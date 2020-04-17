10 Independent Jewellery Brands You Can Still Support During Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the UK economy hard, and while the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced various protective measures, small businesses are still likely to be feeling the hit right now. So, there's really no better time to show your support – and as ever, our eye has been drawn to the most sparkly of things. We've selected nine independent jewellery brands that you can still support during lockdown.

"The importance of supporting small businesses during these uncertain times is paramount," says Sheena Appadoo, co-founder of demi-fine jewellery brand Stellar 79. "This is the time to rally, discover new independent brands by searching hashtags like #supportsmallbusiness #smallbusiness #shoplocal on Instagram and sharing the love where you can," she continues.

To save you from trawling the internet, here are our favourite independent jewellery brands worth treating yourself – or someone else – to over the next few months.

V Jewellery Based in the West Midlands and created by British designer Laura Vann, V Jewellery is beloved for its sparkly pieces, which look far more expensive than they actually are. The designs are ideal for those who prefer a classic gemstone but with a modern twist. Meghan Markle is a fan, too. vbylauravann.com Sadie Gold Stud Earrings £45 | V Jewellery Buy Now

Stellar 79 Created by sisters Natasha and Sheena Appadoo, Stellar 79 designs super pretty, colourful pieces with 18 karat gold vermeil and ethically sourced gemstones. Family-owned, the brand is based in East London, and is inspired by the sisters' Trinidadian and Mauritian Indian heritage. Add some of their stacking rings or rainbow huggie hoops to your basket. stellar-79.com Spectrum Rainbow Huggie Hoops £155 | Stellar 79 Buy Now

Cendre Cendre An Australian find that makes stunning pieces for affordable prices, Cendre (pronounced Cen-dray) is one of the chicest mid-range jewellery brands around. Despite being based on the other side of the world, we've always found their delivery to be fairly speedy, and the pieces never seem to fade or tarnish. Cendre is currently processing orders from the owner's apartment in Australia, meaning everything is personally packaged and sent with love. cendre.com.au Isabelle Hoops £29.77 | Cendre Buy Now

Otiumberg Founded in 2016 by Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, Otiumberg is best known for its many huggie hoop options, which are fun, pretty, and have an accessible price point. This is the brand for cool girls in the know. otiumberg.com Tiny Spike Diamond Hoop £180 | Otiumberg Buy Now

Eli-O Eli-O Eli-O's founder Elisa Pantazopoulos is the beating heart of the brand, working day and night to hand-craft her beautiful pieces, which are often made to order and personalised. It's based in Switzerland, but heavily influenced by Pantazopoulos's Greek heritage. Invest in one of Eli-O's stunning rings, sure to become one of your forever pieces. eli-o.ch The Metis Ring £455.52 | Eli-O Buy Now

Roxanne First Roxanne First's goal was always to make fine jewellery accessible to a wider market, and her many fans are testament to that success. The diamond pieces in particular are priced very fairly – signatures include huggie hoops, motif necklaces and initialled pieces. roxannefirst.com Mini Pave Diamond Sun Necklace £175 | Roxanne First Buy Now

Katie Mullally Irish brand Katie Mullally has a strong vintage feel, and is best known for its coin and double-coin necklaces, which are perfect for layering and usually inspired by Ireland. The brand is currently offering 20% off the entire line, and 10% of all sales will go towards the Somerset Partnership NHS. katiemullally.co.uk Irish Shilling Charm £120 | Katie Mullally Buy Now

Brigitta Studio Brigitta Studio With all pieces designed by founder Brigitta Anderson, everything from Brigitta Studio has a distinctly personal feel. The London-based jewellery maker takes inspiration from artists and craftspeople, rather than fashion trends, which ensures each ring, necklace, earring and bracelet is completely unique – and the collections are beautifully photographed, too. brigitta-studio.com Nami Signet Ring £130 | Brigitta Studio Buy Now

One Six Five One Six Five Based in Ohio, U.S.A., Kaleigh Shrigley and Claire Lowe make every piece in their cute little collection by hand. Their iconic Smiley Face Signet Ring has taken on a life of its own on social media, and for good reason. The brand ships over to the UK for a flat rate of $15, and they are still making and sending pieces during the pandemic, after moving their studio to their homes. onesixfivejewelry.com Smiley Signet Ring $98 | One Six Five Jewellery Buy Now