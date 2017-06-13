Whether you're a hot sleeper or simply living in an unbearably warm climate, it can be tough to get a good night's sleep without a quiet fan that won't keep you up at night. With no airflow, you're doomed to lie awake forever in your brick pizza oven of a bed, drowning in a pool of your own sweat.

The only thing worse than that? A steady breeze of cool, comfortable air that sounds like a helicopter landing on your dresser. For some, that white noise is optimal for sleeping. (I know a few people with an app on their phones to recreate that fan noise in the winter months.) For others, however, the sound of rotating blades is enough to prompt insanity. For these people, a great fan is one that unites power and silence.

Thankfully, technology is always evolving, even in the world of fans. We've now got brushless motors, vortex technology, and streamlined air channels to get the most airflow with the least amount of noise. These fans also come in all different styles, from towers to desktops and bladeless to clip-ons — so here are a few of the quietest options for the lightest sleepers.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Honeywell Tower Fan

The Honeywell HYF290B tower fan has eight speeds, oscillation to circulate all the air in the room, and an adjustable thermostat in a 32-inch tall tower design. It even has dimmable lights if you need absolute dark when you sleep. The real selling point, however, is how whisper quiet this fan is. While Honeywell doesn't advertise the actual decibels this fan outputs, hundreds of positive reviews confirm this is on of the quietest fans on the market. Not to mention, there's also an auto-shutoff feature that can kick in from one to eight hours.

What fans write: "One of the best investments I made this year. The fan is very quite so almost forget it’s on."

2. OPOLAR Desk Fan

Because it's powered by USB (meaning that you can plug it into your computer or phone charger), the OPOLAR desk fan is great for those on the move (office, anyone?). It uses a brushless motor and plastic blades to keep its noise level as low as possible, and it has two speed settings that reviewers say create "lots of air for its size." The fan itself is made of metal and available in three colors: grey, black, and pink.

What fans write: "This Opolar moves enough air on high to cool me down quickly, and is whisper quiet. On low it moves enough air to keep me cool, and is absolutely inaudible."

3. Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating Table Fan

With four speeds, a 12-inch oscillating head, and a noise level that ranks 38 to 55 decibels (the same noise levels recorded in a library), the Rowenta Turbo Silence has people raving. It's especially great for bedside tables or desks, given its size. However, the coolest part about this fan is that it can be controlled with a remote. There are five different speed settings, along with a "Silent Night" mode that's extra-quiet. It even has a handle so you can carry it from room to room.

What fans write: "This fan is so quiet that I leave the room and forget that it is on because I can not hear it."

4. Vornado Zippi Personal Fan

It comes in six awesome colors, has soft nylon blades that are safe to touch while they're in motion, and folds up for easy travel. With over 2,000 reviews, the Vornado Zippi is widely considered one of the best personal fans because it pushes a ton of air for its size, sits comfortably on your desk, and "it's a perfect marriage of quiet and powerful." Plus, it boasts two fan speeds and folds downward whenever you aren't using it. That way, it's easy to store.

What fans write: "If you need a very quiet fan at your desk to keep cool, this is the one for you. It quietly gives you a gentle breeze without hearing any noise while you work."

5. Turcom AirLight Desk Lamp

Reviewers claim that this Turcom AirLight Desk Lamp is great for a bedside table as well as a work or craft area. It provides 500 lux of LED brightness at the top with a swivel neck that makes it flexible. It also boasts easy-to-use touch controls at the bottom — but the coolest part is the bladeless fan in the middle. It runs on three speeds and glows with a green light whenever it's on.

What fans write: "Came quickly. The light head is quite flexible and light bright enough for my needs. The fan is quiet and very effective."

6. Avalon Clip-On Fan

If you're lacking in flat surfaces, the Avalon clip-on fan is an awesome way to ensure that you get cool air flow wherever you need it. The sturdy grip clamp keeps this fan firmly in place on your headboard or on the back of a chair, and you can swivel the head to direct air anywhere. It also comes with a flat base that you can easily attach if you'd rather not clip it onto anything. The fan itself runs on two speeds, and its head can be adjusted to direct your airflow.

What fans write: "This fan is surprising powerful and quiet! I use the clip which is very strong so that it is portable and I can take it anywhere."

7. Lasko Wind Curve Tower

The Lasko Wind Curve has three quiet settings, a sleek design with a woodgrain finish, and an oscillation setting to cool a whole room. The coolest part, however, is that it has a built-in ionizer that helps purify and freshen the air. You can use a remote to control various settings, including power, speed, oscillation, the timer, and a night mode. It also comes in seven different color combinations, so you can choose one that fits your home decor.

What fans write: "This is the fan I've been dreaming of for years. It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow."

8. Vornado Full Size Standing Fan

The Vornado full-size standing fan uses its signature vortex technology to provide total circulation of all the air in a room. The deep-pitched blades move air up to 100 feet, and it has three speed settings to choose from. Plus, the rotatable neck lets you point the airflow in whichever direction you want. The oscillation feature also helps you cool down the room without a problem, and the height is adjustable to get the best flow.

What fans write: "Love this fan. My place gets super stuffy. Next to the open door, the fan cools my entire place. Its perfect option for getting air circulating in my place."

9. Vornado Full Size Standing Fan

In addition to being "the quietest, slimmest fan" according to Amazon reviewers, the Holmes Blizzard has a ton of awesome features. It has a rotating grill for wide area coverage, sleep and breeze modes as well as an auto-shutoff feature, cord storage, and a convenient handle. Plus, there are three speed settings to choose from — and you can control all of them with a remote from across the room.

What fans write: "The fan has been reliable, it's quiet, easy to clean, and really cools the air, not just move warm air around. Oftentimes, I get too cold and have to turn it down, or oscillate it. That's not a complaint... it's wonderful."

10. BedJet V2 Climate Comfort

If you overheat at night, the BedJet V2 Climate Comfort is specifically designed to keep you cool while you sleep. It uses powerful ventilation and biorhythm temperature technology to direct cool air right under your blankets. It's also extremely quiet, pairs using Bluetooth to your phone, and even has a gentle temperature wake-up setting to replace your alarm. One of these machines should cover your entire mattress and keep you cool or warm throughout the next (because, yes, it also has a heating function).

What fans write: "This magic machine has put an end to uncomfortable night sweats — it keeps me wonderfully cool. It has also put an end to I’m too hot. It is very, very quiet."