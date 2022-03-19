You're Making Your Life Harder If You Aren't Trying Any Of These 40 Tricks To Save Money

Saving money might be as easy as simply not spending any, but try going an entire day without spending a single dollar — it’s a lot tougher than it sounds. Frankly, life is hard enough already. But if you lean in close, I’ll let you in on a secret: Amazon has tons of little tricks that you can use to help yourself save money.

For example, I love buying myself a hot coffee from the store every morning — but if I had this electric whisk, I could use it to whip up some frothy milk and make my own indulgent cup of Joe (without having to pay triple the price). I’m also a big fan of buying expensive bottles of water whenever I want to treat myself, but the money quickly adds up over the course of a month. That’s why I’ve also made the switch to this reusable water bottle. And since its walls are insulated, my water even stays cold for nearly an entire day. There are also bowls that let you pop cheap loose popcorn kernels, pitchers that let you make cold brew at home, and more.

Life doesn’t have to be hard. And with so many easy ways to save money, there’s no reason not to try at least a few from this list. Keep scrolling for more.

1 Make Your Own Latte At Home With This Electric Whisk MatchaDNA Milk Frother Amazon $7 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy coffee from the store to wind up with an indulgent cup of Joe — just use this electric whisk to whip up some milk into a delicious froth. You can also use it to beat egg whites into stiff peaks, or even mix up a smoothie while you’re on the go. Plus, the stainless steel tip is even resistant to rust.

2 Use These Versatile Mats For Baking, Crafting & More POPCO Reusable Silicone Sheets (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cooking, eating, making arts and crafts — these mats are so versatile that they can prevent the need to buy different materials for different activities (like baking mats, crafting paper, dinner placemats, and more). They’re nonslip as well as heat resistant, and you can even trim them to fit onto your refrigerator shelves so that they’re easier to wipe clean.

3 Keep Track Of Your Cables With Help From This Charging Station Poweroni USB Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station make it easier to keep track of where your cables are, but each order also comes with seven shortened ones so that it always looks tidy: three micro-USB, one type-C, and three lightning. The best part? It’s also made with smart technology that automatically detects the optimal charging speed to power up your devices.

4 Pop Cheap Kernels Using This Collapsible Bowl (Instead Of Disposable Bags) Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Amazon $14 See On Amazon Buying pre-packaged popcorn can add up over time, whereas this bowl lets you pop those cheap loose kernels that normally go into air poppers. It’s also collapsible, which helps you stash it away once you’re done using it — and the heat-resistant handles on either side make it easy to take out of the microwave once your popcorn is ready.

5 Write Your Grocery List Down On This Magnetic Dry Erase Board kedudes Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet with a Set of 6 Markers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of wasting a sheet of paper, why not write your weekly grocery list down on this dry erase board? The magnetic backing lets you stick it right to your fridge so that it’s always within reach when you run out of something, and each order even includes six colorful markers.

6 Make Cold Brew At Home Using This Gorgeous Pitcher Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Making your own cold brew at home is significantly cheaper than buying it from the store — and with help from this pitcher, you can brew up to 16 cups in one batch. The lid also has an airtight seal to help keep everything inside fresh until you’re ready to drink, while the spigot on the front makes it easy to fill your mug.

7 Keep Your Dry Goods Fresh With Help From These Airtight Containers FineDine Airtight Food-Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Flour, sugar, cookies, rice, pasta — these food containers are perfect for all sorts of dry ingredients, as the airtight lids help keep everything inside fresh until you need it. Each order comes with six containers: two large, as well as four medium. Plus, you even get a pack of stylish chalkboard labels to help keep everything organized.

8 Meal Prep For The Week Using These Leakproof Containers FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon It can be tempting to always order lunch out, and that’s why I like to meal prep for the week using containers like these ones. The leakproof lids shouldn’t let any liquids spill into your bag, and the borosilicate glass is even safe to send through the microwave as well as pop into the oven.

9 Illuminate Dark Shelves With This Battery-Powered Light Strip POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay for a professional to install chic lights in your home — just put this battery-powered light strip wherever you think you need a little extra illumination. It looks just as good underneath dark shelves as it does under your counters — and since the bulbs are LED, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever have to change them.

10 Cut Down On Packaged Water With This Insulated Bottle FineDine Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid Amazon $25 See On Amazon It can be tempting to buy a bottle of water when you’re feeling thirsty — but if you’re looking to save money, this insulated bottle is a must-have. It’s leakproof as well as shatterproof, and the insulated walls can even help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, whereas hot drinks stay toasty for up to 12 hours.

11 Help Extend The Life Of Your Mattress With This Protective Cover Luna Mattress Protector Amazon $45 See On Amazon A mattress is one of the most expensive purchases you can make for your home, and that’s why I have a protective cover similar to this one on mine. The waterproof material helps shield your mattress from spills and sweat, while the deep pockets allow it to fit nearly any mattress. And since it’s noiseless as well as breathable, so you’ll hardly notice it’s even on your bed.

