10 Top-Rated Flat Irons That Curl Hair, Too

I’ve been using a flat iron to curl my hair since the very day I first learned. One of my closest beauty-savvy friends showed me the basics and I perfected the skill by watching flat iron curling tutorials on YouTube. Yeah, there’s a slight learning curve, but once you know how to use a straightener to get curls, you’ll never go back to curling irons again. No clips, no need for gloves, and one tool covers all your bases. The key is to have one of the best flat irons for curling hair.

When you’re shopping around for a great flat iron that’ll give you flawless waves, you’re essentially looking for three specific qualifications. First, you want something that has 1-inch plates or smaller. Any thicker, and the curls will be so loose, they’ll be virtually non-existent on anyone who has hair shorter than the butt. Secondly, a rounded body is a must, as you’re wrapping the hair around and through the straightener to create a loose curl. Third, you need something that’s sleek and easy to handle, so your hair won’t snag and break off while you’re curling.

Since a lot of flat irons fit this description, I've pored over the reviews and can say that these flat irons, below, can curl hair beautifully without taking up a lot of your time. Check out these awesome options that make it easy to curl your hair with a straightener.

1. HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron

With close to 30,000 Amazon reviews, the HSI Professional ceramic tourmaline ionic flat iron is one of the best straightening irons you can get — but because of its thin build and rounded plates, you can also use it to curl your hair. It has solid ceramic plates to reduce damage, evenly heat hair, and promote shine. And, if you’re a traveler, it’s a dual-voltage iron that can be used anywhere in the world.

What fans say: "I use it all the time for curling - my hair is above shoulder length/couple inches below my ears and this straightener is super easy to use on short hair!"

2. VAV Professional Hair Straightener

For a sleek straightener that packs a serious punch, there’s the VAV professional hair straightener. It has 3-D floating plates, an LED temperature display, and an ultra-fast heat-up time. And, because the body is so rounded, it helps you to easily create voluminous, bouncing curls that hold all day long.

What fans say: "After using this straightener, it left my hair super straight and sleek. It took care of all those little fly-aways I usually have. As a bonus, the curved edges of this straightener also are perfect for curling the ends of my hair. It creates a nice, pretty little curl!This is a great overall straightener, and you really can't beat it at this price!"

3. Remington S5500 1-Inch Anti-Static Flat Iron

With nearly 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Remington 1-inch flat iron is one of the most popular hair tools on Amazon. Not only does it heat up quickly, but this ceramic iron comes with an auto shut-off that will turn it off after 60 minutes. With a rounded design and narrow, 1-inch plates, this best-selling flat iron is perfect for curling hair.

What fans say: "This is a review for those who are curious about this straightener's performance as a curling tool. I wanted a flat iron for my bf's place that could both curl and straighten my hair while being affordable. This is the cheapest straightener I could find, so I was skeptical. As far as straightening goes, I have gotten better results from other tools, but as long as you go over each section of hair carefully, it definitely gets the job done. For reference, I have thick, wavy hair. I absolutely adore curling my hair with this thing. Because the prongs are curves, it gives a nice, large, even curl that looks very natural and sexy."

4. KIPOZI 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curling Iron

This multi-tasking hair straightener can straighten and curl your hair in a snap. The 3-D floating plates allow you to easily compress your hair, the flat iron heats up in just 30 seconds, and, thanks to the round design of the iron, you can easily curl your hair by wrapping it around the iron in place of a traditional curling iron barrel.

What fans say: "Super easy to use! Heats up very quickly and stays hot! Easy to curl and great barrel size. Plus I love that I don’t have to pull out a separate hair tool to either straighten or curl! It’s all in one!"

5. MHD Professional Flat Iron Hair Straightener

The MHD professional flat iron hair straightener is great for creating loose curls because it has smooth plates and negative ions that leave your hair soft and frizz-free. The 3-D floating plate allows your hair to glide through without catching or breaking, and reviewers love it because it’s durable, reliable, and works on any type of hair — even the most stubborn and frizzy.

What fans say: "This straightener is everything it says it is. It heats up quickly (the LED stops flashing once the temperature is reached) and it just slides through the hair so easily! What I really like is that it’s very lightweight compared to another flat iron I have used (and put away after trying the MHU one). I’m able to create curls, curves or straighten my hair and the floating plates make it effortless to hold the hair in place. It has 10 heat settings, all reached in 15 degree increments by pressing a plus or minus key or you can go automatically to a memory setting of 390 degrees. Very simple to use, lightweight, fast hair styling - love it!"

6. BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron

This BaBylissPRO porcelain ceramic straightening iron is made with porcelain ceramic, which distributes far-infrared heat evenly across the strands. Not only is it gentler and more healthy for your hair, but it can handle wide sections of hair at once because of its long barrel. The shape is rounded and sleek, so it’s ideal for curling, and it won’t catch or knot while you’re curling.

What fans say: "This straightening iron is a beast! I use it to straighten AND curl my hair using the technique my stylist taught me. It heats up super fast and it light enough to travel on the reg with. The only downfall is that it gets SO hot that sometimes I need to remember to turn the dial to a lower temperature. I fried my hair the first month I used it because I had the heat cranked up as high as it goes. My hair is already pretty straight, so I mainly use it to curl my hair. With this iron, my curls can last 2-3 days!!"

7. NITION 1-inch Ceramic Tourmaline Flat Iron

The NITION argan oil straightener is a great option for curling your hair because of its floating, 1-inch ceramic tourmaline plates, an adjustable temperature that heats up in 10 seconds, and a 360-degree swivel cord that won’t get tangled. The best part? The plates are also infused with argan oil to keep your curls manageable and healthy.

What fans say: "Love this iron! I bought it to curl my hair and it works great without getting too hot to handle. Very easy to use and very satisfied. Highly recommend!"

8. MHD 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Hair Curler

The plates on the MHD 2-in-1 hair straightener and curler are rounded to an almost cylindrical shape, so hair glides over the tourmaline ceramic material for evenly heated curls every time. It has an LED digital display and digital temperature controls, and reviewers say it heats up fast to give you a sleek, frizz-free finish in no time.

What fans say: "This is definitely professional grade. My hair was 3 ft long. I finally cut it into a different style and had absolutely no idea what to do once I left the salon. The curling iron actually curls all levels of hair from baby fine to coarse. The flat iron is the quickest I've had yet and I've always used a chi. I'd buy this again! Good quality too!"

9. Berta 2-in-1 Hair Straightener And Curler

This straightener and curler has dual voltage — meaning it can be used in both American electrical sockets and European ones, so it's a great choice for travel. It also has an automatic shut-off, and is easy to switch between curling and straightening.

What fans say: "I love my new iron! It is very well made, has a good weight to it, and does not snag my hair no matter how hard I press the clamps when I straighten. I love how easy the transition is between curler and [straightener] is. Also, if you have trouble with pressing buttons, you can press the on/off button twice to lock all of the buttons. To make them work again, you double press is again."

10. JUMPHIGH Professional 1-Inch Ceramic Hair Styling Iron

This affordable flat iron has everything you'd need to curl your hair. Designed with a narrow, 1-inch width and a curved exterior, this flat iron makes curling hair a breeze. An LED screen clearly reads the current temperature (which can be set to one of 17 adjustable temperatures), and the flat iron has an automatic shut-off after 60 minutes.

What fans say: "We purchased this unit to be able to not only straighten, but curl my daughters hair that tends to be very difficult to curl. This actually works GREAT on her hair! It was light weight and easy to use, and it really did give her the prettiest loose curl which is exactly what we were aiming for, and it straightens really well to tame her natural frizz. We are very please with our purchase!"

