Perhaps you’ve found yourself fed up with the look of your place and have taken the first initial steps towards getting it together. You’ve decluttered, reorganized, and redesigned — but something seems to be missing from the overall feel. Prepare to be amazed: Your home could look so much more tasteful if you tried any of these things under $35 that’ll add that touch of elegance and refinement you’re seeking.

Simply decorating your sofa with luxurious velvet pillow covers or a stylish faux fur throw can instantly add that special design accent, yet each solution costs $20 or less. For less than $35, a simple yet gorgeous floating picture frame seems like a small detail but can really pull a room together with its pretty and delicate display. If you’re ready for a bolder statement, there’s a peel-and-stick wallpaper in a stunningly stylish bird pattern that comes in lovely shades sure to complement any room and that will shock you with its affordable $31 price tag.

Check out the list below to see many more affordably tasteful details just waiting to complete your home decor.

1 Add Glamour To Your Sofa With This Faux Fur Throw Blanket Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Effortlessly enhance your living room with the addition of this cozy yet glamorous faux fur throw blanket that looks far more expensive than its $18 price tag. It comes in tons of beautiful shades such as pure white (pictured above), camel, and light gray to match your existing decor. Made of super soft polyester microfiber, it is fully reversible and can be machine washed on a gentle cycle.

2 Create An Indulgent Bath Experience With A Bamboo Bathtub Tray Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $34 See On Amazon Elevate your bath to new pampering heights with this stylish bamboo bathtub tray. It comes in a universal size to fit most tubs and can be adjusted to expand if needed. The bamboo is water-resistant and the tray includes space for bath accessories on top of a special tablet holder. Most importantly, it comes with a secure place for that glass of bubbly, perfect to complement your bubble bath.

3 Neatly Display Papers & Photos On Your Fridge With These Push-Pin Magnets Power Pins Push Pin Magnets (50-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These charming push pin magnets look just like the original thing but skip the perilous pin and use magnets. These magnets have a high 4.8-star rating and are beloved for their strength to hold up to 11 sheets of paper each on any magnetic surface. The pins come in four colors so you can indulge in some fun color coding and, at $15 for a pack of 50, won’t cost you much to get your fridge stylishly organized.

4 Give Your Bathroom A Stylishly Natural Look With A Bamboo Bath Mat Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Add a touch of natural warmth to any bathroom with this bamboo bath mat made from organic materials. It has a slatted design to help circulate air and three protective coatings that protect it from accumulating mold or mildew. Exit your bath with no fear of slipping thanks to the nine non-slip gaskets underneath and water-resistant finish.

5 Elevate Your Closet’s Aesthetic With These Chic Velvet Hangers Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create a consistent and elegant look in your closet by using these stylish velvet hangers that come in a pack of 30 for under $30. People love the way their non-slip texture helps keep clothing secure as shown by over 50,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds and its slim profile helps save precious closet space.

6 Replace Disposable Paper Towels With Elegant Reusable Dishcloths Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These incredible Swedish dishcloths not only save you tons of money by being reusable up to 100 times but they also add a touch of elegance to any kitchen. They come in 10 different colors such as a neutral gray or cheerful seafoam green to suit any kitchen’s aesthetic and can be used on all types of surfaces. Made from cellulose and cotton and costing less than $20 for a pack of 10, these dishcloths are both biodegradable and affordable.

7 Beautifully Display Your Tea Collection With This Tea Box Storage Organizer Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box Storage Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re a tea aficionado, you will love this affordable tea box storage organizer that elegantly displays tea in all its glory. Made of eco-friendly bamboo, it features eight adjustable compartments as well as a drawer that’s perfect for storing tea accessories like strainers and infusers. A clear lid allows you to see exactly what’s inside and magnets help create a firm seal when closed.

8 Open Up Countertop Space With A Sleek In-Drawer Knife Block Homemade Living In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block Amazon $34 See On Amazon Make your kitchen feel that much more spacious by opening up countertop space and storing knives in this clever and sleek in-drawer knife block. It’s constructed of high-quality bamboo and can hold up to eight steak knives and six large knives, including space for a knife sharpener as well. The bamboo is water-resistant and can be easily wiped down to clean.

9 Stock Your Kitchen With Matching Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon One way to instantly make your kitchen look put together is by having matching cooking tools. These mixing bowls are all made of elegant stainless steel and come in six sizes ranging from a ¾-quart capacity to 8 quarts. They’re lightweight, flat-bottomed, have a wide rolled rim for easy pouring, and conveniently nest together when stored to take up barely any space.