12 Use This Windproof Umbrella That Shouldn’t Fold In Bad Weather EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon $16 See On Amazon Getting caught in the rain can be an expensive mistake — especially if your laptop is in your bag. Luckily, this windproof umbrella can help keep you high and dry, as it’s large enough to cover both you and a backpack or tote. Plus, you can press the button on the handle to both open and close it — and since it’s windproof, you shouldn’t have to worry about it folding outward and breaking.

13 Cut Down On Dryer Sheets With These Reusable Wool Balls Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dryer sheets are wasteful, as each one only lasts for a single load. These wool balls, on the other hand, are reusable for hundreds of loads of laundry. They also help aerate your clothes as they tumble, which can help cut down on the time it takes for them to dry. The result? A potentially-lower utility bill — all by making a simple switch.

14 Refresh Scuffed Furniture With Help From These Wood-Colored Markers DAXIM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having your wooden furniture professionally restored can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas these markers are available for less than $15. The colors easily blend into various types of wood, ranging from light oak to dark mahogany — and many reviewers raved about how they “worked great.”

15 Breathe New Life Into Tired Clothes With This Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got pilling on your leggings or if your curtains are looking a little frizzy, this fabric shaver can help. Any bits of fuzz that it shaves away are instantly gathered in the detachable lint catcher, while the adjustable grate allows you to use it with nearly any type of fabric — just supply your two of your own AA batteries for it to work.

16 Make Sure You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Jars Using This Spatula UpGood Silicone Jar Spatula Amazon $13 See On Amazon It might be tempting to throw out that jar once it’s empty, but did you try scraping the sides clean for that little bit that’s left? Not only can this jar spatula help you get every last drop, but its narrow shape means it’ll easily fit into most jars. It’s also heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable to use when cooking.

17 Seal Your Snack Bags Shut With This Mini Flat Iron Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Using this miniature flat iron to seal your cereal and snack bags shut is an easy way to help keep them fresh for later — and it only takes a few quick seconds to get the job done. The ridges on the heating plates give your snacks multiple lines of defense against air that’s trying to sneak its way inside. Plus, many reviewers reported on how it “heats up quickly.”

18 Insulate Your Home Against Cold Air With This Draft Stopper Holikme Twin Door Draft Stopper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply slide this draft stopper underneath your doors, and it can help insulate your home against the weather outside. Not only is it great for saving money on your utility bills, but it can also help block out light — just in case you want your room extra-dark when sleeping in. Choose from nine colors, including a gorgeous striped option.

19 Repair Cracked Leather With Help From This Kit Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this leather repair kit is a bit of a game-changer. You can mix the colors to match nearly any shade of leather, and it’s suitable for use on everything from leatherette to premium leather. Plus, you can also use it on purses, office chairs, belts, and more.

20 Save Money On Your Utility Bill With Help From These Blackout Curtains NICETOWN Pitch Black Solid Blackout Curtains Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only do these blackout curtains make it easier to dim the room, but they’re also so thick that they can even help insulate your windows against the weather outside. They’re also resistant to wrinkles, and come in dozens of colors to suit any style.

21 Cut Down On Waste By Switching To These Reusable Paper Towels Bamboo Towels Reusable Rayon Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Disposable napkins are incredibly wasteful, whereas this roll of reusable paper towels is both eco-friendly as well as cost-effective. A single roll is enough to replace up to six months’ worth of regular towels, and they’re so sturdy that you can even toss them in the washer for a quick clean.

22 Prevent Unwanted Odors In Your Clothes With These Cedar Blocks CEDAR HOME Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your closets lean towards the musty side, these cedar blocks can help keep your clothes from absorbing unwanted odors. Each one is made from 100% natural red cedar wood — no harsh chemicals added. Plus, the fresh cedar scent is long-lasting, as well as lightweight so as to not overpower your nose.

23 Save Food From Freezer Burn With These Silicone Baggies Reusable Food Storage Bags (12-Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Freezing your food is an easy way to save money — so grab these reusable baggies. They’re thicker than disposable plastic ones, and they can help protect your food against freezer burn. Plus, the leakproof seal means you can even use them to freeze soups, as well as other liquids.

24 Squeeze Your Toothpaste Tubes Dry With These Rollers LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Slide one of these rollers onto your toothpaste, and then slowly pull it down the tube — it’ll gradually squeeze out every last drop to help you save some money. And if your toothpaste is still full, you can use it with nearly any tube — including skincare, paint, and more.

