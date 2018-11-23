If you're a proud pup parent, then you know that dogs love the holidays just as much as their humans. While humans like to put up the tree, dogs like to knock it down. But if Fido has made it onto Santa's nice list this year, these holiday gifts for your dog will show Fido just how thankful you are that the tree is still standing and the presents haven't been unwrapped in the middle of the night. While dogs are pretty content to play with wrapping paper, sometimes a nice rawhide or a new stuffed squeaky toy to toss around makes them downright jubilant.

And let's face it, there are few things better than the joy of watching a happy dog. From collars made of lights to bourgie bags that allow toy breeds to travel in style, the holiday gift selection for dogs is almost better than the one for humans. If you need a little inspo, a North Carolina family made a bucket list for their terminally ill dog Jack that includes things like surfing, a trip to a pet-friendly hotel, spa treatments, and more. Just like their two-legged parents, dogs love experiences just as much as tangible gifts. No matter what Fido's jam, you're sure to find something you'll both love.

1 LED Dog Collar Vizbrite Led Dog Collar $8.59 Amazon Get It For Your Dog Make Fido the coolest pup on the block with this rechargeable LED collar. With four modes of flashing or steady lights, your pup can match its collar with its mood when you take your mutt out for an evening strut.

2 Treat Toy Odin Treat Toy $24 Anthropologie Get It For Your Dog If your pup loves puzzles, this treat toy will reward Fido with treats for figuring out how to get them out of the cube. This is a great gift for dogs with separation anxiety as it will keep them busy while you're away doing those boring human things.

3 Travel Carrier Wild One Carrier $180 Wild One Get It For Your Dog If you and your pint-sized pup are regulars on the jet-set scene, this dog carrier will up your style game and give Fido an unobstructed view of the world while you're on the go.

4 Pupcorn Tin Bundle Pupcorn Tin Bundle $28 Bark Shop Get It For Your Dog Set Fido up right for movie night by gifting him with his very own pupcorn. This pup-approved gift comes with a pupcorn toy and a tin filled with all-natch treats that are sure to make Fido's mouth water.

6 Personalized Dog Blanket Personalized Dog Blanket $23.97 With Congratulations / Etsy Get It For Your Dog Swaddle your favorite four-legged friend in warmth and style by gifting them with their own personalized, handmade dog blanket. These are great to put on your sofa, bed, and in your car to keep Fido's fur from coating all of your human furniture.