10 Holiday Gifts For Your Dog If They've Been A Very Good Boy
If you're a proud pup parent, then you know that dogs love the holidays just as much as their humans. While humans like to put up the tree, dogs like to knock it down. But if Fido has made it onto Santa's nice list this year, these holiday gifts for your dog will show Fido just how thankful you are that the tree is still standing and the presents haven't been unwrapped in the middle of the night. While dogs are pretty content to play with wrapping paper, sometimes a nice rawhide or a new stuffed squeaky toy to toss around makes them downright jubilant.
And let's face it, there are few things better than the joy of watching a happy dog. From collars made of lights to bourgie bags that allow toy breeds to travel in style, the holiday gift selection for dogs is almost better than the one for humans. If you need a little inspo, a North Carolina family made a bucket list for their terminally ill dog Jack that includes things like surfing, a trip to a pet-friendly hotel, spa treatments, and more. Just like their two-legged parents, dogs love experiences just as much as tangible gifts. No matter what Fido's jam, you're sure to find something you'll both love.
1LED Dog Collar
Make Fido the coolest pup on the block with this rechargeable LED collar. With four modes of flashing or steady lights, your pup can match its collar with its mood when you take your mutt out for an evening strut.
2Treat Toy
If your pup loves puzzles, this treat toy will reward Fido with treats for figuring out how to get them out of the cube. This is a great gift for dogs with separation anxiety as it will keep them busy while you're away doing those boring human things.
3Travel Carrier
If you and your pint-sized pup are regulars on the jet-set scene, this dog carrier will up your style game and give Fido an unobstructed view of the world while you're on the go.
4Pupcorn Tin Bundle
Set Fido up right for movie night by gifting him with his very own pupcorn. This pup-approved gift comes with a pupcorn toy and a tin filled with all-natch treats that are sure to make Fido's mouth water.
5Hide A Squirrel Puzzle Dog Toy
Dogs love to chase squirrels. If your pup is totally bananas over these furry friends, get Fido his very own hide-a-squirrel toy. Hide the squirrels in the tree and let Fido find them over and over again until he's all pooped out and ready for a nap.
6Personalized Dog Blanket
Swaddle your favorite four-legged friend in warmth and style by gifting them with their own personalized, handmade dog blanket. These are great to put on your sofa, bed, and in your car to keep Fido's fur from coating all of your human furniture.
7Gourmet Christmas Dog Treats
Dogs are pretty easy to please. If you're on a budget this holiday season, Fido will go gaga for these festive dog treats. The best part is that this beautiful box of holiday love is less than $10.
8Hanukkah Dog Treats
Make your pup's Hanukkah merry and bright with these festive peanut butter dog treats that are sure to keep Fido wagging his tail for eight full days and nights.
9Holiday Dog Gift Set
Give Fido his very own gift to unwrap this holiday season. Your pup will drool over holiday-themed treats and toys that are sure to keep him satisfied all season long.
10FurHaven Plush & Suede Orthopedic Sofa
Every good boy and girl deserves their own sofa. If you're in the market for a new dog bed, you're going to want to grab this one ASAP. Designed to soothe muscles and joints, this bed will ensure Fido is always happy and relaxed.
Whatever your choose for your pup, as long as you present it to them with the excitement of winning the lottery, they're definitely going to think you're the hero of the holidays.