You're Making Your Home Look Sh*tty If You're Doing Any Of These 40 Things

Home is made in the details and if your details are sloppy, your whole space can feel like a mess. But small changes yield beautiful results. Here’s some tough love: you’re making your home look sh*tty if you’re doing any of these things.

You may not even realize you're making these mistakes. Many of these faux pas are easy to commit and even easier to fix. From utilizing a door mat to properly storing valuable dishware you never use — I’ve found the best ways to solve your homemaking blunders. These incremental changes will shift your entire home’s energy.

Each of these products is highly rated and reviewed by shoppers who raved about how they made their home feel more complete. Your dream home is just a few clicks away.

1 Not Finding A Home For Your Shoes Greenco Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes (5-pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your shoe collection is on the larger side, make sure you have place to store your favorite pairs. These storage boxes are the perfect size for any pair of shoes in your closet — yes, even your tallest pairs of boots — and come in a convenient five pack that’s surely enough to get your shoes out of your entryway and neatly stored away. Plus, the clear design makes it easy to pick out your pair for the day.

2 Holding Onto Old Sheets Instead Of Upgrading To A Microfiber Set Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (4-Piece Set) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired-looking bed sheets are ruining your bedroom’s aesthetic. Upgrade your tattered, old ones for this ultra-soft microfiber pair. The material is breathable and moisture-resistant plus it won’t fade over time. This set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with pockets that accommodate a mattress up to 16-inches deep. They’re available in six sizes and seven colors.

3 Using Bath Mats That Don’t Absorb Moisture And Get Moldy Genteele Bath Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to compromise and choose comfort over style anymore when it comes to bath mats. This crowd favorite is modern, simple, and absorbent. The outer surface is velvet microfiber that’s soft and easy to care for. You can machine wash and dry it without worrying about it losing its shape. It features non-slip grips on the underside to prevent sliding. It’s available in 27 colors and eight sizes and boasts more than 55,000 reviews.

4 Hanging Clothes On Flimsy Hangers Instead Of These Velvet Ones Zober Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your closet with matching, high-quality hangers that make you feel like you’re shopping at a boutique. These thin nonslip hangers are covered in velvet to help keep your clothes in place and include notches on both sides to secure spaghetti straps. This pack of 50 will transform the way your closet looks. They also come in packs of 30 and 100.

5 Not Wiping Down Your Countertops With Reusable Cloths Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A clean home is more inviting and makes guests feel welcomed. These odor-resistant Swedish dishcloths are super versatile to clean spills, wash dishes, or even scrub the bathroom. Each cloth is made of compostable wood pulp cloth and cotton, so they’re natural, biodegradable, and chemical-free. They are super absorbent and can be used for up to eight weeks— then just toss them in the washing machine.

6 Keeping Mismatched Kitchen Bowls Rather Than A Nesting Set FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (5-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Streamline your cookware and opt for this matching set that nests inside itself to save space in your cabinets. This five-pack of mixing bowls comes in a variety of sizes for all different needs. They’re made of stainless steel — which is highly durable yet remarkably lightweight. These bowls are resistant to odors, stains, and tastes plus they can be kept in the freezer or washed in the dishwasher. Each bowl has a wide rim that keeps drips at bay and makes it easy to pour ingredients.

7 Storing Leftovers In Takeout Containers Instead Of Clear, Stacking Glassware FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers (24-Piece Set) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These glass food containers make your fridge look (and smell) better. They have hinged, locking lids that are grooved so they stack easily — meaning you can store more in less space. They’re made with BPA-free borosilicate glass that is resistant to cold and heat — including the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. This pack of 24 features nine different-sized containers.

8 You Avoid Mopping Wood Floors Because You Don’t Want To Ruin Them Turbo Microfiber Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Maybe you’ve avoided mopping in the past because it's such a hassle or because you’re afraid of ruining hardwood, but your floor has suffered because of it. These mop pads make it easier to cross this chore off your list — plus they’re reusable. This two-pack comes with pads that clean hardwood or tile and attach to the floor duster. They easily tackle dirt, dust, and pet hair and can be used wet or dry, as well as with some of the most popular name-brand dust mops on the market.

