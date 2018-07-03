July is here and with it comes all the excitement and celebratory attire of the 4th and a full two more months of summer to enjoy. Of course there's the traditional mindset of the donning patriotic red, white, and blue but I'm extra so I think fireworks and sparklers. Anything that I can wear to emulate that (aka anything that is not for a wallflower) has my name all over it. With summer well underway, the only thing on my mind is how to round out my wardrobe with the chicest and most extra things (but always smart buys) I can find. Luckily, there is no shortage of things you can buy that will absolutely help you to stand out all month long in the best way possible.

I personally think that accessories are the best way to add some extra to your outfit without it feeling too overwhelming. Especially in the summer, when we tend to wear less clothing because of the heat, accessories become increasingly more important to make a simple and fairly minimal outfit special. A bag or pair of earrings can have that desired effect. Same goes for a great pair of sunglasses. And it's also no secret that, whatever the season, a shoe can make or break an outfit. So this month, I'm bringing you all the best accessories I've seen and am dying to get my hands on. Everything from the ultimate furry slides to the only bag you should carry during the world cup (because I love dressing for any occasion and always fully commit to a theme), this is the only list you need to consult for your summer accessory finds!

Area 4" Dorinda Crystal Hoops Area 4" Dorinda Crystal Hoops, $275, Area I've been obsessed with the brand Area since their first collection back in 2015. The clothes are always amazing, but the accessories are next level. These earrings have been seen on Rihanna and Kendall Jenner and now they can be yours. They're the perfect addition to complete an outfit and really make it stand out.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide UGG Fluff Yeah Slide, $100, UGG If you know me, you know that I love a slide and a mule. They are my go to shoes for warm weather. UGG has shaken me to my core with these Fluff Yeah Slides. Not only are they a slide, but they are furry and perfect for the summer. No, your feet will not get too hot and yes you absolutely need them.

Ferragamo Studio Bag Foulard Print Ferragamo Studio Bag Foulard Print, $2,800, Ferragamo Although a mini bag is my personal brand, I've recently been looking for a bag that I can use to carry my laptop around in. I didn't have to look further than this Ferragamo number! The not-too-massive size fits my laptop exactly. Plus the print on this is to die for so if I do need to size up, I will happily do it with this bag.

Urban Outfitters Straw Ribbon-Trim Boater Hat Urban Outfitters Straw Ribbon-Trim Boater Hat, $39, Urban Outfitters A hat is a necessary accessory for the summer. The sun is not your friend and you need to take all the precautions you can to protect your skin. Whether you're on vacation, on your roof, or in the park, this Urban Outfitters hat will have you covered (without sacrificing style).

Thierry Lasry Snobby Sunglasses Thierry Lasry Snobby Sunglasses, $310, Thierry Lasry I have a very hard time finding sunglasses that look good on me because, IMO, my face isn't a "sunglasses face." Not all frames look good on me but I fell in love with Thierry Lasry years ago because they are the only sunglasses that, no matter what style it is, will always look good on my face. If you're like me and it's sunny outside, you literally cannot see without sunglasses so why not wear a pair that you are confident will make you look good?

Photo courtesy of Maddy Talias Andrea Bergart Soccer Ball Bag, $960, Andrea Bergart I was on the subway earlier this week and saw a girl who had a mini bag (again, my personal brand) that was in the shape of a basketball. I was instantly obsessed, Instastoried about it, and found who made the bags a few days later. In those Instas I said that I needed one in the shape of a soccer ball since I'm very into watching the World Cup — and it's like Andrea Bergart read my mind! This will be the only bag I will be carrying from now until July 15. Andrea, can you make a tennis ball one too for when the World Cup is over?

Jennifer Fisher in Collaboration with Diamond Foundry 18K Yellow Gold Trillion Diamond Stud Jennifer Fisher in Collaboration with Diamond Foundry 18K Yellow Gold Trillion Diamond Stud, $1,900, Jennifer Fisher Jennifer Fisher recently joined forces with the Diamond Foundry, a diamond producer based out of San Francisco who is renowned for the quality and environmentally conscious production of their lab grown jewels, to create a line of stud earrings. Lately, I keep finding myself with new ear piercings, so I'm constantly looking for an earring that matches well with any other style of jewelry, so I can put it in and leave it in. This stud is the perfect solution!

Chanel Calfskin & Fabric Sneakers Chanel Calfskin & Fabric Sneakers, $950, Chanel I have really been thinking about the ugly sneaker trend recently and came to the conclusion that I really don't think I want to own anything that is intentionally ugly — but I do love the idea of a fashion sneaker. I think these Chanel sneakers are the perfect compromise. They are actually really cute, but still look like a sneaker and have a little bit of a retro/dad feel to them. I'm obsessed.

All Access Rush Biker Short All Access Rush Biker Short, $85, Bandier I know this might technically not be an accessory, but I had to add these to this list because I love the idea of a biker short. It's hot out there in the summer, and if you're working out, nothing sounds worse than putting on compression tights in 90 degree weather. I love these shorts because you can actually work out in hotter temperatures, or you can channel Princess Diana and wear them outside of working out too.