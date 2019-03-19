Come Mar. 21, we'll officially embark into the calendar spring season of 2019. But if the weather is any indication of what the spring will feel like, the snowy scenes across the country paint a pretty chilly picture. To celebrate the astronomical start of the new season, you'll want to enjoy and share some first day of spring memes, because it will be a while longer until we can actually celebrate by embracing the outside world. For now, we'll have to stay put in our wool socks, trolling the internet for relatable content that gets us more warmth than the weather does.

No one understands the early spring struggle more than the internet — we've all shown up on the first day of spring in cut-offs and a t-shirt only to shiver our way back to our winter wardrobe for a few more weeks. After so many months of freezing temperatures and having to bundle up in layers, it's understandable that we're all a little over eager for spring to start. Here I've rounded up a collection of memes that represent that false start we all stumble with in March. You'll want to share them with your friends who always show up under-dressed on the first day of spring as a reminder to them to remember their winter coat, too. Don't worry, spring will come soon enough, and before we know it, we'll be complaining about the sweltering head and missing the crisp air.

Hello Legs When spring marks the first time you've actually looked at your legs in months.

Oh, Just Kidding Why don't we just call it "spring" when the weather has actually sprung? Wouldn't that make things easier and help us to manage our expectations?

LIAR! Remember when the groundhog told us spring was coming early this year, and then we started the month of March off with a giant snow storm?

Define "Spring" So by "spring", mother nature means "snow will be springing from the sky"?

If You Look Closely The deer are just as confused as we are.

The Bugs Are Back In Town Cheezburger Expectation: you open the window and a warm breeze wraps around you, refreshing and intoxicating, spring is here. Reality: you open the window and a bunch of little, sticky, hard-to-hit bugs creep in through the screen and attack your face and then spend weeks buzzing around your room before eventually dying in your wine right before you take a sip.

Only Sad Part The only sad part about snow melting is watching snowmen melt. TBH we should have a system where we go around taking them down honorably so that we don't have to watch them melt a slow death.

Sunshine And Sniffles Cheezburger Every year you probably convince yourself that your allergies are gone and you're going to be able to enjoy the outside world. After going so many months without them, it's hard to remember that they're there, lurking. Oh but they are, they'll come back, don't worry. Stock up on tissues.

"Technically" Saying "Happy Spring" to someone when there's still snow on the ground is just like saying "see you next year" to someone on New Years Eve.