9 Not Using A Splatter Screen To Stop Food Splashes BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Odds are you don’t wipe down your ceiling on a regular basis, which means there are inevitably food and oil splatters from cooking. This splatter screen keeps your mess inside the pan. It’s 11.5-inches and can also be used as a strainer, steamer, or cooking rack. The rustproof strainer is made of stainless steel and extra fine mesh that stops most splashes — and keeps you safe.

10 Neglecting To Care For Your Countertops With Mineral Oil Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Mineral Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just a little bit of food-grade mineral oil will completely revive your wood or stone countertops, cutting boards, and other dull surfaces. This miracle bottle makes them look brand new. It’s colorless, odorless, and tasteless but restores cracked and dried wood. Apply one ounce of the oil every few months to keep your kitchen tools in tip-top condition. It also works on stainless steel, marble, and soapstone and will restore and protect those surfaces for up to three months.

11 Cooking With Subpar Tools M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatulas (4-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you feel like you’re replacing your kitchen tools frequently, that’s probably because they're not made of the correct materials. This set of four spatulas is designed from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, which means they’re likely to last a lot longer. This set is gentle on non-stick pots and pans as well. They’re lightweight and dishwasher-safe —plus they have removable heads for easier cleaning.

12 Letting Your Cat Scratch Up All Your Furniture Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon All cat owners love their furry friends, but most likely hate how often they scratch and ruin their furniture. This pack of furniture protectors will become any cat-owners new best friend — just adhere any of these protective sheets to your couch and your cat will quickly get bored of trying to scratch at something that isn’t your couch. These sheets work on most fabric types (besides authentic leather) and will blend in perfectly to your couch.

13 Cluttering Corners With Sneakers And Boots Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer (2-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The space under your bed is the perfect spot to store additional shoes, bedding, seasonal clothes, or guest linens, and these large storage bags make it simple to do so. The two-pack includes two large-capacity boxes that have reinforced handles, clear windows to see what’s inside, and a dual zipper lid. The bag keeps your belongings safe from dust and moisture and de-clutters the rest of your room.

14 Damaging Your Walls Just To Hang Art Papercode Magnet Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep important reminders on the fridge with these magnetic clips. This set of 12 features round, scratch-free magnets and a sturdy stainless steel clip. The removable clips make it easy to take down any messy paperwork when guests arrive without causing damage to walls. These same clips could be used to display artwork or posters while giving you the ability to easily swap them out.

15 Letting Your Kitchen Sponge Get Moldy Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s likely that your kitchen sponge one of your most-used kitchen items, so it’s crucial that you store it properly in order to prevent it from getting super moldy and smelly. This chic sponge holder is made from simple white ceramic and keeps your sponge upright and dry, so you not only have to dig for your cleaning tool under a pile of dirty dishes in the sink but you can ensure it’ll actually last you awhile.

16 Using Store-Bought Salt And Pepper Shakers Modetro Salt and Pepper Shaker Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a quick and easy upgrade to your kitchen or dining table: new salt and pepper shakers. Pour your grocery-store-bought shakers into these modern grinders. The adjustable shakers allow you to customize how coarse or fine the spices dispense. The 8-ounce jars are the ideal size and much less likely to make a mess.

17 Not Hanging Your Pants On These Clip Hangers ZOBER 5-Tier Space Saving Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Optimize your closet space with innovative hangers like this pick that is designed specifically for pants and skirts. The five-tier hanger features pairs of clips that allow you to hang skirts, shorts, or pants by their waistband. This three-pack will hold up to 15 pairs of shorts. It has a swivel hook that sits on any closet rod to seamlessly blend into your newly organized closet.

18 Keeping Ugly Pot Holders Hanging By Your Stove Big Red House Pot Holders (2-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who says pot holders have to be ugly? This multi-functional pair looks adorable even just hanging by the stove. This two-pack comes with rectangular, heat-resistant pot holders featuring silicone stripping on one side for grip and soft cotton outer. There’s a convenient pocket for protecting your hand while you reach into the oven, however, it’s also perfect for protecting your countertops or tables from hot pans. Pick from nine fun colors.

19 Storing Oils In Store-Bought Containers FineDine Glass Oil Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your cooking oils in beautiful dispensers on your countertop for a small but noticeable kitchen upgrade. This set of two modern dispensers has wide openings for refilling and a convenient pouring spout. The 18-ounce bottles are transparent, made of borosilicate glass, and feature measurement marks. Fill these dispensers with oil, vinegar, or other dressings.

