10 Cat Breeds That Are The Most Social & Will Enjoy Being Cuddled By You All The Time

While some pet parents seek an independent cat that will do its own thing, others want a cat that won't mind when they try to hang out with it all the time. If the latter is you as a cat parent, it's important to know which cat breeds are the most social so you end up with a snuggly and playful friend versus a cat that acts more like a standoffish house guest. People tend to lump all cats together, but much like dogs different breeds of cats have different personality traits. Some breeds tend to be more timid and will hide when guests come over to the point that your friends might think your cat is imaginary.

Other cats will sidle up to strangers, bring them a toy, or curl up on their laps. If you're looking for a social cat who will curl up next to you for a Gilmore Girls marathon, greet you at the front door like a dog, and answer you back when you talk to it, there are a few breeds that are more likely to be your BFF. That being said, every cat is different. Even a cat that's not on the "most social" list can be an extrovert if it receives a lot of socialization as a kitten. On the other hand, cat breeds that are deemed social can be the opposite if they aren't socialized properly. Looking to add a super social feline fur baby to your squad? These cat breeds make purr-fect companions.

1 Exotic Shorthair Cats Love A Good Lap Giphy The exotic shorthair cat looks like a feline version of a pug, and this breed loves to laze around on its human's lap. "It is placid and dignified, but also can be curious, fun-loving and playful," Petwave noted on its blog. "This breed is friendly to other cats and to dogs, as well as to people."

2 Scottish Fold/Scottish Straight Is Your BFF Giphy The Scottish Fold/Scottish Straight cat is known for its folded-down ears and its desire to be with its humans 24/7. As far as social cats go, this breed is the leader of the pack. This cat is also known for its cute poses that will provide you with tons of Instagram-worthy opportunities. The Scottish Fold/Scottish Straight needs a lot of attention and playtime, and doesn't like to be left alone for long periods, making this cat a lot like a dog.

3 Ragdoll Cats Are Chill AF Giphy Ragdoll cats are super chill. They love to snuggle, don't mind being picked up, and get along well with most humans and animals. "He’s a friendly cat who will greet you happily at the door, play fetch and sleep with you at night," Vet Street noted on its website. "Sturdy and tolerant, he can be a child’s best friend, willing to be dressed up in doll clothes and pushed around in a baby buggy."

4 Abyssinian Cats Live For The Moment Giphy The short-haired, big-eared beauty that is the Abyssinian cat lives in the moment, and is up for anything. "Of all the cat breeds, the Abyssinian is perhaps the one who lives life to the fullest," Cattime noted on its website. "He climbs higher, jumps farther, plays harder. Nothing escapes the notice of this highly intelligent and inquisitive cat, a quality that makes life with him both endlessly entertaining and continuously challenging." This cat requires a lot of attention, so it's important to know what you're getting yourself into before adopting this breed.

5 Russian Blue Is All About You Giphy If you're looking for a cat that will follow you around like a dog and shower you with affection, then the Russia Blue cat breed is totally going to be your jam. "They are devoted to and affectionate with their loved ones," the Cat Fanciers' Association noted on its website. "Sensitive to their owner’s moods, the Russian Blue will greet you at the door, find a quiet seat next to you, or fetch a toy at playtime."

6 Tonkinese Cats Are Loyal & Loving Giphy The Tonkinese cat breed is equal parts active and chill so you can get the best of both worlds. "Loving, social, active, playful...yet content to be a lap cat," Cat Fanciers' Association wrote. "Tonkinese are firmly convinced that humans were put on Earth to love them. Intelligent and generous with their affection, a Tonkinese will supervise all activities with curiosity." This breed of cat also loves to play games, which means you'll never be bored with this fur baby by your side.

7 Birman Cats Mirror Your Emotions Giphy Having a Birman cat is kind of like having your own feline therapist because this breed of cat is highly in tune with its human's needs. Cheryl Hogan of The International Cat Association told PetMD that the Birman is the most people-oriented of all cat breeds. If you're having a bad day, this cat will comfort you. If you want to talk, this cat will answer you back, if you want to play, the Birman is totally game.

8 Burmese Cats Need A Lot Of Friends Giphy The Burmese cat is basically the extrovert of the feline family, and this cat is definitely in charge of the social order of the household. Burmese cats are chatty and playful, and will follow you absolutely everywhere. This breed of cat is so social that it's a good idea to make sure your Burmese fur baby has a cat friend so it doesn't get lonely. Because, Burmese cats hate being alone.

9 Siamese If You Please Giphy Forget what you learned about Siamese cats in the Disney movie Lady and the Tramp. Siamese cats are all about love, and they're also super chatty. "The love you can see in their eyes toward their owners is incomparable," Hogan told PetMD. Beautiful, regal, and full of life, Siamese cats are one of the most active feline breeds. Basically, they're the beagle of cats. If you want a cat that absolutely adores you and will play for hours, this is the cat for you.