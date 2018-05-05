As one of an estimated 50 million Americans with allergies, according to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America, I both anticipate and dread spring and summer rolling around. Now that spring is crashing full-speed into summer, those of us with allergies are dealing with an increase in pollen, and plus a good dose of summer sun to show us exactly how dusty our houses have become over the winter. Luckily, there are tons of allergy products at Target you can snag to help provide some relief — and some of them might not be what you're expecting.

I learned early on that I was allergic to dogs, cats, and horses, but despite spending most of my time around all three of those animals, I never went on allergy medication until I was in my twenties. Now that I'm solidly medicated, I'm more sensitive to an increase in allergens in the air. If my medication stops working so well, I know it's time to make sure the space behind my bed is dusted, or time to check if the cats need a good brushing.

For me, a lot of allergy management involves making sure my house is as clean as I can keep it, and making sure I'm keeping an eye on my skin to see if any products I'm using are irritating it. And of course, good ol' Target has a wide selection of pretty much everything you could need to help make this allergy season (which, let's be honest, is every season) a little less miserable.

1 This Handheld Vacuum BISSELL® Pet Hair Eraser® Cordless Pet Vacuum $50 Target Especially useful if you've got pets, this quick, handy, and powerful vacuum can be used for daily vital allergy management tasks, like removing dust from bookshelves, stray crumbs from under dressers and beds, and dander from, well, everywhere. Just make sure you're regularly emptying out the reservoir of sucked-up things to keep from re-adding allergens back into the air every time you clean up. Buy Now

2 Makeup Removal Wipes Yes to Cucumbers Hypoallergenic Facial Wipes $4.29 Target Chances are you're already using some hypoallergenic makeup products, and these wipes are a great way to remove makeup — or just generally refresh your face — since they're hypoallergenic and are packed with cooling cucumber. Buy Now

3 Hot & Cold Mask Hot+Cold Gel Bead Eye Mask $8.79 Target Whenever my allergies rear their ugly head, I get stuck with swollen, aching sinuses that, to be frank, make it feel like I'm in danger of losing my eyeballs to some vengeful air pressure god. One of the only things that soothes my allergy-swollen sinuses and achy eyes is a cold mask like this one. If you prefer hot to cold, you're in luck — this mask is also heatable. Buy Now

4 Hypoallergenic Laundry Detergent Method 4x Concentrated Laundry Detergent Free + Clear $12.99 Target For folks like me, with allergies to dust and pet dander, hypoallergenic laundry detergent might not be something we think about. But when I'm already in the midst of suffering from allergies, sometimes unexpected triggers can make my allergies even worse. This cleaning brand is one of my favorites, as its products are made from natural ingredients, and this detergent is scent-free, bleach-free, dye-free, phthalate-free, paraben-free, fluoride-free, is not tested on animals, and is biodegradable and recyclable, according to Target's website. Dang! Buy Now

5 A Hypoallergenic (Faux!) Down Blanket Parkman Premium Oversized Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Blanket $45.49 (King), $38.49 (Queen/Full) Target This blanket is perfect for folks who struggle to find bedding that doesn't irritate their allergies. It's oversized but lightweight, *and* it's made with a down alternative. Buy Now

6 A Filtered Showerhead Hotelspa Filtered Showerhead, Chrome $28 Target You may not know this, but the chlorine in regular treated water can irritate allergies and cause irritant dermatitis in those who are sensitive to it, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Getting a filtered showerhead can help reduce your exposure to chlorine and other irritants in your water. Buy Now

7 Artificial Plants Artificial Succulent in Terrarium $17 Target Speaking as someone whose indoor garden has virtually taken over their workdesk, I know the idea of ousting your indoor plants could be a tough one. But if you think your plants may be adding to your allergies, you can keep up your #plantlife aesthetic by grabbing some artificial ones, like this ubercute wall terrarium. Or you can purchase indoor plants that are largely thought to help clean the air. Buy Now

8 All-Purpose Cleaner Seventh Generation Powerful Clean All-Purpose Cleaner $2.99 Target If you have a host of cleaning products you use, swapping them all out for one, multipurpose cleaner will reduce your exposure to multiple ingredients. This cleaner is phthalate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, no fragrance added, gluten-free, plant-based, bio-based, biodegradable, and not tested on animals, according to Target's website, and it disinfects surfaces as you clean. Buy Now

9 A Humidifier Holmes Ultrasonic Cool Mist Filter Free Humidifier $50 Target If the humidity in your home is off, it can add to your allergy misery. On top of helping to balance your home's humidity, some humidifiers also filter the air, and for me, at least, bursts of cool, moist air help soothe my unhappy sinuses (and, inevitably, my unhappy throat). Buy Now

10 Allergy Protection Pillows AllerEase Cotton Allergy Protection Euro Pillow $8.67 Target Beds really are a congregating area for allergens, particularly if you let your pet sleep with you, and you also spend tons of time in your bed, so it's important to minimize bed allergens as much as possible. This pillow is made with cotton, which according to the product's information "blocks out dust mites and other household allergens." The pillow itself is stuffed with a hypoallergenic fiber, so no worries about the allergens coming from inside your house — er, pillow. Buy Now