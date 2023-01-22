You're Aging Your Body Too Quickly If You're Not Doing Any Of These Things

Getting older has its benefits: I care less about what people think, I can eat pancakes for dinner if I want, and I’ve grown comfortable in my own skin. Much like a fine wine, I’m only getting better with age. But just because I can embrace aging gracefully, there’s no need for me to accidentally speed up the process. And there are lots of things you may be doing (whether intentionally or not) that might be aging your body faster than necessary.

From a chair cushion designed to improve your posture to a relaxing back massager that soothes aching muscles, these products can help you overcome common habits that are putting unnecessary strain on your body.

1 Applying Sunscreen To Protect Your Skin From UV Rays Dr. Dennis Gross Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Amazon $0 See On Amazon Good sun protection is Skincare 101. This lightweight sunscreen offers SPF 30 protection and uses transparent zinc oxide to create a physical barrier against harmful UV rays. In addition, because it’s oil and fragrance-free, it makes an excellent base for makeup — and as a bonus, it’s cruelty-free.

2 Getting Enough Rest With The Help Of This Sound Machine Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $18 See On Amazon Getting your beauty sleep sounds cliche, but being and feeling well-rested is important. This sound machine helps block out noisy distractions at night so you can get a full eight hours of peaceful rest. It comes with six relaxing white noise and nature sound options, an automatic off-timer, and is compact enough to travel with you wherever you go.

3 Lifting Up Your Laptop So That You Don't Hunch Over Office Owl Laptop Desk Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can usually strain your body when you bend over your laptop for hours, hurting your neck and back. This ergonomic laptop stand is made of 100% aluminum and brings your screen to eye level, helping to support better posture at any desk or countertop. Scuff-free padding ensures it won’t slip on smooth surfaces, and 360-degree airflow helps prevent your device from overheating.

4 Moisturizing & Protecting Cracked Heels And Dry Feet Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cracked heels can oftentimes make walking feel painful. A doctor developed these moisturizing socks to help heal cracked heels and maintain pain-free feet. Made of 85% cotton with a moisturizing silicone gel padding, they encourage skin repair and are excellent for sensitive skin.

5 Drinking Enough Water To Stay Hydrated Enerbone Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pretty 32-ounce water bottle is easy to carry, 100% leakproof, and has motivational time markers to inspire you to stay on top of your water intake. It is available in 17 different colors, is made of BPA-free plastic, and is suitable for hot and cold beverages.

6 Relieving Tense Muscles With Heated Massage Therapy Shiatsu Electric Back Neck Shoulder Massager Amazon $44 See On Amazon While you can’t slow the passage of time, you can relax at the end of a long day with a personal body massager. It has three adjustable intensity levels and a built-in heating function to help soothe tired muscles. Eight independent nodes mimic the motion of a live masseuse, and breathable fabric promotes heat penetration.

8 Journaling To Help Relieve Tension & Stress PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook Amazon $10 See On Amazon These lined notebooks are so eye-catching they’ll make it a cinch to develop a daily journaling practice. They come in 17 colors and feature a beautiful water-resistant vegan leather cover. Designed to lay flat, these notebooks are easy to use for both left-handed and right-handed writers.

9 Reading In A Well-Lit Environment To Help Protect Your Eyes From Strain Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This little book light helps prevent the strain caused by dim lighting and is rechargeable and super lightweight, making it perfect for clipping onto your books or kindle. An infinitely flexible neck supports seven LED beads with adjustable temperature and brightness, and rechargeable batteries can supply up to 70 hours of reading time.

10 Supporting Your Back As You Sit For Long Periods Of Time At Work Xtreme Comforts Desk Chair Cushion Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sitting for hours on end can place a lot of stress on your lower back, especially if your office chair doesn’t have proper lumbar support. This lightweight, portable desk chair cushion is made from dual-layered memory foam and supports better posture. A nonslip bottom keeps it in place, and it fits any chair. A convenient cutout for your coccyx helps to relieve tailbone pressure, and its black mesh cover is breathable and machine washable.

