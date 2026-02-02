February frolics in with a flurry. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” As winter plows on, commit to a life full of love of all kinds.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your February Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Four of Wands

Start strong by celebrating what you wish to commit to this month. Whatever it is, it should come directly from your heart. It’s a good month for love of all kinds: romance, self-care, community involvement, and even creativity. Follow-through is essential.

Your Situation: Ace of Swords

Be decisive, clear, and stick to boundaries, even in this time of love. In order to say yes enthusiastically, you have to say no to something else. Staying grounded in reality will help you choose where to put your energy.

Your Obstacle: Page of Swords

To commit to these positive shifts, you’ll need to think differently, and that can be scary. Work hard to overcome the fear of being wrong. It’s OK not to know all the answers. Curiosity and open-mindedness will pay off.

Your Action: Death

Love is a radical act. If your old ways of doing things or seeing the world aren’t working, you need to let go — even if you’re comfortable. Especially if you’re comfortable. Dead leaves need to be pruned to let the roses bloom.

Your Lesson: Queen of Pentacles

This month’s lesson is about abundance, but not at the expense of your humanity. Everyone deserves the right to love, happiness, safety, and care. The Queen of Pentacles teaches you that growth doesn’t mean burnout. Tend to yourself and those around you like a beloved garden.

How To Use February’s Tarot Lessons

This month brings an interesting combination of passion and logic. You’re called to act from the heart, but also encouraged to keep a clear head. You’re learning (perhaps yet again) that when you throw your energy into something important, you’ll need to shift your priorities and change the way you used to do things.

This is also a time to focus on service. How can you benefit others? Whether it’s through volunteering, activism, quality time with loved ones, or something else, make you sure you keep showing up. Commitment is essential.

Journaling Prompts

Do your best to write without pausing, planning, or editing yourself.

What have you been yearning to commit to? What do you need to say no to this month in order to say yes to something more important? If you weren’t afraid of change, what would you do differently? Name something you do or believe that’s comfortable but not healthy. Set yourself free of it by writing a eulogy. Thank it for its service, and explain why its time has come to an end. Imagine a world in which everyone, everywhere, is safe, respected, and protected. What would that be like? Be as specific as possible.