10 Keep Butcher Blocks In Tip-Top Shape With Regular Mineral Oil Maintenance Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon A butcher block is a thing of beauty and can be maintained for years to come with the regular use of this mineral oil. Apply it to the wood using a rag, let it sit for four hours, and the food-grade and odorless oil will condition the wood to protect the surface from drying and cracking. Keep your kitchen looking fabulous by using it on all your wooden cutting boards as well as knives, marble, soapstone, and stainless steel.

11 Increase Warmth & Style With A Shaggy Area Rug Signature Loom Fluffy Shaggy Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon This shaggy area rug will add tons of style, not to mention warmth, to any living room or bedroom. It comes in six sizes and nine different colors such as light and dark gray, a soft pink, and a neutral beige. Small PVC grips underneath keep it in place, a sponge interlayer provides tons of cushion, and the hypoallergenic polyester shag material feels exceedingly soft on the feet.

12 Add Elegance To Your Bedroom With A Bed Skirt HC Collection Bed Skirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon A bed skirt might be an afterthought when it comes to bed linen, but without a doubt, it will add a certain sense of elegance. This one comes in 12 shades from taupe to navy to burgundy and is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king. It’s made of brushed microfiber and features pleated corners as an aesthetically pleasing detail.

13 Create Elegant Charcuterie Spreads With This Bamboo Cheese Board Signature Living Large Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon Blow guests away with your elaborate charcuterie spreads using this gorgeous bamboo cheese board. It comes in an ample size and includes two side trays perfect for crackers and nuts or fruit. Two handles on either side make carrying it a breeze and the bamboo is easily wiped down so that it’s ready for the next soirée.

14 Easily Change Up Living Room Decor With Velvet Pillow Covers MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One easy and affordable way to uplevel your living room decor? Snag these velvet pillow covers ASAP. They come in all sorts of stunning colors from jewel-toned greens to peachy pastels and only cost $20 for the pair. The zipper stays subtly hidden and you have the choice of over 10 available sizes to suit your existing pillows. With over 66,000 ratings on Amazon, this is clearly an amazingly affordable and tasteful way to improve your home’s decor.

15 Showcase Cherished Photos In A Stunning Floating Picture Frame MIMOSA MOMENTS Gold Metal Floating Picture Frame Amazon $33 See On Amazon This beautifully minimal and elegant floating picture frame provides the perfect way to add tasteful details to any room of your home. Ideal for showcasing photographs or even pressed flowers, you have the choice between three frame finishes (gold, rose gold, and silver) and six frame sizes. Its easel design can be positioned vertically and will be sure to draw attention to its simple yet refined beauty.

16 Add Dreamy Elegance To Windows With Sheer Curtains MIULEE Sheer Window Curtains (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Create a dreamy ambiance by letting sunlight elegantly filter in through these lightweight sheer curtains. They’re made of polyester that allows air and light to flow through while offering a touch of privacy. Get the perfect fit and look by choosing from 12 available sizes and 17 different colors ranging from as neutral as ivory to as bold as blue turquoise.

17 Achieve Both Accent Lighting & Better Viewing With Bias Lighting Luminoodle Bias Lighting Amazon $7 See On Amazon Using the included adhesive, attach this bias lighting in the form of an LED strip to the back of your TV to create a better viewing experience and accent lighting all in one go. The ambient light may help to reduce eye strain when watching TV in a darkened environment while increasing the richness of colors on the screen. As a bonus, the bias light can be used in other areas of the home to light up any space in need of some tasteful illumination.

18 Experiment With Artistic Peel & Stick Wallpaper Tempaper x Genevieve Gorder Denim Blue Feather Flock Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take the design plunge and try this peel-and-stick wallpaper in a gorgeous bird pattern to immediately enhance the character of your home. The pattern comes in six beautiful shades that will look great against any existing color palette and the vinyl material goes on the wall using self-adhesive and nothing else. When you’d like to switch it out or try something new, it will remove easily without leaving a bit of residue in its wake.

19 Create More Lighting Options With A 2-In-1 Floor Lamp Simple Designs Floor Lamp with Reading Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Great lighting comes from a combination of different lighting sources and this floor lamp offers two-in-one by providing you with additional reading light. It clocks in at the budget-friendly price of $27 and both lights can be manipulated separately to give you the light you need, where you need it. It features a white plastic shade and is available in four finishes: black, white, silver, and brushed nickel.

