You're Making Your Home Look Dated If You Aren't Doing Any Of These Things

Homes can become dated easily and quickly, and the desire to constantly update them is always there. But I promise this list of home upgrades won’t give you nightmares of ripping out an old kitchen backsplash or completely redoing bathroom tiles. Instead, I searched for all of the small details around your home that are making it look dated and came up with the easiest fixes.

So, don’t worry about removing any tiles or changing out cabinets. Simply scroll through this list and find every low-effort product you need to make your home feel seriously modern.

1 Lighting Up Countertops With These Sleek Stick-On Lights Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stick-on, touch-operated LED puck lights are the perfect size to tuck underneath kitchen cabinets and illuminate your entire countertop. They add a warm white glow to shadowy spaces that looks so chic and cozy — especially when your other kitchen lights aren’t on. With the timer options on the included remote, you can even have them go off after you clean the kitchen every night.

2 Repainting Older Grout With This Easy & Low-Odor Pen Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you scrub your shower and you’re still left with stains and old-looking grout, grab this brightening grout pen. It lets you paint right over that dull grout with the extra-precise tip. This low-odor fix also dries quickly, so you can work on another section of the shower without smudging your work.

3 Protecting Your Cabinets With These Sound-Dampening Bumpers BAIPOK Sound Dampening Cabinet Bumpers (200 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes — these clear little bumpers are all you need to take care of those annoying and way-too-loud cabinets. Their protective rubber design comes with adhesive on the back, so you can quickly stick them to cabinets, drawers, doors, and more to keep your wood in tip-top shape and dampen noise from family members who like to slam things shut.

4 Refreshing Your Bed With These Crisp, Soft Sheets That Won’t Wrinkle Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sheets get worn out way too quickly, so grab this budget-friendly, wrinkle-free six-piece sheet set for an instantly refreshed bedroom. They won’t fade in the washing machine, so they’ll look new every time you make your bed with them. Plus, if your comforter is a little too warm, this set is breathable and moisture-wicking, making it suitable for all seasons.

5 Protecting Your Pricey Wood Table With These Washable, Heat-Resistant Placemats DACHUI Placemats (Set of 6) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen table in tip-top shape, even if you spill a bit of pasta sauce, because these protective placemats are completely stain-resistant and heat resistant up to 176 degrees. After dinner, you can wash these waterproof mats in the sink with all of your dishes. This durable PVC and polyester set also has a minimalist design that’s easy to pair with all of your dishes and napkins.

6 Scrubbing The Toilet With This Stain-Removing Pumice Stone Powerhouse Pumice Stone for Toilet Amazon $9 See On Amazon If that old toilet brush isn’t cutting it, this unique pumice stone scrubber will take care of a stained toilet. The durable and dense abrasive design can even fix that stubborn hard water ring, limescale, rust, and more. It also comes with a storage case, so you have a spot for it after bathroom cleaning day.

7 Protecting Hardwood With These Adhesive-Free Chair Leg Covers BulbHead Furniture Leg Covers (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These transparent furniture leg covers won’t slide off your chairs and coffee tables like those frustrating stick-on pads. They also have a stretchy pull-on design that won’t put any sticky adhesive on the legs of your chairs or sofa. Of course, they have protective and cushioned felt pads on the bottom of each one to keep your hardwood and tile floors in tip-top shape.

8 Swapping A Grimy Shower Curtain For This Chic & Machine Washable Option AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your shower curtain never seems to dry, this trendy waffle-knit curtain will give your bathroom a crisp and clean look. It’s water resistant and heavy, so it’ll keep dry and not billow. Best of all, it’s topped off with reinforced stitching, so this chic curtain won’t shrink in the washing machine.

9 Creating An Expensive-Looking Staircase With These Motion-Sensor LEDs Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These battery-powered LED lights will make your stairs feel so elevated because they create a warm white glow. They’re easy to install with the included adhesive or screws. Each one has motion sensors, so they simply turn on when you go within 10 feet of your stairs — which honestly makes your house feel super expensive.

10 Erasing Stains All Over Your Home With This Commercial Grade Spray Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Pop this pH-neutral stain spray in your cleaning closet, and you’ll be ready for grease on your shirt, spilled coffee on your sofa, and even wine stains or dirt on the carpet. The water-based and pet-safe formula works all over your house anytime something spills — pretty much no matter what it spills on.

11 Keeping Your Furniture Stain-Free With These Aesthetic Marble Coasters Dooke Ceramic Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These ceramic coasters protect your furniture, of course, but they also add a trendy detail to your home decor with that neutral marble finish. But if that isn’t your taste, they come in over a dozen other styles, including abstract art prints and a floral option. Under that adorable print, there’s a super absorbent layer and a non-slip cork bottom. They also look tidy on your coffee table or tucked in a side table drawer with the included holder.

12 Adding A Pop Of Color & Texture To Your Space With These On-Trend Pillows Teieas Elero Round Velvet Throw Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon These velvet throw pillows are so on-trend that you won’t even have to update your sofa. With the pleated details and adorable circular shape, they’ll add plenty of trendiness to whatever chair, couch, or bedding you’re tired of. They also have a shiny, finish in over a dozen colors that will look chic no matter what throw blanket you pair them with.

