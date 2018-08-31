10 Pet Museums Around The World That Every Dog & Cat Lover Should Visit

With so much bad news these days, you're probably scrolling through those cute dog and cat pictures on Instagram now more than ever. If that's not enough to give you all the good feels, there are plenty of pet museums around the world that every dog and cat lover should visit. That's right, dogs and cats are so beloved around the globe that there are actually tons of museums dedicated to satisfying all of your cute puppy and kitten needs. Dogs and cats have been hanging out with humans for centuries providing companionship, protection, and lots of love.

So, it's no surprise that cats and dogs have a prominent place on the worldwide museum circuit. From Minsk, to Malaysia, to Missouri, no matter where your travels take you, chances are you can get your dog and cat fix at a nearby museum. If you weren't in the know about the bounty of dog and cat museums available to you, and you have major museum FOMO, fear not my friendlies. If you're out and about, and you're missing your pet posse something fierce, step inside a museum to see Fluffy and Fido and all of their furry friends being celebrated like the bosses they are. Just don't tell your pets you cheated on them with museum cats and dogs.

1 Ernest Hemingway Home And Museum Writer Ernest Hemingway was known for his love of cats, and while Hemingway is no longer living, you can visit his feline friends at his former home in Key West, Fla. The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum houses between 40-50 polydactyl (six-toed) cats, all of which are descendants of Hemingway's original cat crew.

2 Presidential Pet Museum Interested in exploring presidential pets? There's an entire museum dedicated to first pets in Annapolis, Md. According to the museum's website, nearly every president in the history of the U.S. had a pet. The Presidential Pet Museum is currently closed for renovations, but you can check out every presidential pet so far on the museum's website. Sidebar: Trump reportedly does not yet have a pet. Stay tuned.

3 Kuching Cat Museum If for you, cats are where it's at, then the Cat Museum in Kuching, Malaysia, should definitely be on your bucket list. Kuching actually means cat so this museum is pretty much guaranteed to give you all the feline feels. Browse more than 2,000 different artifacts dating back 5,000 years to satisfy all of your cat curiosity.

4 Maneki Neko (Lucky Cat) Museums Need a little luck? You can visit two Maneki Neko museums in Japan as well as one in Cincinnati, Ohio. Maneki Neko means lucky or beckoning cat, and these museums are overflowing with cat-shaped good luck charms for you to admire or purchase to take home with you so your lucky cat is always close to your heart.

5 Museum Of Dog Next time you're headed to the Berkshires for a little rest and relaxation, you're going to want to make time for the Museum of Dog in North Adams, Mass. Browse dog photos, sculptures, and even puppets that celebrate everything canine. Seriously, what's more relaxing than looking at dogs?

7 Cat Museum Of San Francisco No matter how much you think you know about cats, there's always more to learn. If you're a history buff and cat connoisseur, then you don't want to miss the Cat Museum of San Francisco where you can learn everything you ever wanted to know about your feline friends. Hey, when it's finally revealed that cats are actually aliens, and they return to their mothership to download their data, it'll be comforting to know that their rich history with humans is preserved for future generations who are sure to be full of cat FOMO.

8 The Dog Collar Museum While there are a lot of museums dedicated to everything cats and dogs, the Dog Collar Museum at the Leeds Castle in Kent, England, is wholly dedicated to dog collars from the 16th to 19th centuries. Head here for some inspiration for Fido's next collar. Because, every good dog deserves a nice necklace.

9 American Kennel Club Museum Of The Dog The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog, currently housed in St. Louis, Mo., will soon be returning to New York City. Touted as an "interactive space where dog enthusiasts from around the world can develop a deeper understanding of their beloved canine companions," it also hosts Guest Dog of the Week on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, March through October. You can actually bring Fido with you to these events so you and your pup can experience everything dog together. As it should be, amirght?