20 Control Lighting With Your Voice Using This Smart Dimmer Switch Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Connect your smart dimmer to your smart devices such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant for remote control over your lighting environment. Use your voice or the included app to turn lights on or off, create schedules, or even set it to gently fade on or off over a period of time. If you connect multiple smart dimmers to your wifi, you can even create automatic lighting scenes, such as those that are great for dinner parties or those perfect for waking up.

21 Refine The Home Bar With A Stylish Glass Decanter & Whiskey Glass Set Paksh Novelty Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glass Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a mere $30 you’ll be fully adulting with this Italian-crafted glass decanter and whiskey glass set that will seriously upgrade the home bar. The decanter comes in a charming and classic cut glass design that includes its own stopper. The six whiskey tumblers also feature cut glass patterning and can hold up to 9.5 ounces. Over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a high 4.7-star rating attest to this set’s affordable entree into the home bar scene.

22 Elevate The Dinner Table With This Sleek Salt & Pepper Grinder Modetro Salt and Pepper Grinder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes even a small item, like this salt-and-pepper grinder, can add just the right amount of elegance to your daily life. The grinder is made of durable glass and sleek stainless steel and includes a secure steel lid to maintain the freshness of your seasoning. If you prefer a coarser or finer grind, fear not: the ceramic grinder is totally adjustable so you can set it to achieve the texture you desire.

23 Cook With Precision & Class Using These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t want to sacrifice style for function in the kitchen, opt for these affordable oil and vinegar dispensers that give you precise pouring yet come in an elegant design. They’re constructed of glass and feature a thin spout as well as measurement markings to help you dispense just the right amount. A wide mouth makes them easy to refill and there’s even a filter included to keep things flowing if you’ve used herbs or spices for an infusion.

24 Add Graceful Ambiance With Authentic-Looking Flameless Candles Vinkor Flameless Candles (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create the tasteful look of candlelight using these flameless candles. Five battery-operated pillar candles come in a set, all at different heights for variation, and, at $22, will be sure to cost less than replacing normal wax candles over and over again. A remote is also provided that allows you to control the brightness of the light, whether you want a flickering flame or a steady flame, as well as to set timers ranging from two to eight hours.

25 Get Shoes Off Your Closet Floor With This Hanging Shoe Organizer ZOBER 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Immediately make your closet that much more tidy and elegant by getting shoes off the floor and neatly stored in this hanging shoe organizer that costs less than $15. It can fit up to 10 pairs of shoes, such as sneakers, sandals, or flats, and o with 10 mesh pockets lining the sides to help store accessories. Choose from four available fabric colors: brown, black, grey, and white.

26 Create An Uncluttered Entryway With A Hanging Coat Rack SONGMICS Entryway Hanging Coat Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon This elegant and affordable hanging coat rack makes it easy to keep your entryway as clean and uncluttered as possible. It includes four double hooks and can even manage heavy winter coats as it will hold up to 35 pounds when mounted to studs or a solid wall. A shelf on top gives you a space for decorative items or photographs, allowing you to add more tasteful and aesthetically pleasing details to your entryway.

27 Whip Up Incredible Craft Cocktails With This Mixology Bartender Kit Modern Mixology Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make your home the desirable cocktail bar in town with this mixology bartender kit. Everything in the set is made from sleek and rust-resistant stainless steel metal alloy and it even comes with its own stand to keep things organized in an elegant display. The set includes an 18-ounce shaker, tongs, a mixing spoon, a bottle opener, and more. As an added bonus, stylish recipe cards are even included.

28 Add Tasteful Visual Interest With Floating Wall Shelves Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Open up storage possibilities while creating visual interest at the same time using these floating wall shelves. The natural finish wood and powder-coated brackets will bring both a chic and rustic vibe to your home and included mounting hardware makes for easy installation. The shelf can hold up to 40 pounds, making it perfect for displaying picture frames, plants, books, or anything you’d like showcased or stored.

29 Renovate Furniture In A Snap With Glossy Marble Paper practicalWs Glossy Marble Paper Amazon $8 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to transform your everyday furniture into museum-worthy pieces. This glossy marble paper costs a mere $8 and uses self-adhesive to give countertops, side tables, backsplashes, and even floors a decidedly classy look. It has a high gloss finish and can easily be cut to fit your specific dimensions.

