons At Bay iPrimio Heavy Duty Squirrel Baffle for Bird Feeders Amazon $29 See On Amazon This durable bird feeder protector ensures that your birdseed is actually reserved for — well — birds. Simply place it over your feeder and snap the included ring into place to secure its halves together, and it'll provide protection in a number of ways; for instance, it wobbles unsteadily back and forth when a hungry animal steps on it, and its thick metal plate prevents chewing. Reviewers listed the numerous ways that squirrels and raccoons have tried to get past it, sharing that their would-be backyard thieves were outsmarted every time by this protector's ingenious design.

18 An LED Umbrella Light With A Remote Control To Customize Your Glow At A Distance Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Simply snap this LED umbrella light into place to light up your backyard hangouts for as long as you like. With its included wireless remote, you'll be able to control your light from up to 50 feet away, making it incredibly easy to change up your glow at a distance. Its built-in clamp makes it incredibly easy to install and adjust to your poles. With just three AA batteries, it'll run for up to 75 hours at a time, so you and your loved ones can keep the conversation going for as long as you like; all you’ll need is a cozy blanket and a cold glass of lemonade.

19 These Waterproof Patio Curtains With A Sheer Lightweight Design For A Breezy Vibe NICETOWN Waterproof Patio Curtains Amazon $12 See On Amazon With these waterproof patio curtains, sitting on your deck will feel like taking a trip to your favorite beach resort. They've been specifically treated to be water repellent, so they can withstand years of splashes and spills, and their silver grommets are rustproof, no matter how wet they might get. Plus, their soft voile panels allow just the right amount of light in without sacrificing your privacy, and they'll fit beautifully onto most standard-size curtain rods. As a bonus, you can toss them in the washing machine whenever they need a clean.

20 This Pet Odor Eliminator That's Safe To Use On Grass & Gravel Alike NaturVet Yard Odor Eliminator Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your four-legged friend is still learning where they’re allowed to use the bathroom, pick up a bottle of this pet odor eliminator to keep your yard smelling fresh and clean. It's safe to use on surfaces from grass to gravel and everything in between; you can even spritz it on your swing sets in case your dog has confused the playground for their potty. You can choose between formulas with or without citronella. Its user-friendly spray bottle gives you the agency and freedom to use it as often as you like — you can also attach it to your hose for a more thorough treatment.

21 This Mat That You Can Put Under Your Grill To Help Better Protect Your Patio AiBOB Under Grill Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in three different sizes, this under-grill mat is a game changer for keeping your deck and patio clean. It’s made from a super-absorbent polyester that will protect oil and other liquids from leaking through and staining your floor. The bottom features a durable nonslip base to secure the mat in place. You can also throw it in the washing machine for a quick and easy clean.

22 A Gorgeous Outdoor Rug That Is Totally Reversible fifame Outdoor Rugs Amazon $37 See On Amazon Backed by an impressive 4.5-star rating, plenty of shoppers love this outdoor rug for its unique reversible design. It’s basically two stylish rugs for the price of one. It’s crafted from an easy-to-clean plastic straw material that is totally weatherproof and resistant to stains, making it an especially good choice for homes with kids and pets. It comes in four different sizes to best fit your space, ranging from eight to 18 feet long.

23 A Pack Of Balcony Tiles For An Affordable & Easy Renovation Multy Industries Deck and Balcony Tile (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pack of deck and balcony tiles makes reviving your outdoor space on a budget so easy. Tons of reviewers agree that the installation process is a breeze. Simply click together each tile in your desired space and voila. Each title is crafted from durable recycled material and measures 12.5 by 12.5 inches.

24 These Patio Umbrella Lights That Come With A Remote Control Ywhomal Patio Umbrella Lights Amazon $11 See On Amazon These patio lights are designed to attach to the bottom of your umbrella and create an oasis right from your backyard. It features eight different flash modes ranging from slow fade, slow glow, to twinkle. The battery-operated design comes with a remote so you can easily adjust the light and power settings from the comfort of your lounge chair. The best part? These lights can withstand heavy weather conditions including rain.

25 A Privacy Screen For Your Balcony That’ll Give You Some Peace & Solitude Sunny Guard Balcony Privacy Screen Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re trying to avoid noisy neighbors or want to increase the privacy in your yard, this sunny guard privacy screen is the ultimate solution. It’s made from a mesh material that is not only waterproof but also blocks sunlight to provide UV protection. It comes in an assortment of colors like green, blue, and white and is available in five different sizes.

26 This Sun Shade Canopy To Block Out Harmful UV Rays Shade&Beyond Sun Shade Canopy Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you find that your backyard gets too much sun, this sunshade canopy is a game-changer for blocking out harmful UV rays yet still letting light shine through. It’s crafted from a durable material that’s still breathable to let air circulate and comes with stainless steel hooks to secure it in place. Choose from 10 colors and more than 20 different size options. It’s also worth noting that it’s not waterproof, so prepping ahead for rainy days is a must.

27 This Variety Pack Of Wildflower Seeds To Create The Most Epic Garden Open Seed Vault Variety Pack of 64,000 Non GMO Wildflower Seeds Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon If your backyard needs help blossoming into a beautiful garden, this variety pack of wildflower seeds has got you covered. It comes with 64,000 non-GMO seeds that help grow gorgeous wildflowers, from red poppies to cornflowers, all of which attract important pollinators. One five-star reviewer explained, “It took about two weeks for the wildflowers to sprout, but once they did, they started growing like crazy. I love seeing the different kinds of plants grow together at varying heights.”