25 Brighten Your Smile With Help From This Affordable Whitening Pen Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of paying for an expensive whitening treatment, why not use this pen to help brighten your smile? Each one comes with enough solution for up to 35 uses, and you only need to use it once per day for the best results. Plus, the gentle formula is suitable for sensitive teeth and gums.

26 Save Money On Candles By Switching To These LED Ones Battery Operated Flameless Tea Lights (24-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Candles may provide a relaxing ambiance, but they’ll always need to be replaced after just a few hours of burning. These LED tea lights, on the other hand, provide up to 150 hours of light before you need to change the batteries. They also flicker just like flames, and many reviewers commented on how they look like “real candles” from afar.

27 Protect Wooden Furniture From Water Stains With These Coasters XIAMOOR Absorbent Drink Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These drink coasters are an easy way to help extend the life of your wooden tables, as each one is made from thick cotton yarn that absorbs excess moisture. They’re also heat-resistant (just in case you need to use on as a trivet in a pinch), and you even have the choice of six gorgeous colors.

28 Light Candles Using This Rechargeable Lighter MEIRUBY Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Traditional flame lighters eventually run out of fuel, whereas this electronic lighter can easily be plugged into a wall for a quick recharge. Instead of producing flame, it creates an electrical plasma arc that’s completely windproof as well as splash-proof. Plus, it can light up to 600 candles when fully charged.

29 Help Keep Herbs Fresh With This Aerated Container OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Herbs always going bad before you’re able to cook with them? Keep them inside of this container, and it’ll help keep them fresh until you’re ready to use them. The water reservoir on the bottom helps keep them hydrated, while the aerated body allows for increased air circulation to prevent excess moisture buildup.

30 Cut Down On Mascara By Switching To These Reusable Eyelashes easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these eyelashes a cost-effective alternative to mascara, but their combination of magnetic eyeliner and lash bands makes it easy to stick them right onto your lids. They’re also less messy than glue-based lashes, and the lashes are even reusable as long as you take care of them properly.

31 Do Your Nails At Home With This Gel Manicure Kit Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t have the time or money to spend on a trip to the nail salon this week? Not a problem when you’ve got this gel polish kit at home. Each order comes with six gel polish colors, a variety of manicure tools, as well as a UV curing lamp. Plus, the long-lasting gel polishes can even last for up to 28 days without peeling.

32 Keep Track Of Your Expenses With Help From This Planner Sooez Leather Binder Budget Planner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sticking to a budget might take some getting used to, but this planner can at least help you keep track of all your expenses. The cover is made from fashionable faux leather, while the binder pockets on the inside give you tons of storage space for checks, coupons, cash, and more.

33 Secure Loose Clothes Using This Double-Sided Fashion Tape Fearless Tape - Double Sided Tape for Fashion Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to return that dress because it’s too loose — just use this fashion tape to help secure it into place. The adhesive is gentle on skin as well as fabrics, and it’s transparent so that it’s hardly noticeable. Plus, over 12,000 customers have given it a five-star review.

34 Make Bars Of Soap Last Longer With These Water-Draining Dishes AIMAIAIMAI Silicone Soap Dish (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Ever notice how bars of soap can melt into a mess of suds after just a few days? These soap dishes help drain away collected water so that your bars last longer — and the four nonslip corners on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place. Plus, each one is made from tough silicone.

35 Save Money On Wine Glasses With These Indestructible Ones FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t worry about dropping one of these wine glasses, as each one is made from tough stainless steel that’s both shatter- and rust-resistant. They’re also stemless, making them great for outdoor activities like camping — and the insulated walls help keep your chilled wines at their proper temperature.

36 Help Keep Your Wine Bottles Fresh With These Stoppers Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stoppers can seal your open wine bottles and help keep them fresh for up to a full week. They’re suitable for both red and white wine, and many reviewers wrote about how the vacuum pump is “easy to use.” The set is available in five colors: black, white, blue, red, and pink.

37 Lock Your Makeup Into Place With This Setting Spray NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever had to reapply your makeup halfway through the day, a setting spray like this one can help you save money. Just spritz it onto your face once you’re done applying makeup, and it’ll help lock everything into place for a matte, long-lasting finish. Plus, the formula is even cruelty-free.

38 Stop Groceries From Going Bad With This Fridge Alarm FRIDGGI - Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Accidentally leaving your fridge door open can lead to wasted money in spoiled groceries — but that’s only part of why this door alarm is such a great idea. The volume is adjustable up to four levels, making it easy to hear throughout the house. Plus, it’ll sound continuously if left unattended for four minutes.

39 Spray Your Sneakers With This Shoe-Protecting Solution Reshoevn8r Premium Shoe Water Repellent Protection Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of buying new shoes every time you get a stain, spritz your existing sneakers with this protective solution. The spray helps guard your shoes against marks left from water, grass, as well as dirt — and it can be used on fabrics including canvas, cotton, neoprene, and more.