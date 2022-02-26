Your Home Could Look So Much More Expensive If You Try Any Of These Cheap Tricks Designers Swear By

Contrary to popular belief, elevating the look and design of your home doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. Even better, leveling up your humble abode can be done in bite-sized pieces over time — that is, if you have the right guidance and resources to online picks that’ll make a world of a difference in your home for a fraction of the price.

Enter: the experts. From award-winning luxury interior designers like mother-daughter duo Sharon and Sherica Maynard, to founders and CEOs of interior design firms like Cameron Johnson and Dan Weiner, the sage advice below is worthy of a bookmark and some hefty note-taking. Covering everything from the secret power of detail lighting to the illusion of larger windows to create an atmosphere of opulence, there are plenty of tricks in the book that’ll go a long way in the upgrading process.

Paired with the one and only pocket-friendly Amazon, you can get to snazzing up your home with just a scroll and a few clicks. Whether you're opting for gold accents that look like they cost way more than they do, plush area rugs that transform cold wood floors, or soft lighting for moody nights, this list has everything and more. Complete with five-star reviews from loyal customers, your next home project just got a whole lot easier.

1 Upgrade Your Pillow Covers To Add Fullness To Your Space MIULEE Velvet Decorative Square Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Marco Bizzley, a certified interior designer at HouseGrail, tells Bustle, “Throw pillows, if chosen correctly, can make your home look very elegant, and they provide your family with a little extra comfort. They also add a layering feeling to your rooms.” These velvet pillow covers from Amazon are the epitome of affordable luxury and somehow come in a gazillion utterly brilliant shades and sizes. Not only do they look (and feel) incredibly plush, but the zipper is discreetly hidden so you're getting 100% pillow cover with zero interruption. Bizzley also recommends opting for a pillow cover at least 2 inches smaller than your pillow insert, saying that “the plumpness is what creates the expensive look.”

2 Implement Touches Of Gold For Some Visual Balance AOJEZOR Metal End Table Amazon $38 See On Amazon Bizzley also recommends paying special attention to gold detailing to create visual symmetry, telling us “the key is balance.” He goes on to say, “You don't want to overdo; instead, opt for gold mirrors, gold-legged end tables, or gold picture frames.” Not only is this gold-legged round side table the ideal accent piece, but it is the textbook definition of mid-century modern done right. Plus, it comes in an array of four different color combinations including pastel pink, jet black, clean white, and slate gray.

3 Infuse Metallics Into The Details To Add Extra Dimension MIMOSA MOMENTS Gold Metal Floating Picture Frame Amazon $29 See On Amazon As per Bizzley's advice, implementing gold accents in your home is the key to design that is both well-balanced and visually appealing. This gold floating picture frame is a super simple way to personalize your space without skimping on the attention to aesthetic. Available in four finishes ranging from rose gold to silver, this desktop frame also works beautifully to display pressed flowers for a little pizzazz.

4 Remove Stains On The Spot To Keep Everything Looking Good As New If you’ve ever spilled wine on your couch, you probably have a pretty good understanding of the importance of working quickly to make the fresh stain practically invisible. Bizzley recommends taking this approach with any and all stains, as well as practicing regular upkeep to make sure your home looks and feels fresh 24/7. “Weekly dusting and vacuuming can make your home feel elegant and luxurious. When you see a stain, clean it up immediately to keep them from getting damaged and looking old,” Bizzley advises. Noted!

5 Let The Light In For A Clean & Calming Ambience MIULEE White Sheer Window Curtains Amazon $11 See On Amazon In my opinion, natural lighting reigns supreme and always will. Even Bizzley advises to “allow as much natural light into your home as possible.” Natural lighting adds a gorgeous sheen to any room — especially when filtered through sheer curtains that are designed to provide the perfect balance of brightness and cover. Sold in over 10 sizes and shades, these low-maintenance panels are the real deal.