28 A Landscape Rock That Can Help Mask Any Outdoor Eyesores Emsco Small Landscape Rock Amazon $49 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating and 6,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers love this landscape rock to add a touch of texture and dimension to their yards, as well as to serve as a hiding space for outlets, pipes, or outdoor speakers. It’s available in an assortment of shapes and sizes and comes in three colors including granite, sandstone, and dark grey to best match your outdoor decor.

29 This Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Will Set The Vibe Kunodi Wireless Portable Mini Outdoor Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as a successful BBQ gathering without the ultimate playlist. This portable outdoor speaker makes it easy to set the vibe and bump up the tunes in your backyard. Offering up fantastic sound quality, its mini compact design is great for traveling. The speaker also comes with a battery that lasts for up to 12 hours of playtime. Over 10,000 reviewers didn’t hesitate to give this small yet mighty speaker a five-star rating.

30 A Deck Box Cover That Can Ensure Your Outdoor Valuables Are Protected YardStash Deck Box Cover Amazon $28 See On Amazon A deck box is key for storing away your outdoor essentials, but this deck box cover is also a necessity to better make sure those essentials are fully protected. It’s crafted from a weatherproof polyester that shields heat, snow, and rain, and also prevents bugs from slipping through the box. Backed by a 4.6-star rating, reviewers are calling this “multi-purpose perfection.” You can buy it in one of two colors, and multiple sizes.

31 This Portable Fire Pit That You Can Also Bring With You On Your Next Camping Trip INNO STAGE Portable Plug Fire Pit Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading on a camping trip or want to create a bonfire in your backyard, this portable fire pit is a must — and the fact that it’s backed by an overall 4.5-star rating is just another reason why. It’s made with six pieces that clasp together, making it so easy to take apart for convenient portability. It also comes with a waterproof carrying case. The pit measures 15.8 inches wide and 7.8 inches high.

32 An Outdoor Smart Plug That’s Compatible With Alexa Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This outdoor smart plug is great to have on hand during parties — it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you can easily play music or turn your lights on and off with hands-free voice control. The outlet features attached covers that are water-resistant, making it safe for outdoor use. Nearly 10,000 shoppers rated it five stars, with many mentioning how easy it is to use.

33 This Steel Garden Bench That Will Add More Seating Options To Your Backyard FDW Garden Bench Amazon $43 See On Amazon Add this gorgeous garden bench to your backyard or front porch for a quick way to elevate any outdoor space. The metal is coated in a waterproof and rust-resistant chrome and features a stunning diamond mesh design. It measures 18 inches long and can hold up to 400 pounds. Whether you need it for extra seating options or simply for decor, you can’t beat the price.

34 A Clever Bird Feeding Hook That Extends Up To 49 Inches Gray Bunny Extended Reach Deck Hook Amazon $34 See On Amazon This bird feeder attaches to your deck and can extend up to 49 inches long. It’s made with a nonslip clamp and heavy-duty steel which is durable enough to hold up to 200 pounds. The flexible design makes it easy to position the feeder from all different angles, and it’s especially good to keep other wild animals out. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “This extra long pole is perfect to keep raccoons from grabbing the bird feeder. The longer length also makes it hard for squirrels to get into the feeder, too.”

35 This Waterproof Picnic Blanket That You Can Easily Throw In The Washing Machine KAMUI Waterproof Outdoor Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping for a picnic or going to a concert, this outdoor blanket is crafted from a waterproof material that makes it easy to get cozy on the lawn. The fleece fabric is soft to the touch, meaning it’s especially great for all-day events. It comes in two plaid prints and measures 79 by 55 inches long. While you can throw it in the washing machine after your picnic, it’s also easy to wipe off liquid spills right after they happen.

36 A Pair Of Lawn Aerator Shoes That Can Help Beautify Your Lawn Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t beat the price of these lawn aerator shoes, which are just as fun to wear as you think. Created to help develop stronger lawns, they’re a great alternative to spending thousands on professional lawn maintenance and do a stellar job at keeping your grass healthy. The soles feature 13 durable metal spikes and are made with three adjustable straps for a secure fit.

37 This Ring Toss Game That’ll Serve As A Great Outdoor Activity For The Whole Family Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic game of ring toss, and this version from Amazon has garnered a 4.5-star rating with over 8,000 five-star reviews. It takes just seconds to set up and comes with 10 plastic rings, five rope rings, five pegs, and a wooden standing base. It even includes a durable carrying bag so you can bring it over to your neighbors. If you’re a parent, it’s a great way to get your kids outside and lessen their screen time this season.

38 This Splash Pad That Will Keep Your Pup Entertained For Hours Peteast Splash Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon This splash pad is about to become your pet's new favorite outdoor activity. It simply connects to the hose and water will shoot out, creating a fun way to help your pup cool off. It comes in a variety of different sizes and fun prints ranging from the American flag to an ocean design. And yes, you have permission to jump in it alongside your best bud.

39 This Popular Solar Torch Light That Gives Off A Glow That Resembles A Real Flame Everbeam P1 Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame Amazon $30 See On Amazon It takes just seconds to install these stunning solar torch lights that will totally transform your backyard. They feature a whopping 96 LED lights that give the illusion of a real flame and stay lit for 10 hours in the summer and up to five hours on colder days. The best part is that they’re fairly easy to put together. After getting them set up, all you need to do is turn on a switch and they’ll be ready to illuminate your outdoor gathering.