30 Cultivate A Sound & Light Display With A Wireless Bluetooth Speaker POECES Hi-Fi Portable Wireless Stereo Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sophisticated Bluetooth speaker combines great sound with a stylish light element. Choose from tons of different colors and select from several brightness levels to create just the right atmosphere. The USB-rechargeable stereo speaker is conveniently wireless and connects to all Bluetooth-enabled devices, in addition to playing FM radio as well.

31 Enhance Your Daily Tea Ritual With This Elegant Glass Teapot CnGlass Glass Teapot Stovetop Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make that daily cup of tea a ritual of pure pleasure by using this well-designed glass teapot with a chic and airtight bamboo lid. Because it’s made of borosilicate glass, it can handle medium heat directly on the stovetop, which conveniently allows you to skip the step of boiling water separately. If you’re making loose-leaf or blooming tea, an included metal infuser acts as a filter by fitting securely in the spout.

32 Make Spice Storage More Refined With Bamboo Spice Containers Estilo Wooden Spice Containers (2-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Enhance the look of your pantry (or countertop) with these spice containers made of eco-friendly bamboo. They feature magnetic rotating lids that seal tight to keep ingredients fresh. They’re easy to clean and have over 4,000 reviews on Amazon with a high 4.7-star rating for their ability to preserve freshness and look great at the same time.

33 Upgrade Kitchen Style With A Peel & Stick Tile Backsplash Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $33 See On Amazon Give your kitchen that classic subway tile look at a fraction of the price with this peel-and-stick tile backsplash that will only set you back $33. Choose from multiple colors such as bright white, teal, or shiny gray, and easily apply it to your walls yourself using the self-adhesive. Perfect for the kitchen, these vinyl tiles are heat and moisture-resistant and can be wiped off in a pinch should some pasta sauce go flying.

34 Update Drawers With These Sleek Cabinet Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These modern yet rustic cabinet pulls are a perfect way to easily and affordably add a sophisticated decor touch. They’re made of durable stainless steel and come in a pack of 30 for only $27. Choose from three different finishes (matte black, brushed brass, or satin nickel) to match your home’s existing color palette.

35 Streamline Pantry Storage With A Bamboo Spice Rack Zri Bamboo Spice Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Just imagine opening your pantry or cupboard door to witness all your spices neatly lined up in an elegant organization. It’s both achievable and affordable with this bamboo spice rack that is conveniently expandable to fit your precise dimensions and costs just $21. It offers three tiers so you can easily see what you have on hand and is available in a black, brown, or yellow finish.

36 Add Exciting & Beautiful Decor With Stylish Wall Mirrors Uaussi Sunburst Wall Mirrors (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only will these beautiful wall mirrors make your room feel more spacious, but they will also add exciting visual detail with their creative sunburst design. Made with a metal frame, choose from several different finishes such as gold, black, silver, or dark red. Additionally, there are 11 shapes of sunbursts to choose from, some of which include a mix of different designs within the set of three for even more variation.

37 Install Affordable Under Cabinet Lighting With An LED Light Strip POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $18 See On Amazon Skip the expense of track lighting to create that subtle ambiance and, instead, turn to this LED light strip that gives you those same soft accents for only $18. The 3-foot strip installs using self-adhesive and features an attached power button that can be clicked on or off. Choose between a daylight white or warm white option to suit your preference.

38 Cultivate Classic Decor Details With This Molding Wall Trim Yuzzy Flexible Molding Trim Wall Trim Amazon $34 See On Amazon For those that weren’t blessed with elegant molding in their home, take heart, because you can achieve that same classic look with the help of this flexible, peel-and-stick molding trim. Choose from white, gold, or silver details on a white background and cut the trim to your desired dimensions. Peel off the back adhesive, apply, and voilà, you have gorgeous decor details that look like they’ve been there since the last century.

39 Improve Your Bed Linen Game With This Luxe Satin Pillowcase Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon It will be a serious pleasure to lay your head down at night when you swap out existing bed linens with this luxurious-feeling satin pillowcase. It’s soft on your skin, can help prevent hair breakage, and even helps your hair retain nourishing oils due to its smooth, friction-free surface. It costs less than $20 and is available in over 10 different designs and colors including fun animal prints like leopard and gorgeous shades such as sunset tie dye.