13 Helping Your Pricey Wood Cutting Board With A Best-Selling Mineral Oil Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your go-to charcuterie boards, cutting boards, and butcher block are looking a little sad, this mineral oil restore them. This food-grade formula fixes dryness and protects your favorite boards from splitting, so you’ll won’t have to strategically cover up cracks with cheese slices. This multi-use oil is also great for stainless steel, marble, and soapstone.

14 Matching All Of Your Towels With This Fluffy Yet Absorbent Set American Soft Linen Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon This seriously soft 100% Turkish cotton towel set is the quickest fix for old, mismatched towels in the bathroom. Their fluffy design makes this set super absorbent and soft enough to dry your face during your skincare routine. They also won’t lose any plushness or color in the washing machine, which is great because they come in 15 different shades.

15 Taking Care Of Every Hole In The Wall Wall With This Compact Repair Kit 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon Go ahead and buy some trendy and updated wall art, because this small hole repair kit makes it easy to take care of your walls. Whatever holes are left from your old prints (even large ones), this set will handle it with a screen and a primer-enhanced spackle. It’s also topped off with a putty knife and sanding pad to finish everything up.

16 Customizing Lighting With These Colorful Smart Bulbs TREATLIFE Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this pack of smart light bulbs, you can fix all of the harsh lamps in your home because they give you a ton of lighting options. They have classic dimming options, plus 16 million colors to choose from. You can change up the warmth of the white settings (including setting them to a modern daylight option), and there are even preset options to quickly find a relaxing color.

17 Dusting Delicate Decor With This Unique Duster OXO Good Grips Microfiber Delicate Duster Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s definitely worth adding this duster to your closet, because it helps you dust all of your delicate decor pieces that you usually avoid — which ages your home. The fluffy microfiber design is gentle enough to take care of picture frames or dainty jewelry trays. You can also pop the actual duster off and wash it in the washing machine.

18 Adding This Luxe, Silky Pillowcase To Your Bedding J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin Amazon $18 See On Amazon This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase makes your bedding feel way more expensive, and it’ll keep you cool — always a plus. It’s topped off with a hidden zipper, so you never have to deal with half of your pillow hanging out of this luxuriously silky and machine washable pillow case.

19 Hanging These Matching Gallery Frames To Display Family Photos Gallery Perfect Gallery Picture Frame Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $39 See On Amazon This set of picture frames is basically a gallery wall that’s ready to pop on your wall without you needing to figure out coordinating frames. The seven durable frames have varying sizes, so you can hang them vertically or horizontally, and they’ll look aesthetic while displaying family memories.

20 Reviving Sofas & Chairs With This Fabric Defuzzer Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s super helpful to keep this fabric defuzzer in a living room drawer or basket because it will out your sofa when it starts to pill. There are three different depth settings, so you can be sure that this handheld shaver is gentle enough for the upholstery on your favorite chair.

21 Using These Protective Silicone Trivets All Over Your Kitchen Q's INN Gray Silicone Trivet Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These silicone trivets are obviously handy for hot pans, but they’re also super helpful for serving water or mimosas at brunch because they catch all the condensation. This four-pack comes with two squares and two circles to protect your counters from water stains and hot cookware. You can even use these versatile mats as a spoon rest to prevent messy stains.

22 Illuminating Your Living Room With These Flexible LED TV Lights Power Practical LED Strip Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only will these LED light strips illuminate the area behind your TV with an aesthetic glow, but they also give you 15 colors to change up the vibe depending on the movie you’re watching. The flexible strip design means you can also line your headboard, the top of your closet, and more with these chic lights.

23 Freshening Up Outlet Covers With This Sleek Set ENERLITES Duplex Wall Plates Kit (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These outlet covers come with a matching screw to make replacing your wall outlets a super easy process. These heat-resistant covers have a sleek design to seriously freshen up your walls and get rid of any dated almond-colored covers. Plus, they’re completely fade-resistant, so you won’t have to change them out again for a while.

24 Wiping Away Smudges With This Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel cleaner saves you from trying out a bunch of ways to try to clean the smudges off your fridge. It also saves you from wiping away those smudges and fingerprints every day because it has a protective formula that prevents them. It also has lavender essential oil to leave behind a fresh smell on all of your stainless steel appliances.

25 Fixing Coffee Table Rings & Nicks With This Wood Furniture Repair Kit Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Fix up all of your wood furniture, or even those frustrating scratches and scuffs on a wood floor, with this budget-friendly repair kit. The markers make it super quick to cover up whatever scratch or ring is bothering you on your coffee table, and the wax sticks allow you to fill in deeper nicks. The six available colors are sure to match your wooden features flawlessly.