20 Not Having A Designated Spot For Your Purses Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have a love affair with purses, make sure you’re storing them properly. This closet purse organizer can hold eight bags at once on a single hanger. The double-sided organizer features transparent pockets so you can see all of your bags at once. They can also be used for clothes, shoes, or other accessories.

21 Cluttering Up Counter Space With Kitchen Tools Instead Of Using A Crock FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cluttered drawers and crowded countertops are making your kitchen feel chaotic. This stainless steel utensil caddy is designed to hold your frequently used kitchen tools upright in a small footprint. The 7-inch basin has a removable three-compartment divider and can hold spatulas, ladles, tongs, whisks, and more. It spins 360-degrees so that you can easily find the tool you’re looking for.

22 Keeping Dishware You Rarely Use In Your Cabinets Woffit China Storage Containers (6-Piece Set) Amazon $43 See On Amazon A cluttered kitchen just feels off-putting, so make some room by storing those valuables you don’t use every day up in the attic. This six-pack of china storage containers keeps your dinnerware and stemware safe while you store them away. The containers are quilted and pad the delicate items. This case fits dinner plates, salad plates, dessert plates, saucers, coffee mugs, and wine glasses.

23 Tracking Dirt And Water On Your Floors HOMWE Front Door Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stop tracking in mud and grime and snag this two-pack of front door mats. They’re low-profile yet super absorbent and excellent at trapping dirt. The oversized mats are designed to offer plenty of space to wipe off your feet and also leave your boots or shoes out to dry. The back of each mat has an all-weather rubber that keeps it from slipping, sliding, or bunching. This small, budget-friendly swap will keep your floors looking new for years to come.

24 Ignoring Stains You Can Find With A Black Light GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $10 See On Amazon You may have gotten accustomed to smelling certain odors in your home but guests won’t be. Don’t make the mistake of missing spills or stains. This LED black flashlight detects stains and urine — even after they’re dry. This powerful flashlight features 100 LEDs to identify stains, as well as things like bed bugs and leaks. This budget-friendly tool will ensure your home is clean and help you avoid big costs in the future.

25 Skipping Preventative Details Like Sealing The Shower Door Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most of a room’s first impressions are made in the details. By simply installing this shower door seal you can avoid leaks. Small leaks can lead to big damage, but these low-priced seals are a solid preventative measure. Plus it can be cut to fit your exact shower specifications.

26 Overcrowding Bookcases Instead Of Adding Wall Shelves Greenco Hexagon Shaped Floating Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t overcrowd your bookshelves and countertops with little trinkets — give them a proper home like this set of hexagon wall shelves. This set of three is made from metal wire and rustic wood in a six-sided shape. They’re durable and easy to hang (with included hardware). Now you can display all of your valuables in their rightful homes.

27 Keeping Your Outdoor Area Pitch-Black When The Sun Goes Down Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights Amazon $36 See On Amazon Keep your outdoor walkway or garden illuminated with these stake lights not only for aesthetic purposes, but also for safety reasons. These stake lights are solar-powered, so they’ll charge during the day in direct sunlight and turn on automatically once it gets dark, so you can see everything in your yard even once the sun goes down. They’re also weather-proof, so you can trust they’ll last you forever even during rain and snowstorms.

28 Storing A Dirty Plunger On The Bathroom Floor MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon A toilet plunger and brush are a bathroom necessity, but not the most impressive or aesthetic thing to look at. This discrete option is hygienic, sleek, and includes a stand that elevates it off your floor. This option comes with a durable brush with strong nylon bristles that deep cleans the toughest-to-reach spots, along with a commercial-grade plunger that unclogs even the toughest drains.

29 Forgetting To Care For Your Houseplants Instead Of Relying On A Watering Stake lumat Plant Watering Stakes (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your indoor plants are looking a little sad because you keep forgetting to water them. Try these watering stakes instead. They stick into your plant’s soil and use a food-grade silicone tube to pull water from a reservoir as the plants need it — that way you’re never overwatering or not watering enough. The weight tube sinks to the bottom of the reservoir and pulls a little bit of water until it’s gone.

30 Letting Moths Eat Up Your Expensive Carpets Greener Mindset Moth Traps (7-pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s no secret that moths love to eat at your favorite sweaters in your closet, but did you know that they’ll ruin your carpets too? Protect your home (and wardrobe) with these moth traps that you can hang or place anywhere around the house — they’re odorless and will prove effective for up to three months. Just open your trap, peel the paper off, and fold into the triangle shape and you’re good to go.

