You already know that drinking a lot of water is key to getting through the summerheatwave. However, if you're like me, chugging water can feel like a chore. The good news is, though, that there are a myriad of foods that are mostly water, and eating them in addition to drinking water can help you stay hydrated during the summer heatwave. The human body is 60 percent water, and extreme temperatures can cause excessive sweating. During a heatwave you can easily lose water faster than you can replace it, which can lead to dehydration.

"Hot, humid weather increases the amount you sweat and the amount of fluid you lose," the Mayo Clinic noted on its website. "When it's hot and humid, your risk of dehydration and heat illness increases. That's because when the air is humid, sweat can't evaporate and cool you as quickly as it normally does, and this can lead to an increased body temperature and the need for more fluids."

If you just can't seem to drink enough water no matter how hard you try, foods like fruits and vegetables are high in water content, and it's a good idea to add a few more to your diet during hot weather because you can actually get more than 20 percent of the water you need by eating versus drinking water. You can also put the hydrating foods into a smoothie so you can start your day full of H2O. Here's what you need to add to your shopping list.

Giphy Aside from being refreshing, watermelon is hella hydrating because it's 92 percent water, according to the website Fooducate. Add some watermelon to your morning smoothie and slice some up for a midday snack to give yourself an afternoon boost during the summer swelter.

Giphy Quite possibly the world's most perfect fruit, strawberries are also 92 percent water. A delicious mix of sweet and tart, noshing on some strawberries during the summer heatwave is an ideal way to stay hydrated while also giving yourself a sweet treat.

Giphy People seem to either love or hate cantaloupe. If you're in the love camp, cantaloupe is 90 percent water and it's a great way to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Giphy Because they're 96 percent water, according to the website Green Blender, cucumbers are a great way to stay hydrated. Their high water content also makes them a secret hangover hack. Just eat a cucumber before going to bed to reduce your chances of morning-after regret. They're also apparently terrifying to cats.

Giphy Because it's boring compared to other lettuces, iceberg lettuce gets a bad rep. However, because it's 96 percent water and super cheap, it's an ideal way to stay hydrated when it's hot AF outside. Dress up your iceberg lettuce with some cucumbers and melon, add your favorite dressing, and you basically have a big bowl of water you can eat for lunch to replenish your fluids.

Giphy Celery is the best food to combat dehydration because aside from being 95 percent water, Green Blender reported that eating just three "celery stalks provide provide natural salts that help to replenish levels of sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc." This is another one to eat after a night of drinking to reduce your chances of a horrible hangover.

Giphy Grapefruit is a popular breakfast food, and because it's 91 percent water, it's a great way to start your day hydrated. If grapefruit on its own is too tart for you, cut up a grapefruit and avocado and mix them together. While this might sound like a weird combo, it's actually amazing, and it's a go-to snack at my house.

Giphy While you might not think of water when you think of mushrooms, portobello mushrooms are more than 90 percent water, according to the website My Food Data. Meaty and filling, adding some portobello mushrooms to your salad is a great way to eat your water while also making your leafy greens more exciting.

Giphy Cauliflower is having a moment. Bland on its own, from pizza crust to gnocchi, you can use it to make almost anything. Cauliflower is also 92 percent water, so you're going to want to make all of your favorite cauliflower recipes to stay cool and hydrated during the summer heatwave.