6 Display Your Artwork For A Custom Gallery Wall Effect WOOD MEETS COLOR Wooden Picture Frames (11-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Kate Diaz, an interior designer and co-founder of Swanky Den, gave some genius pointers regarding all things wall decor. She tells us, “Frame inexpensive art or posters, then hang artwork that is out of frame on the wall to create a gallery effect.” While it sounds too easy to be true, the proof is in the pudding (and the plethora of inspo you'll find with a quick internet search). This pack of wooden photo frames comes with 11 assorted sizes so you can mix and match until your inner interior designer approves.

7 Keep Plants In The House At All Times For Color & Texture Winlyn Mini Potted Plants Artificial Eucalyptus Boxwood Rosemary Amazon $19 See On Amazon Diaz also suggests to “add inexpensive greenery just about everywhere.” Real or not, plants provide a pop of life in any space and can make the difference in whether an area is vibrant or not. Even mini potted plants like these go a long way in the greenery game — and they’re available in sets of three zero-maintenance pieces including faux eucalyptus, rosemary, and boxwood.

8 Prioritize Accent Lighting For A Soothing Effect Macally Table Bedside Lamp with USB Ports Amazon $40 See On Amazon Accent lighting is undoubtedly important when trying to put together a space that is well-lit, yet inviting. That's why Diaz also suggests to “use accent lighting to brighten up the room.” Sometimes, ceiling fan lights can have a dimming effect that isn’t ideal — but lamps and small lights throughout your place will instantly create an aura that is unmatched. This dimmable bedside lamp, for example, is warm in light and also practical with four USB ports for convenient charging. BTW, there are three brightness levels and four dimming controls — so you've got the whole package here.

9 Lay Out Area Rugs To Bring Warmth & Definition To Any Room Unique Loom Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Gray Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you ask me, area rugs are one of those interior details that never fail to make a significant difference because of their plush, yet floor-defining look. Diaz advises to “put down area rugs that coordinate with your furniture.” While the rug doesn't have to be a monochromatic match, be sure to keep the harmony by taking into account how your current pieces will look paired with the newbie. This vintage-style rug is designed with a universal, simplistic pattern and comes in over 10 tones to choose from so you can get down to the ground details of decor. P.S. shedding is a non-issue here.

10 Select Light-Colored Wall Paint That’s “Not Too Stark” Sometimes, the way you feel when you enter a room has a lot to do with the color and light in that space. As warmer shades tend to translate to calm and cozy feels, Diaz recommends to “paint the walls a light color that’s not too stark.”

11 Show Your Patio Some Love With Outdoor Mats To Freshen Things Up SAND MINE Reversible Mats Amazon $40 See On Amazon Ever looked into outdoor decor? Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for Trendey, tells Bustle, “Making your home look more expensive should also extend to the outside of your home. If you have a porch, entryway, deck, or patio, then you can add an outdoor rug.” Luckily, this area rug from Amazon is a dream solution to worn-out patio flooring and comes in five hues to pick your winner from. Plus, it’s made of heat-treated fibers for ultimate protection to last through all the summer barbecues. If you’re curious about the power of an outdoor area rug, DelMonico adds, “Using an area rug can brighten a space, add color and texture, and tie the area together.” I totally concur.

12 Design An Accent Wall With Peel & Stick Wallpaper Tempaper x Genevieve Gorder Feather Flock Removable Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $31 See On Amazon On the subject of wallpaper, Delmonico says, “Customized wall treatments are a common occurrence in more expensive homes. You can easily mimic the look with modern peel and stick wallpaper.” Peel-and-stick wallpaper has had a major moment lately, and it’s definitely clear as to why. This feather flock pattern paper by Tempaper — which Delmonico recommends — has a ton of character and comes in five neutral base shades so it’s a breeze to coordinate with your home. Who else is ordering several just to test-drive the options?