11 Dimming Blue Light From Tech Gadgets So That You Can Sleep Better FLANCCI LED Light Blocking Stickers (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Sometimes the glow from my laptop charging cable glares like a lighthouse beacon, making it impossible for me to fall asleep. Life has been much easier ever since I bought these light-blocking stickers. They dim 50-80% of LED lights and come in a pack of two sheets, one pre-cut and the other customizable. Everything in my room got the sticker treatment: my charger, air conditioner, router, and even my smoke alarm.

12 Changing Out Your HEPA Filters Regularly To Breathe Fresher, Cleaner Air VEVA Premium HEPA Filters (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These HEPA filters are capable of capturing allergens as small as 0.3 microns and are universally compatible with multiple models. Each pack contains three HEPA filters and 12 extra activated carbon pre-filters that extend the filter's life.

13 Using An Ergonomic Mouse That Helps Protect Your Wrist LEKVEY Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The sleek vertical shape of this computer mouse is designed to fit the contour of your hand comfortably and alleviate pressure in your wrist joint. It has a rechargeable battery and a range of up to 33 feet. This highly rated mouse is compatible with Windows 2000, XP, Vista 7, 8, and 10, and Linux and it has more than 11,000 ratings.

14 Stretching Everyday To Stay Flexible Maximo Multipurpose Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $39 See On Amazon This yoga mat is perfect for helping you improve your flexibility. It is thicker than most, making it comfortable on pressure points as you struggle through a downward dog, and its built-in carrying strap makes it easier to transport to and from the gym. The water-resistant, nonslip mat is available in four colors.

15 Adding Weights To Your Workouts To Keep Strong & Increase Bone Density Balancefrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Pair Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pair of dumbells is encased in thick rubber, meaning they’ll last for years and help protect your floor from accidental dings. The textured handles provide a firm grip, and the hexagonal shape prevents them from rolling away when you put them down.

16 Slipping Insoles Into Shoes To Support Your Feet Dr. Scholl's Heavy Duty Support Pain Relief Orthotics Amazon $15 See On Amazon I’m at an age where wearing the wrong shoes leave me with a sore back. Orthotic shoe inserts like these help boost my comfort levels, provide arch support, and prevent muscle fatigue, easing my back, knee, and hip pain. In addition, shock guard technology distributes weight and reduces the impact on your joints, and you can trim them to fit inside any shoe.

17 Keeping Track Of Your Heart Rate, Activity, & Sleep Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Tracking your physical activity with a fitness tracker is a great way to inspire and meet your fitness goals. This Halo View fitness tracker comes in three stylish colors and includes one year of Halo membership, which provides access to an ever-growing library of workouts and programs. In addition, a color-touch display gives you instant access to health metrics like heart rate, sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels.

18 Utilizing Aromatherapy To Help De-Stress InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $13 See On Amazon Aromatherapy is oftentimes a great tool for promoting a more relaxing environment, and this oil diffuser is small but mighty, with two different mist settings and eight soothing color options. It boasts more than 113,000 reviews and automatically shuts off once it is out of water.

19 Soaking In An Epsom Salt Bath To Relieve Tense Muscles Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid Amazon $4 See On Amazon Nothing soothes aches and pains like a long soak in a nice, hot bath. Add a little extra-relaxing oomph to your tub with a pack of lavender-scented Epsom salts. These naturally-derived salts dissolve quickly to help relieve pain and discomfort. They come in a resealable bag — and if lavender isn’t your favorite, you can choose from three alternative fragrances.

20 Taking Care Of Your Knees & Elbows After You Work Out Or Play Sports REVIX Knee & Elbow Microwave Heating Pad Amazon $37 See On Amazon When my knees get sore, I can never remember if I’m supposed to use heat to promote blood circulation or apply ice to reduce swelling. These multi-purpose wraps can do both: simply warm them in the microwave or chill them in the freezer to achieve the perfect temperature to soothe your aches and pains. Their soft covering is suitable for sensitive skin and they have adjustable straps for a universal fit.

