On the first Monday in May, on a day when celebrities usually get ready for the annual Met Gala, everyone is staying at home. Due to COVID-19 and national stay-at-home orders, not only is the museum itself closed, but gatherings of more than ten people have been largely outlawed, let alone thousands. But, with no Met Gala to attend and red carpet to watch, people are looking to social media to fill the void. Met Gala Challenge is currently a trending topic on Instagram, as fashion lovers post dress-up moments inspired by some of the most iconic looks of the past. The fashion-centric #MetGalaChallenge is fun, whimsical, and a great quarantine activity if you find yourself bored at home.

It was started by Vogue Magazine, in collaboration with Billy Porter, on April 22, with an Instagram call-to-action. “With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year,” they wrote. “we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge.”

One fashion student re-created Cardi B’s Thom Browne gown from 2019, constructed completely out of paper. Another Instagram influencer chose to remake Rihanna’s Guo Pei dress from 2015 out of feathered fabric and an actual metal bowl.

Check out all the best #metgalachallenge images below. It almost feels as if you were there.