10 Vegan Workout Snacks To Keep In Your Gym Bag
If you follow a vegan diet, then you know that the range of available snacking options has never been better. And for busy, plant-based eaters on the go, you can never have too many vegan snacks that you can throw in your gym bag to fuel up after your workouts — or whenever you need a boost of energy and nourishment during the day.
According to VegNews, pre-work0out snacks fuel your body, while snacking afterwards can help with recovery. Knowing the best snacks to choose when you're an active vegan can help amp up your exercise results and health goals, while also being dang tasty, too. The No Meat Athlete also suggests that while you've got lots of options when it comes to vegan snacks, they do need to be nutritionally on point to help you feel your best and most energized. You don't need to overthink it too much, but protein and complex carbs are great as a rule. While a banana or some carrot sticks and hummus make a tasty snack for vegans and omnivores alike, these snacks don't stay their freshest in a bag. These 10 snack options, though, will stay fresh until you're ready to snack.
1Biena Roasted Chickpeas
Biena Roasted Chickpea Snacks Rockin' Ranch Flavor
$3.69
Roasted chickpeas are a super delicious and high protein snack — perfect for when you're ready to nosh on something satisfying post-spin class.
2Larabars
$4.98
These vegan and gluten-free bars are as simple as could be with just four ingredients. Larabars come in approximately eleventy-million flavors, none of which have more than nine ingredients.
3GFB Gluten Free Bites
$5.27
Even though these snacks aren't as ubiquitous as others, they're really, really tasty. Just go get some already.
4Eden Foods Tamari Almonds
Eden Foods Dry Roasted Tamari Almonds
$1.66
These are a great savory, salty, and high protein snack. And these single serving packets are perfect for tucking into your gym bag last minute.
5Rhythm Superfoods Organic Kale Chips
Rhythm Superfoods Organic Kale Chips
$1.89
Kale chips? As a gym snack? Absolutely, kids. With these crunchy kale chips, you get a shot of nutritious greens that are a great savory stand-in for your favorite potato chips.
6Matt's Munchies Organic Mango Peelable Fruit Snack (12 Pack)
Matt's Munchies Peelable Fruit Snack (12 pack)
$25.32
These organic and peelable mango fruit snacks contain just one ingredient, and two servings of fruit per one ounce package.
7Farmhouse Culture Dill Pickle Kraut Chips
Farmhouse Culture Dill Pickle Probiotic Kraut Krisps
$2.99
Made with sauerkraut, and organic corn and rice flours, these chips boast a nice crunch, while also providing a healthy boost of probiotics.
8Stacy & Mom's Lotus Root Chips
Stacy & Mom's Original Lotus Root Chips (4 Pack)
$16
These super tasty high-fiber chips, made with lotus root and glutinous rice flour, are great with hummus or your favorite dip.
9GoMacro Everlasting Joy Bars
GoMacro Everlasting Joy Coconut, Almond Butter, & Chocolate Chip Bars (12 Pack)
$34.68
Made with unsweetened coconut, creamy almond butter, and vegan dark chocolate chips, these bars are perfect for when you really want a candy bar that also happens to be pretty healthy.
10Yomms Healthy Pecan Snacks
Yomms Snacks Variety Pack (12 Pack)
$23.88
These healthy pecan snacks are a high in protein, while also super tasty and fun to eat. Each recipe is developed to highlight the flavor of fresh pecans, and this variety pack lets you try all the current Yomms flavors.
Truth be told, there's probably never been a better time to be a snack-seeking vegan. With so many healthy and delicious snacks to choose from, your gym bag will be loaded up and ready to go in no time flat.