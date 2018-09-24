There's no doubt about it: job interviews suck. There's the pressure of the actual interview process, the struggle to find something to wear that strikes just the right balance between "fun and creative" and "responsible and prompt," and the agony of waiting to hear back. It's a necessary, stressful evil. If you're job hunting, you probably need a lot of kind words and encouraging quotes. Luckily, there are plenty of both below.

How do you drum up the confidence to show your best self to potential employers? How do you keep going when it feels like the process will never end? When the going gets tough, there's nothing better to do than turn to the wise words of literature. Below, I've compiled 10 inspirational quotes from books to motivate you to get through the job interview process. These quotes will lift up your spirits, calm your nerves, and remind you that you can get through this. You might even discover the new mantra you'll want to repeat to yourself before you head into interviews.

If you've got a job interview coming up, step into your best business professional attire, print out extra copies of your resume, and read these quotes:

“I believed, and still believe, that you can build your dreams brick by brick. That you can accomplish anything with persistence.” Giphy — Maurene Goo, I Believe In A Thing Called Love

"All you need is confidence in yourself. There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces danger. The true courage is in facing danger when you are afraid, and that kind of courage you have in plenty.” ' Giphy L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz

"When I left Queen's my future seemed to stretch out before me like a straight road. I thought I could see along it for many a milestone. Now there is a bend in it. I don't know what lies around the bend, but I'm going to believe that the best does.” Giphy ― Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

"Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between.” Giphy —Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings

“There was a question I wanted answered more than I wanted anything else, and it could take my life to answer it. This question was What could I be? This was what I wanted to know.” Giphy ― Alexander Chee, The Queen of the Night

"Remember, your career is a bad boyfriend. It likes it when you don't depend on it. It will reward you every time you don't act needy. It will chase you if you act like other things (passion, friendship, family, longevity) are more important to you. If your career is a bad boyfriend, it is healthy to remember you can always leave and go sleep with somebody else." Giphy ― Amy Poehler, Yes Please

"You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.' You must do the thing you think you cannot do." Giphy — Eleanor Roosevelt, You Learn by Living: Eleven Keys for a More Fulfilling Life

"Focus less on the impression you’re making on others and more on the impression you’re making on yourself.” Giphy ― Amy Cuddy, Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges

"It's ok to care about what other people think, but you should give a little more weight to what you, yourself, think...The habit of thinking is the habit of gaining strength. You're stronger than you believe.” Giphy ― Nnedi Okorafor, Zahrah the Windseeker