31 Decorating Your Couch With Ragged Pillows MIULEE Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really make or break a space. These throw pillow covers are a super elegant and easy way to transform a room (on a budget). The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 lavish colors and nine different sizes.

32 Letting Pet Odors Stick Around On Your Furniture Or Floors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your furniture or floors have been victims to a pet-related accident or two, make sure you have this odor eliminating spray around to make sure there’s no evidence of it. This spray helps to get rid of odors from urine, feces, vomit and more, leaving nothing but a refreshing, citrusy aroma in its wake. Plus, this bottle is 24 ounces, so it’s sure to last you a long time.

33 Not Organizing Your Pantry Clutter Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack (10-inch) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your pantry is filled to the brim with spices and cans, use this two-tiered turntable to ensure it’s not a disorganized mess. With a ten-inch diameter in both tiers, this Lazy Susan can hold your spice collection, your compact cans, and other smaller pantry essentials with no problem, and the 360-degree rotation feature lets you grab what you need quickly. You can even use it to organize items on your countertop — the wooden design is super farmhouse-chic.

34 Using Old, Flat Pillows On Your Bed Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you’re still using super old, super flat pillows under your head when you sleep, it’s time to treat yourself (and make your whole bed look better). These plushy pillows come in the perfect set of two and will not only be more comfortable to lay on every night, but they’re also cooling, so you can survive sleeping in the summer, and the gel memory foam won’t deform over time.

35 Leaving Holes In The Walls Rather Than Repairing Them 3M Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $0 See On Amazon Even small holes in your walls can make your home feel unfinished and like a construction zone. This hole repair compound makes it a cinch to fix them without spending a fortune calling in professionals. It replaces vinyl spackling, making it easy for anyone to fill holes in just minutes. It won’t shrink, crack, or sag and doubles as a primer, so once it’s dry, all you need to do is add a touch-up of paint.

36 Never Dusting Tough-To-Reach Spots Because You Lack The Right Tools DELUX Extendable Feather Duster Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let those hard-to-reach spots get so dusty your guests notice. Instead, clean regularly with this easy-to-use extendable duster. The microfiber feather duster can reach up to 100-inches to reach fans, ceilings, and tops of windows. The telescoping handle collapses down to 30-inches for convenient storage. The duster head can be bent to make it easier to trap dust and it can even be removed and washed in your machine.

37 Not Repairing Nicked Furniture With Wood Touch-Up Markers Katzco Furniture Repair Wood Markers (13-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scratches happen on wood furniture or floors, but they’re making your home look unfinished. Touch those nicks up with this pack of wood markers and wax sticks. The set of 13 colors can be mixed together to match your wood perfectly. The set includes a sharpener and it can be used on tables, chairs, floors, molding, and doors. This set has earned more than 22,000 reviews.

38 Thinking You Can Transform A Bathroom With Small Details Like A Shower Curtain N&Y HOME Waffle Weave Shower Curtain Amazon $22 See On Amazon A light, bright bathroom just feels clean and this waffle weave shower curtain is an elevated option that will impress guests. This shower curtain has a fabric liner that snaps in so you can take it off to clean. The heavyweight fabric has a mesh panel at the top to keep light flowing into the shower — avoiding a dark cave. This hotel-inspired shower curtain seems expensive but is a budget-friendly option and a crowd-favorite way to improve your bathroom’s look. It’s available in seven sizes and 12 colors.

39 Hanging Photos Crooked Without A Laser Level Qooltek Laser Level Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ensure your wall art is hung evenly with this laser-level tool. Not only does it feature an 8-foot measuring tap, but it also has three bubble levels at 0, 45, and 90 degrees so that you can achieve the exact positioning you want. Control the laser level lines with one slider selection button on the front of the tool. This lightweight, compact tool has so many uses for all kinds of home DIYs.

40 Forgetting To Clean Pet Hair Off Your Furniture ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $27 See On Amazon Revive your rugs and furniture with this efficient pet hair remover roller. The self-cleaning tool quickly removes pet hair from carpets, fabric furniture, car seats, and more. Roll it back and forth and watch it pick up lint, fuzz, and hair. Empty the chamber when it’s full and wipe the roller with a wet cloth between uses.