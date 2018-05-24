It's nearly Memorial Day, which means it's time to thinking about the summer beach books you'll pack for your trip abroad, to the park, or to the beach. Don't worry if you can't decide on what to read — here are 10 beach novels to set the mood for the rest of the season.

These books have the power to transport you to the ocean, even if you're stuck inside all weekend. Maybe you're spending the weekend working at the office or finishing those last torturous final exams in the library. But these books can help you find a little bit of beach vacation, no matter where you are. All you have to do is crack open a book, and you'll be smelling the salty air and hearing the calls of seagulls in no time.

Whether it's summering in Nantucket or soaking up the sun in Florida, it's time you take yourself on your own literary beach vacay. So slip into your imaginary swimsuit, envision yourself in the floppiest summer hat, and lay out on your make-believe towel. It's time to let one of these seaside reads whisk you away to the beach you've been dreaming about — and hopefully, you're actually able to read these on an actual beach:

'Beach Lane' by Melissa de la Cruz Mara, Eliza, and Jacqui meet while they're working as au pairs for a wealthy family summering in the Hamptons. As the summer sizzles on, the three hit up the beach and nightclubs, finding plenty of romance along the way. Click here to buy.

'The Vacationers' by Emma Straub Spend a summer with the Posts, as they head off to the Balearic island of Mallorca with their extended family and friends to celebrate Franny and Jim's thirty-fifth wedding anniversary and Sylvia's high school graduation. But it's not all parties and fun — secrets will come out, and old wounds will be unearthed. Click here to buy.

'Maine' by J. Courtney Sullivan Head to the beautiful beaches of Maine, where the Kellehers own three acres of beachfront property. This summer, three generations of women have returned to the family cottage for a summer filled with sibling rivalry, partying, and social climbing, Click here to buy.

'A Drop in the Ocean' by Jenni Ogden At a crossroads in her life, Anna Ferguson impulsively rents a cottage on Turtle Island — a beautiful place by Australia's Great Barrier Reef that's filled with sea birds and turtles. But as she grows closer to the island's residents, Anna discovers she's in for more of an adventure than she realized. Click here to buy.

'Same Beach, Next Year' by Dorothea Benton Frank This intoxicating book is set on the Isle of Palms, an island off of South Carolina's coast. One summer, former sweethearts Adam and Eve run into each other there, and as the two catch up, their spouses (Eliza and Carl) strike up a friendship of their own. And so, as the title suggests, they return year after year for an annual reunion. Click here to buy.

'The Forever Summer' by Jamie Brenner Marin has the perfect Manhattan life, until one mistake leaves her with nothing. Then, in the middle of her crisis, a woman claiming to be Marin's half-sister shows up, and convinces Marin to go on a trip to Cape Cod to meet the grandmother she never knew she had. As they spend the summer at her grandmother's quaint B&B on the beach, secrets unravel that bring the three women closer together. Click here to buy.

'Carousel Beach' by Orly Konig Set in a charming Delaware beach town, this book tells the story of Maya, who has been hired to restore the town's carousel. She's led to Hank Brice, the ninety-year-old carver of the carousel, who's now suffering from Alzheimer's. Hank tells her stories of his first career. But on his bad days, he mistakes Maya for her grandmother, his secret first love. Click here to buy.

'August and Everything After' by Jennifer Salvato Doktorski Quinn is ready to spend the summer at her aunt's house on the Jersey Shore, and escape the dreaded question of "what comes next." Her best friend died in a car accident for which Quinn feels responsible, and so thinking about the future is painful for Quinn. But when she meets Malcolm, she starts to believe in second chances again. Click here to buy.

'The Sunshine Sisters' by Jane Green Ronni Sunshine is a successful Hollywood star, but not that great at being a mother. After growing up in their mother's shadow, each of her three daughters flew the nest and built their own lives. But now, Ronni's been diagnosed with a serious illness, and so the women reunite at a Connecticut beach house to try to repair what was lost. Click here to buy.