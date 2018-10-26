10 Cozy Sweaters on Walmart.com That Are Perfect For Sweater Weather
There are plenty of things to love about crisp, cool weather during the fall and winter months: changing leaves, the ability to enjoy a warm drink again, rich face creams (oh, how I missed you), staying in all the time, watching tons of movies, and of course (and perhaps most importantly), being able to bundle up and finally wear all your favorite sweaters.
Layers are important, people, and sweaters are the icing on the cake. Who even cares what's underneath? As long as the top layer is something intriguing, the deal (and your 12 layers of Heattech) is sealed! It't time to assess your current selection and decide where you're lacking color, texture, or silhouette because we are here to help you find exactly what you need to get your fall and winter wardrobe in tip-top shape.
Forget whatever you heard about sweaters being expensive and hard to find. I'm happy to say you can find a pretty amazing selection of sweaters fit for the cooler months right on Walmart.com — everyday and premium brands alike. Whether you prefer a classic crewneck sweater and live for an off-the-shoulder look, there's a sweater on Walmart.com for you. Ahead, the best selection of sweater-weather attire that you can get your hands on right on Walmart.com.
The New Classic Striped Sweater
Vero Moda Colorblock Crewneck Sweater
$19.99
If the typical blue and white stripes are just not for you, this colorblock alternative is a great option, especially in this fit-for-fall color palette.
An Off-the-Shoulder Look For Fall
SySea Women Solid Long Sleeve One-Shoulder Sweater Loose Batwing Pullover
$12.98
Everyone loves a good off-the-shoulder moment, so why let the cooler weather stop a trend in its tracks? Pull the shoulders up before putting on your coat so that they stay warm and concealed, and pop a shoulder out once your warm and indoors.
Find Perfect Weather In the Middle Of Winter With This Sky-Blue Sweater
Highline Collective Balloon-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater
$47.40
During the cooler, greyer months of fall and winter, I always find myself gravitating towards this perfect shade of blue-summer-sky. This sweater adds a little brightness to my otherwise all-black winter wardrobe.
A Classic Turtleneck With A Twist
Lord & Taylor Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
$17
If you live in a seriously cold climate, you know the value of a good turtleneck. This sweater will keep your neck warm while still allowing you room to move around and live.
Add A Warm Layer With This Button-Down Cardigan
What's Next Women's Everyday V-Neck Button-Down Cardigan
$11.98
You really can't go wrong with a classic silhouette. This multi-tasking sweater is the perfect extra layer for cooler days, and it can be worn on its own.
A Turtleneck For the Newcomers
BCBGMAXAZRIA Bishop Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
$178
Although a minor detail, these tie-sleeves really add a modern touch to this classic silhouette—perfect for anyone who is still coming around to the thought of wearing a turtleneck.
Stay Cute And Cozy With This Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Sweater
La La Anthony Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Sweater Top
$34.68
If ruffles are your thing, this sweater will be your winter go-to. It's off-the-shoulder cut will show off your collarbones while keeping the rest of your upper body cozy and warm.
Get The Ultimate Sweater-Weather Look With This Oversized Pullover
H Halston Textured Blouson-Sleeve Sweater
$37.82
Sweater weather to me says a huge, oversized, cozy sweater—and well, here that is. This airy knit sweater is the perfect shade of navy and will surely keep you warm and bundled all season long.
Bring A Modern Edge To The Classic Crewneck With This Laced-Up Sweater
POOF-Slinky Poof! Juniors' Rib Knit Lace-Up Back Long Sleeve Sweater
$14.88
This holiday-toned sweater may look simple from the front, but laces up and ties in the back. Dare I call it the mullet of sweater-weather attire?
This Sweatshirt-Turned-Sweater Is The Answer To Lazy Mornings
Lucca Couture Women's Miranda Crop Sweater
$73
Another oversized look with a little more shape, this sweater resembles a class crewneck sweatshirt—a perfect option for those lazy days when you still have to look presentable.