10 Essentials Every New Runner Needs From Walmart.com

Running. It's one of the most challenging and strangely rewarding physical activities. Walking is easy, but putting some torque behind your steps? Now that's special. My first run out in the world was rife with unpreparedness. Wires everywhere, no hydration, and worst of all, tennis shoes and a barely-supportive bra. I just didn't know that there were essentials for new runners that I needed. Talk rookie mistakes.

I just ran my sixth official race and as I prepped in the days and hours before, I took inventory of everything I could possibly need to make sure I was prepared to run like the wind and cross that finish line. While shopping for upgrades to my running essentials, I came across so many great gear deals on Walmart.com that were not only affordable, but stylish too.

Let's just say I've come a long way from where I started as a beginner runner with nothing more than sneakers and a lot of heart. If you're looking to get into this amazing sport, read on for a few of my running essentials from Walmart.com to get you started. See you at the races!

A Good Pair Of Running Shoes Are Your Best Friend

Tote Your Essentials And Stay Hydrated With This Sleek Running Belt

GEARONIC Waist Belt $12 Walmart Staying hydrated when you're running is key, and this lightweight neoprene waist belt with two water bottle holders ensures you're never without a drink. Shop Now

Keep Your Pedicure (And Feet) Intact With These Super Comfortable Socks

Fruit of the Loom Womens Everyday Ankle Socks $9 Walmart No one wants a chipped pedicure, so make sure to get a pair of socks that'll keep your polish intact. These socks are more than just soft — their specially engineered cross-stretch technology moves and expands with your foot for a performance fit that won't slow you down. Shop Now

Roll Out Those Hamstrings And Calves For Optimal Running Performance And Relief

TriggerPoint GRID 2.0 Foam Roller $60 Walmart The GRID foam roller will become your running BFF. With specifically designed grooves, this piece of equipment helps relieve muscle and joint pain while increasing circulation that promotes muscle growth. Shop Now

Get Comfort And Support With This Compression Sports Bra

Track And Monitor Your Run Progress With This Fitness Watch

Kick Shin Splints And Weak Muscles In The Rear With Some Sports Tape

Pro Kinesiology Tape $13 Walmart I can attest — this tape is a life saver. Running can take a toll on your knees and shins, so this Kinesiology Tape offers mobility and support for those rough days when you're just starting out. Shop Now

Stay Motivated On Your Run With Your Favorite Songs — And These Headphones

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones $135 Walmart Never underestimate the virtue of a power song. These wireless headphones are not only comfortable, but will keep you in stride, tangle-free, and push your run to the next level. Shop Now

Fuel Up And Replenish Energy Stores As You Run To The Finish Line

Clif Shot Energy Gel $21 Walmart These fuel me on regular runs as well as marathons. They're quick shots of energy in gel form that keep your energy stores replenished and moving. Shop Now

Protect Your Body's Largest Organ With This Sweatproof Suncreen