13 Invest In Ultra-Long Curtains To Create The Illusion Of Taller Windows Window Whirl Blackout Window Curtains Amazon $40 See On Amazon As natural light is a game-changer, it only makes sense that windows play just as big of a part. DelMonico notes, “High-end homes typically have a lot of large windows to let in plenty of natural light. You can fake the look by replacing your current window treatments.” To be extra specific: These light-blocking window curtains with glowing reviews are *chef’s kiss* for creating the illusion of larger, longer windows due to their super roomy make and length of 95 inches. But let’s refer to the expert: “When mounting your new curtain rod, place it higher on the wall and closer to the ceiling. The curtains should extend to the floor. This creates the illusion that the window is taller than it really is,” DelMonico says.

14 Install An Extra-Wide Curtain Rod To Make Your Windows Look Larger Amazon Basics 1-Inch Curtain Rod Amazon $31 See On Amazon Speaking of curtains, what about the rod? DelMonico says, “Buy a curtain rod that is longer than the window is wide. Then buy curtains that are wide enough to extend beyond the window. This creates the illusion that the window is wider than it really is.” You heard it here first — and what better way to bring it home than this adjustable curtain rod that comes in bronze, black, and nickel? Plus, there’s a pretty sizable selection of sizes and counts — so you’re 100% covered.

15 Try Layering Your Lighting To Elevate The Vibes Simple Designs Home Simple Designs Floor Lamp with Reading Light Amazon $28 See On Amazon As you might have figured, lighting plays a significant role in the aura of a room. But have you ever heard of lighting levels? Lisa Galano, the interior designer and principal of Lisa Galano Design Consultancy, tells Bustle, “Creating lighting ‘levels’ verses just one or two light sources makes all the difference in creating an ambiance/vibe/mood.” If you’re wondering what this looks like in practice, this Simple Designs floor lamp is a prime example. Standing tall and bright, this lamp has lights at two levels (one of which can be used as a reading light) and comes in four finishes to match your individual style. Galano goes on to elaborate, “Overhead lighting like pendants, recessed down lights, or decorative surface mounts and floor lamps and table lamps create different heights of lighting, which, when also on dimmers, creates a delicious mood.”

16 Set Up A Dimmer For Mood Lighting To Your Heart’s Content Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Speaking of dimmers, the Kasa Smart dimmer switch is a highly rated Amazon find that has kind of revolutionized this whole mood lighting thing. With Alexa and Google Home compatibility, you can lower your kitchen lights with just the sound of your voice. Magical, I know. Dimmer switches come highly recommended by Galano as well, her take being that they are “surprisingly cost-effective and allow you to create appropriate mood ambiance.” I trust the expert.

17 Neutralize Cardboard Tissue Boxes With A Sleek, Minimal Cover mDesign Steel Square Tissue Box Cover Amazon $19 See On Amazon Galano suggests using a tissue box cover like this one to conceal loud packaging in an otherwise orderly room. Available in six vibrant finishes, this steel holder is the little box that makes a pretty remarkable difference. Even Galano says, “It's a minor detail, but tissue box covers help elevate an otherwise ordinary utilitarian item. Tissue boxes rarely blend in with their loud patterns or printed text. Whether it's in your bedroom, bathroom or living room, it's a very minimal detail that goes a long way.”

18 Declutter Your Entryway With An All-In-One Storage Solution Greenco Entryway Wall Mounted Floating Shelf Amazon $24 See On Amazon When envisioning an entryway, clutter shouldn’t be a part of the equation. As Galano says, “Storage solutions in entryways consistently elevate the initial impression of your home.” This all-in-one storage shelf is the premier problem-solver with its sleek wood finish, easy-install make, and built-in hooks for dog leashes and scarves galore. The key here is keeping the grab-and-go essentials tidy and in one place for both practicality and clean design right from the first walkthrough.