26 Covering Up Dated Details With This Waterproof Marble Contact Paper Livelynine Marble Wall Paper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cover up countertops, tables, or simply a piece of furniture that you’re tired of with this marble-finish peel-and-stick wallpaper. It’s completely trimmable, so you can add some to your kitchen and stick the rest on a dated side table. Plus, it’s waterproof and durable enough for every room.

27 Hanging Up These Fresh & Minimalist Kitchen Towels Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bulk pack of 100% cotton kitchen towels gives you enough trendy towels to always have a replacement when you need to wash them. Plus, the minimalist stripe and solid classic color designs on these absorbent towels areway better than old and stained kitchen towels hanging out on your countertop.

28 Installing A Best-Selling Hanging Paper Towel Holder That Looks Built In DR CATCH Self-Adhesive Paper Towel Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This hanging paper towel holder saves some space, but it also elevates your kitchen because it looks custom and built-in. Only you’ll know that there’s actually just adhesive on the back of this sleek stainless steel holder, so it’s super quick to stick on your kitchen wall.

29 Adding An On-Trend Matte Finish To Scuffed-Up Furniture Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of trying to stain or fix a scratched-up piece of furniture, grab this paint with the trendiest matte finish. The chalky formula comes in 50 colors and doesn’t really have any pre-painting steps. It dries in 30 minutes, so you can quickly make dated furniture pieces look super trendy.

30 Changing Out A Grimy Door Mat With This Coconut Husk Fiber Mat THEODORE MAGNUS Natural Coir Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Doormats get smushed, coated in mud, and a little grimy after a while, so reach for this fresh (and adorable) doormat. It comes in 10 simple, welcoming designs and, of course, a non-slip back. On top, there are a bunch of coconut husk fibers to collect and hide dirt so you don’t track it into the house.

31 Creating An Accent Wall With This Trendy, Matte Peel & Stick Wallpaper HAOKHOME Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Simply cover up wallpaper or faded paint you can’t stand with this on-trend floral paper. It has adhesive on the back to stick right over that dated wall and instead give it some modern wow-factor. It also has a matte finish, so it won’t stand out next to a painted wall.

32 Swapping A Bedside Lamp With This Charger-Tidying Lamp Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Port Amazon $30 See On Amazon This aesthetic little bedside lamp with an LED bulb tidies up all of the chargers on your nightstand because it has two built-in USB charging spots. It has an on-trend light wood base that doubles as a touch-enabled brightness switch and a minimalist shade that won’t take up a ton of nightstand room.

33 Matching All Of Your Bathroom Hardware With This Modern Set Tudoccy Bathroom Hardware Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Matching up all of your bathroom hardware is super easy with this modern five-piece set. It comes with a towel bar, toiler paper holder, and three bathroom hooks, so even the spots for your hand towels and robe will match and look sleek. The matte black or brushed nickel finish on this stainless steel set is also easy to pair with whatever your favorite towel color is.

34 Arranging These Minimalist Cork Boards On Your Wall Afumazi Hexagon Felt Cork Board Tiles (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love a good cork board to display small decor, stick this minimalist felt board on the wall instead of one of those dated and bulky boards we’re all used to. It’s actually made of a bunch of different hexagon-shaped tiles, so you can make this picture-hanging spot as large or small as you want it.

35 Pairing This Trendy Waffle-Knit Blanket With Your Living Room Furniture Malinad Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stick this waffle-knit blanket in a basket in the living room or fold it over your sofa, and your living room will instantly feel trendier, especially because it comes in over 20 fun colors and classic neutrals. The adorable texture is made of machine-washable fleece fabric, so it’s extra-plush. Even with this fluffy waffle-knit design, this blanket is still super lightweight.

36 Cleaning Up Your Bathroom Floor With This Bamboo Bath Mat Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pop this unique bamboo bathmat next to the shower, and your bathroom will totally look updated. Unlike fluffy bathmats, this spa-worthy breathable design won’t get grimy or stay damp all the time because it has a water-resistant design. Plus, it’s as easy to clean or wipe down as your bathroom tiles.

37 Using This Unique Fruit Basket To Decorate Your Countertop Auledio 2-Tier Fruit Basket with Banana Hanger Amazon $23 See On Amazon Displaying fruit is honestly the easiest kitchen decor, and this unique basket makes your produce look even better. It has two different levels and a little hook in between to hang bananas. It’s also made of durable black, bronze, or chrome wire that will easily go with any countertop.

38 Illuminating A Mirror With These Space-Saving Makeup Lights LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding these stick-on mirror lights will make your bathroom look way more elevated than cluttering up your counter with a makeup mirror. The flexible design wraps right around your mirror, and the compact LEDs won’t cover up too much of it. There’s also a small button to dim them, so you won’t have to find a spot for a remote in your skincare drawer.

39 Hanging These Chic Shades Where Curtains Won’t Fit CHICOLOGY Cordless Roman Shades Amazon $46 See On Amazon If you have a window where curtains wouldn’t fit or look quite right, these cordless Roman shades will fix it. They fit right inside the window frame, and they’re finished off with a privacy liner on the back. On top, they have a light-filtering fabric with a simple cross-hatch texture that will easily pair with your furniture.