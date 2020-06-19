If one reality has become painfully clear in recent weeks, it’s that there’s a lot of history they don’t teach you in school. As demonstrations and protests calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality continue nationwide, many people are being confronted with an uncomfortable truth: Most history books tend to leave out key information when it isn’t centered in or celebrating whiteness. The Black community has been especially targeted in terms of historical erasure, which might explain why many non-Black folks have probably Googled, “What is Juneteenth?” at some point in the last week or so.

For those who haven’t already turned to the internet for answers, the abbreviated backstory of Juneteenth is that it’s the real Emancipation Day. Even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation back in April 1862, the Civil War between the Union and the Confederacy was still raging on. It wouldn’t be until June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas and freed enslaved people, that slavery was truly abolished in the United States. A year later, the first Juneteenth celebration took place, with newly freed Black people commemorating the occasion with food, music, and merriment.

2020 will mark the 155th anniversary of this historic event, and although nearly all states currently recognize Juneteenth to some degree, it still isn’t considered a national holiday. With awareness about racial injustice at an all-time high among non-Blacks, many people are calling for Juneteenth to finally get its due as a federal holiday. Until then, many companies — including Bustle Digital Group — are taking the initiative by giving their employees the day off to reflect on its historical significance and deepen their understanding of allyship. Other companies are paying employees time and a half for working on this day.

The best ways to celebrate Juneteenth? Shop from Black businesses, read books by Black authors, watch Black films, and get food from that new Black-owned restaurant you’ve been wanting to check out.