19 Decorate In “Groups Of 3” With Varying Heights Valerie Ruddy, owner and principal decorator of Valerie Ruddy Designs - Decorating Den Interiors, tells Bustle the importance of decorating in “groups of three.” She says, “Groups of three items are usually the max and should be of varying size. If your items are all the same height, use some books or a decorative box to elevate one above the rest.”

20 Pop On Some Peel & Stick Backsplash For A Practical Focal Point Art3d 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s time to talk about kitchen updates and there’s so much ground to cover. Sarah Gaffney, the design and development director for Next Stage Design, tells Bustle, “There are practical updates that can also go a long way in terms of design aesthetics — like updating tiling or faucets. A well-designed backsplash can make a kitchen, just as updated faucets and drawer pulls can work wonders in your master bathroom.” For a backsplash option that’s incredibly practical yet high-design, this peel-and-stick backsplash is everything. You can find it in six shades ranging from classic neutrals to cool-toned blues, and each package comes with 10 sheets so you can knock out this eye-catching project in one afternoon.

21 Upgrade Your Faucets For A Polished Kitchen Look Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Per Gaffney’s recommendation, upgrading your sink faucets is a major win in the home interior design game. For a freshly polished look in your cooking space, swap out your staple for this multi-tasking miracle faucet. Not only does it feature a pull-down sprayer, but it has three water functions so post-dinner cleanup is a cakewalk. The best part is the sleek finish that’ll have you excited to wash the veggies again.

22 Refresh Your Drawers With Brand New Uniform Handles Ravinte Matte Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Drawer Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Gaffney also suggests upgrading your kitchen drawers with new pulls, and these matte black stainless steel handles from Amazon are great choices. As minute as this detail may seem, handles get seriously worn over time and a quick switch will work wonders for your cooking quarters. This find comes in tons of counts and three finishes including black, brushed brass, and satin nickel to customize with your kitchen.

23 Organize Your Spices With A Wood-Finish Rack Spice Rack Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This three-tier expandable bamboo shelf is the ultimate storage solution that is so versatile it can be used for anything from skincare products to spices. Gaffney is also a huge fan of stocking up on shelves like these, noting, “In the kitchen, these could be spice racks, pull-out storage, and appliance garages. In other parts of the home, it could be built-in bookshelves and cubbies for kids' rooms.” In that case, I’ll take three.

24 Maintain Your Utensils With A Handy Drawer Organizer Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Going off Gaffney’s wise words, planting organization solutions throughout the home is a one-and-done way to fancy up the place and help with stress-free storage. This bamboo drawer organizer comes in several size options so you can match to your specific cabinetry, and it’s 100% water-resistant for easy cleaning. The best part is the adjustable compartment dividers that you can switch up based on the size of your trusty utensils. Even your drawers deserve a makeover, dear reader.

25 Blend Design & Practicality With A Uniquely Shaped Bookshelf Rolanstar Tree Bookshelf with Drawer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Admittedly, novels strewn all over the house are a look. The thing is, even the scattered book vibe could use a little order. But who says we have to compromise style? This super retro tree bookshelf displays books, movies, and more with its sturdy make and vintage finish for a warm rustic feel. BTW, I’m giving an A-plus to the pull-out drawer at the base for additional storage.

26 Open Up Your Space With A Full-Length Mirror Estilo Over The Door Mirror Full Length Mirror Amazon $53 See On Amazon Have you ever wondered how exactly mirrors transform any and all spaces? Joshua Blackburn, the director of design and construction at Evolving Home, tells Bustle, “Mirrors are inexpensive decor that can make your space look expensive. Create a mirror wall as a decorative statement. The way mirrors reflect light increases visual square footage, making your space look larger than it is.” Starting with a shatterproof over-the-door mirror is an excellent intro to the world of mirrors as useful decor. This one from Amazon also comes in three finishes including walnut, shiny black, and white. Now you can check out your outfit in its entirety while also making your room look and feel 10 times more spacious. Genuinely love that for you.

