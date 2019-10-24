Bustle

10 Faux-Fur Finds To Keep You Warm All Winter Long

By Kate Marin
As more and more clothing brands are starting to adopt sustainable practices — incorporating recycled fabrics, repurposing used water bottles for thread, and cutting back on leathers and furs — environmentally- and animal-friendly alternatives are more accessible than ever. Whether or not saving the planet is on your mind (needless to say, it should be!), it's good to note that these swaps are usually kinder to the planet and your wallet, too.

For a new ultra-stylish and animal-friendly faux-fur coat or accessory you'll reach for all winter long, there's no better place to start your search than Walmart.com. With faux-fur finds at prices starting as low as $8, achieving the look has never been easier or more affordable.

Faux-Fur Jackets

Scoop Faux Fur Leopard Print Jacket
$79.95
|
Walmart
In a classic vintage cut, this leopard print coat mixes the old with the new.
Scoop Faux Fur Multicolor Chevron Jacket
$104.95
|
Walmart
This statement chevron jacket with its pink and neutral blend and vegan fur is essential for the winter season.
Scoop Faux Fur Leopard Zip Up Bomber Jacket Women's
$50
|
Walmart
A faux-fur jacket doesn't always have to be bold. This casual bomber jacket is a super practical way to nail the trend.
Scoop Faux Fur Vest
$49.95
|
Walmart
Simple and sleek, this faux-fur vest adds a touch of texture to any outfit and is the perfect way to elevate a holiday look.
Rachel Roy Womens Faux Fur Striped Jacket
$89.99
|
Walmart
This striped red, white, and black faux-fur jacket is cozy and effortlessly cool.
Scoop Vegan Fur Teddy Coat
$89.95
|
Walmart
With its soft textured finish and statement lapels, this oversized teddy coat is perfect for winter weather.
Scoop Vegan Fur Leopard Printed Coat
$99.95
|
Walmart
With its bold leopard pattern, oversized lapels, and covered snap closures, this faux fur coat is a winter wardrobe must-have.

Faux-Fur Accessories

Ladies’ Winter Vegan Suede Mittens with Faux Fur Lining
$7.99
|
Walmart
One of the most important winter accessories, these vegan suede mittens will keep your hands warm through even the worst snowstorms.
Scoop Faux Fur Trapper with Fingerless Glove Gift Set
$18.95
|
Walmart
This faux fur trapper hat and matching gloves is the perfect set to keep you cozy all winter long.
Estink Womens Winter Slouchy Knit Beanie Hat
$7.95
|
Walmart
This handcrafted, cable knit beanie is made of stretchy acrylic so it's sure to fit any size.

