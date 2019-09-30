Bustle

10 Easy Eco-Friendly Swaps For A Greener Life

By Kate Marin
Earlier this year, in the wake of new (and truly frightening) environmental reports, I took a good long look at the my habits as a consumer. From the foods I ate to the beauty products I bought on repeat, one of the main issues I realized about my lifestyle was that I was producing a lot of unnecessary waste: plastic face wash tubes, plastic cups from my corner coffee shop, plastic bags that housed my unnecessarily pre-washed, pre-cut kale. Plastic is everywhere, and once you recognize its presence in almost every single purchase you make, it feels impossible to avoid.

Luckily (and inevitably), there's a whole new industry focused around sustainability that's churning out reusable products that are plastic-free, biodegradable, or often both. Over the last few months, I've incorporated a handful of these reusable products into my daily life and they've truly made the transition so much easier. Below, I'm sharing my top ten eco-friendly finds from Walmart.com — from shampoo bars to reusable cling wrap — that are accessible, environmentally responsible, and will save you money in the long run.

Single-Use Plastic Alternatives

Super-life Portable Fork Spoon Travel Cutlery Set
$15
|
Walmart
Store this portable cutlery set in your purse or desk drawer to keep yourself from reaching for plastic utensils next time your order food to-go.
4-Pack Reusable Silicone Food Bag
$17
|
Walmart
For the same price as two boxes of disposable sandwich bags, this four-pack of reusable silicone food bags will last for years.
Stainless Steel Drinking Straws
$7
|
Walmart
One of the easiest and most valuable eco-friendly swaps, you'll reach for reusable stainless steel straws day after day.

Prepping & Cooking With Less Waste

Beeswax Wraps-Set of 3 Reusable Bees Wax Food Wraps
$14
|
Walmart
Cling wrap used to be an essential part of my food prep and storage processes, so Beeswrap has already proven endlessly valuable. Its texture is like parchment paper dipped in wax, but it's easily moldable and sturdy — perfect for everything from sealing bowls to wrapping a sandwich.
Exaco 2-in-1 Kitchen Compost Bucket with Lid
$23
|
Walmart
Easily separate your food scraps from other waste while cooking with this countertop compost bucket. If you're worried about flies or odors, you can store this bin in the freezer between meals.
Simple Ecology Reusable Organic Cotton Muslin Grocery Shopping Produce Bags
$11
|
Walmart
Perfect for bulk grains and produce alike, these reusable cotton bags will make single-use plastic bags irrelevant next time you're shopping for groceries.
3 Pcs Refillable Reusable Single Filter Pod + Coffee Spoon For Keurig K-Cups
$6
|
Walmart
In moments of desperation, it's easy to put our caffeine needs before all else, despite how potentially wasteful they may be. If you rely on a Keurig machine to deliver your morning dose of caffeine, give these reusable pods a try. They'll significantly cut back on your daily plastic waste and give you the opportunity to try out other grounds that might not come in K-cup form.

Eco-Friendly Self Care

African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes
$6
|
Walmart
If you swear by cleansing towelettes to remove stubborn makeup or freshen up after a workout, these biodegradable wipes with tea tree oil and calendula are a great earth-friendly alternative.
Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush - 100% Organic, Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly
$3
|
Walmart
Certain things are meant to be disposed of, which can make finding environmentally-friendly alternatives a bit of a challenge. These fully biodegradable toothbrushes are a perfect alternative to traditional plastic toothbrushes that litter our oceans and landfills.
J.R. Liggett's Old-Fashioned Bar Shampoo - Original Formula 3.5 oz Bar(S)
$8
|
Walmart
This plastic-free shampoo bar is one of my favorite eco-friendly finds. It's natural and clean (unlike most shampoos) and there's nothing to throw away once you've used it all up.