27 Expand Your Room With Mirrors That Double As Decor Metal Sunburst Wall Mirrors (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon In an effort to follow Blackburn’s advice to “create a mirror wall as a decorative statement” and add a little flair to your walls, this set of mini sunburst mirrors is an impeccable option. Available in a wide array of colored finishes and styles (leaves and rhinestones, I see you), mounting pieces like these will instantly work to open up your space.

28 Give Your Home The Designer Look With This Luxury Overhead Picture Light LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s wall art, and then there’s well-lit wall art. Sharon and Sherica Maynard, award-winning interior designers, believe in the transformative effect of picture lighting, noting, “Amazon has some great inexpensive options that are plug-in or battery operated that give a very high-end designer look!” In full transparency, this remote control wireless picture light is one of the most stunning pieces I’ve ever seen. Fully adjustable with a plethora of dimming and brightness levels, this flexible overhead lamp shines a soft spotlight on your favorite works of art. An immediate add-to-cart.

29 Amp Up The Ambience With Soft Cabinet Lighting POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $18 See On Amazon Even cabinets need some luminescence, and the difference is pretty major. The Maynards tell Bustle, “Not only do they provide great ambient lighting but are functional as well because they are essential task lighting for prepping food prior to cooking!” Aside from adding a touch of bright to the space underneath your cabinets and shelves, these LED light strips are ridiculously simple to install with an ultra-durable adhesive backing. Believe it or not, just one pack is enough to revive the darker areas of your home.

30 Add A Dash Of “Whimsy” With Some Fun Flower Vases Pearlead Clear Glass Bubble Vase Amazon $14 See On Amazon Ashley Berdan, the interior designer and founder of Ashley Berdan Design, raves about this glass bubble vase by Pearlead. She tell us, “A fun, bubble ball vase is a unique addition to a room. If you want to add whimsy to your space while still having a sophisticated look, this hand-blown amber glass vase will do just that.” This vase is the gold standard for creative home pieces. Made with a quirky bubble-ball design, it’s available in three shades including olive, clear, and amber. Who says a nicely decorated home can’t have a little fun?

31 Texture Up Your Living Room With Knitted Throws MOTINI Textured Tassel Striped Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Berdan also has a tip for infusing that coveted comfy-cozy feel into your quarters. She tells us, “To add dimension to your sofa, drape a knitted blanket over the corner seat. By adding texture to a room, it makes it feel warm and cozy. By draping a blanket over a sofa or chair, it’s not only creating warmth but it’s practical!” This tassel fringe hand-knit throw by MONTINI that Berdan recommends is a staple for living rooms everywhere, designed with simple stripes over a cream shade so you can blend seamlessly into your space — no matter your style. Plus, the thickness and knit texture makes for the perfect mix of elements. ICYMI, texture = really cozy.

32 Deck Your Walls Out With Molding Trim For An Element Of Character Flexible Molding Trim Wall Trim Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking to spruce up your bare walls, there’s no need to fret. Andrea Schumacher, owner of Andrea Schumacher Interiors, tells Bustle, “Transform your walls and add molding! This can be as simple as updating baseboards and adding crown molding throughout the room.” Whether it’s genuine molding or a peel-and-stick trim like this breezy-install option from Amazon, the effect is still significant. Schumacher goes on to say, “Take it a step further and create a wainscot molding, or go floor to ceiling with panel molding. This really gives a room depth and character. It's the details that make a home feel curated and not cookie cutter!”

33 Silk Or Satin Pillowcases For A Touch Of Luxury Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase with Zipper Amazon $19 See On Amazon By now, the impact of textures has been rightfully emphasized — and there’s more. Sarit Marcus, the professional interior designer and founder of Minted Space, lets us in on a secret: “Focus on textures that add richness like velvet, velour and silk. These luxury textiles can be found at reasonable cost.” In fact, you can even find a satin pillowcase on Amazon of all places. This vegan silk cover earned high ratings from customers for its luxurious feel and wide range of shades for the ultimate personalization experience.