21 Boosting Your Balance & Stability With An Exercise Ball URBNFit Exercise Yoga Ball Amazon $50 See On Amazon A stability ball like this pick is a great way to strengthen your core, stabilize your body and protect your lower back muscles. This yoga ball is made from sturdy PVC material, so it can handle a challenging workout and weights of up to 600 pounds. Its surface is coated in a nonslip glaze to ensure you won’t lose your grip on it mid-crunch, and it comes in ten different colors and a range of sizes.

22 Blocking Out Distracting Light For A More Restful Sleep MZOO Contoured Sleep Eye Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tragically, I can’t take my incredible blackout curtains with me every time I travel, but I can take this sleep mask. Made with soft rebound memory foam, this mask fits firmly to your face to block out light and has contoured spaces for your eyes, so it doesn’t apply any uncomfortable pressure to your eyelids. Super soft and washable, it’s available in four luxurious colors.

23 Meditating To Find Peace & Calm In Chaos Mindsight Breathing Buddha for Guided Visual Meditation Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you struggle to find time to dedicate to meditation each day. This cute little silicone Buddha statue is a simple way to get started with guided meditation and fits perfectly on your desk or nightstand. It utilizes guided breathing to help reduce stress, has preset calming color cycles, and is a gentle reminder to reset during a busy day.

24 Learning Yoga For Flexibility & Stress Relief WorkoutLabs Yoga Cards Amazon $25 See On Amazon These yoga flashcards cover all the basics, with anatomically correct illustrations displaying poses and simple sequences for beginners. The name of each pose is written in both English and Sanskrit, with the Sanskrit written out phonetically for convenience. Made of quality waterproof plastic, they’re easy to wipe clean and a great alternative to craning your neck to look at a computer screen as you try to balance in perfect tree pose.

25 Wearing A Sun Hat For UV Protection Ordenado Foldable Mesh Sun Hat Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s impossible to overstate the importance of protecting yourself from the sun. This foldable mesh bucket hat has UPF protection of 50+ and is designed to protect your head and face from UV rays. It has an easy drawstring closure that ensures it stays put on your head during any outdoor activity, and its sweat-absorbing mesh lining means it’s breathable, washable, and foldable.

26 Stretching After An Intense Workout Trideer Stretching Yoga Strap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stretching before and after a workout feels so good. These leg-lifting yoga straps are made of durable knitted fabric, making them sturdy so they won’t snap or spring back and cause pain. No worries if you aren’t very flexible: they have handy built-in loops for your feet so that you won’t slip out the side.

27 Protecting Your Eyes From UV Exposure With Sunglasses DUSHINE Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from UV rays with these fashionable retro-styled sunglasses that contain UV400 polarized lenses, which eliminate reflected light and glare. They come in over a dozen color and pattern combinations, making for a lightweight and durable fashion statement.

28 Drinking More Tea For Antioxidant Benefits HIWARE Glass Stovetop Teapot With Removable Infuser Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tea is an excellent source of antioxidants. This beautiful glass teapot has a removable mesh filter, so it’s perfect for both loose-leaf brews and flowering teas. Made of borosilicate glass, it’s safe to put in the microwave or directly on the stovetop and it is dishwasher safe. It has a high 4.6-star rating and more than 17,000 reviews.

29 Correcting Your Posture With A Comfy Wearable Brace Selbite Posture Corrector Amazon $18 See On Amazon My mother used to poke me in the side and command, “Shoulders back!” to remind me not to slouch. This wearable brace helps to align your spine and pull your shoulders back with all the persistence of an insistent mom, minus the nagging and pokes. Made of breathable cloth, it’s discreet and comfortable, with an adjustable strap and soft padding that won’t dig into your skin.