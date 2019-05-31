I'm 4 foot 11, which makes shopping for jeans a significant challenge. In the past, I've either had to budget for expensive alterations or simply accept the bunched, excess fabric at my ankle — but since the rise of the internet, the best jeans for short women are infinitely easier to find and purchase. Popular online retailers now offer a much wider selection of lengths and sizes, which is incredible news for especially petite (or tall) people.

Please note that this is not a "which jeans will suit my body-type?" article. Style is subjective, and you should opt for whichever cut and rise you prefer, regardless of your height. For that reason, I'll be focusing primarily on inseam when outlining the best jeans for petite women; whether you prefer skinny high-waisted, a boyfriend cut, or a classic fit, length is the primary quality that makes a jean ideal for short women.

The inseam is the distance between the crotch of the pants down to the hem, and will determine how far the legs reach. (If you're not sure of your inseam, grab a tape measure and find out before you start shopping.) For women who are 5 feet 3 inches or under, a "petite" inseam is considered anywhere from 25 to 28 inches. Of course, the length will differ depending on the style; boyfriend jeans and capris will be closer to 23 inches, while bootcut and flare can be as long as 30 and still be considered "short."

If you're unsure where to find the best jeans for short women, I've researched 10 options in all different styles — and all of them have shorter inseams, so you don't have to tuck, roll, or alter.

1. The Best Skinny Jeans For Short Women (According To TONS Of Reviewers) Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Modern Skinny Jeans $33 Amazon See On Amazon This pair is a number-one bestseller with over 2,500 reviews. In creating their modern skinny jeans, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. made an accessible, stylish pair for various sizes and heights. This mid-rise fit is made from primarily cotton with a bit of stretch thrown in, so they're durable and hold their shape all day, but still allow for comfortable wear. It's available in 13 different denim washes, 14 different sizes through plus, and three different lengths including short. Inseam: 27 inches

Available Sizes: 2 short — 28 short

2. The Best Plus-Size Petite Jeans LEE Plus-Size Rebound Skinny Jeans $26 Amazon See On Amazon In addition to size options that span up to a 30, LEE Rebound skinny jeans also offer petite options with a 27-inch inseam. The blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex create what reviewers call the "best fitting jeans [they've] ever bought" while still offering "enough stretch for a comfortable feel" — and best of all, there's "no need to hem them." Get them in eight different colors, including a few fun shades like tarmac green, regal purple, and spade gray. Inseam: 27 inches

Available Sizes: 16 petite — 30 petite

3. The Most Comfortable Jeans For Short Women Jag Petite Pull-On Straight Jeans $65 See On Amazon According to reviewers, Jag straight jeans are the "most comfortable jeans [they] have been able to find anywhere." The pull-on design means no buttons or zippers to jab into your skin, while the stretchier-than-most fabric ensures ease of movement. Finally, despite the fact that these jeans feel more like leggings, the wide waistband, straight-leg fit, and classy color options have buyers wearing them "both for work and when chasing kiddos around." Inseam: 29.5 inches

Available Sizes: 0 petite — 16 petite

4. A Pair Of Affordable Petite Jean In Tons Of Colors Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Tapered Jean $23 Amazon See On Amazon Even though they start at just $20 per pair, the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda jean doesn't skimp on quality — or color and sizing options. This pick has well over 3,000 reviews because buyers love its classic rise, three length options, and durable, stretch fabric. Best of all, you can grab this pair in just about any color you can think of, from sea spray green to wood rose blush. "It is so hard to find petite short that will fit someone under 5," one reviewer says. "These had 26 inseams and were a perfect fit." Inseam: 26 inches

Available Sizes: 2 short — 22 short

5. The Best Petite Boyfriend Jeans LEE Ruby Boyfriend Jean $49 Amazon See On Amazon Boyfriend jeans are supposed to be a bit shorter, which is why it's so hard to find a good pair if you're petite. LEE's Ruby jeans have a relaxed boyfriend style with looser ankles, which are 26 inches when unrolled and 23 inches when rolled. You can get this pair in eight different colors, and some offer distressing for an even more casual look. Inseam: 23 inches (rolled)

6. The Best Bootcut Jeans For Short Women WallFlower Bootcut Denim Jeans $29 Amazon See On Amazon Bootcut styles should be a bit longer so you can wear them with wedges or heeled boots, and a 30-inch inseam is a reasonable length for petites. WallFlower bootcut jeans offer a comfort-stretch fit, mid-rise waist, and flared legs in a 30-inch inseam for shorter women. They also have embroidered pockets and contrast stitching that reviewers "love the look of." Inseam: 30 inches

Available Sizes: 3 short — 17 short

7. The Skinniest Skinny Jeans Available In Short Levi's Super Skinny Jeans $50 Amazon See On Amazon If you like your skinny jeans skin-tight, Levi's Super Skinny jeans are the way to go — and since they're offered in petite, you can tuck them into boots or wear them with heels. The 98-percent cotton construction means minimal stretch for a structured fit, and the mid-rise waist and five pockets are some of the many reasons why reviewers have given these 4.3 stars. "Tight yet comfortable, these are now my to-go jeans!" one buyer raves. Inseam: 28 inches

Available Sizes: 24 short — 31 short

8. A Pair Of Petite Skinny Ankle Jeans NYDJ Alina Ankle Jeans $114 Amazon See On Amazon When you're looking for a pair that actually hits above the ankle, the 24-inch inseam on these NYDJ Alina jeans does the trick. The narrower leg opening ensures a tight fit, so they're not quite boyfriend-style, but they can be rolled for a more relaxed look. Get them in 21 different colors, including Coppertone red and Calypso green. Inseam: 24 inches

Available Sizes: 0 petite — 18 petite

9. The Best Petite Jeans For A Relaxed Fit NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans $115 Amazon See On Amazon For those looking for something with a more relaxed fit down the entire length of the leg, NYDJ Marilyn straight jeans are looser without being too long. They're available in three different colors — Burbank Wash, Dark Enzyme, and Manhattan Beach — and all feature five functional pockets. Short reviewers rave, "Very comfortable and most importantly, no need to bring to the tailor to get hemmed/shortened some more." Inseam: 29.5

Available Sizes: 0 petite — 18 petite