34 Upgrade Your Old Furniture By Refurbishing & Reupholstering Marcus also emphasizes the importance of upgrading your furniture, telling Bustle, “Refurbish and reupholster old furniture — not only is it a more sustainable option, but refurbished furniture is a great way to make something uniquely yours at a fraction of the cost.”

35 Make Your Home Inviting With Wall Art That Adds Depth Hyidecorart Canvas Wall Art (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Marcus also notes the necessity of wall art and where to buy it on a budget, saying, “Art pulls a room together. You can find plenty of inexpensive art online or at home goods stores.” For decor that packs a punch for half the price of typical wall art, this three-piece set is unbeatable. Printed on canvas and available in four size options, you can’t go wrong here. Plus, you can get choosy with your favorite artwork since there are eight stunning art options from abstract mountains to vivid florals.

36 Trade Up For Super Fluffy Bedding That’ll Give Your Room A Plush Look Nestl White Duvet Cover King Size (3-Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s something so satisfying about a fluffy comforter and the effect it has on the room as a whole. Cameron Johnson, the founder and CEO Nickson, an interior design firm, tells Bustle, “Buying bedding like a comforter a couple of sizes bigger creates the illusion of making the room/bed look more expensive.” Available in every bed size and an impressive range of colors, this Nestl duvet cover is like sleeping in a bed of buttery-soft marshmallows. Comfort aside, the sheer fullness of this find creates a vision of elegance and is the definition of high-quality comfort. The time for flat bedding is officially over.

37 Toss Some Faux Fur Throws Over Your Seating For Serious Grandeur Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon On the topic of opulence, Johnson also says, “Invest in a luxury throw blanket. Placing it on a couch, at the end of your bed or even on a chair, definitely evokes luxury in any room.” Ultra-plush and unbelievably fluffy, this faux fur throw is the wallet-friendly (yet totally premium) option for tossing something soft over the couch. This one also comes in four sizes and a wide array of colors that can complement a living room in seconds. Something to snuggle in and make the room look more luxurious? I’ll take it.

38 Spruce Up Your Space With Bright Florals To Give A Boost Of Elegance KARORO Artificial Flowers Fake Peony Silk Hydrangea Bouquet Amazon $14 See On Amazon Lynn Stone, an interior designer for Hunter Carson Design, is a devoted fan of flowers. She recommends always having them on display in your home: “From your yard, from Trader Joe’s, this is one of the fastest, most affordable ways to make your home elegant.” If you’re more of a zero-maintenance plant parent, these faux flowers are the next best thing to revive your place. Available in several arrangements from blush pink to wine red, it’s completely up to to you how you want to design your florals. Regardless, elegance is a given.

39 Opt For Monochromatic Design To Simplify Your Colorway Stone also notes the importance of monochromatic color design. She tells Bustle, “Going for a monochromatic look in different textures can read more elegant. The sum looks more than the parts. So if you choose ivory for a bedroom, you can do a boucle chair, a linen bed coverlet and a sheepskin accent pillow.”

40 Color-Block Throughout Your Home For Aesthetically Pleasing Organization BAGAIL Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For smoother mornings picking out your outfits and an overall tidier home or closet setup, Erica Thompson, and interior designer from Organized by Design, recommends color-blocking. She says, “Color blocking makes a space feel visually pleasing and instantly elevated. There’s something dramatic about putting items in color order. You can take this approach in the closet, on a bookshelf, in your linen closet. In the closet, uniform hangers instantly take the space from chaotic to merchandized.” Starting with the closet, monochromatic hangers immediately add a sense of order to your wardrobe that may or may not be chaotic. These nonslip velvet hangers from Amazon have a full-rotation hook and keep your clothes intact with their velvety soft lining. Oh, and you can pick your favorite from a wide range of over 10 shades.