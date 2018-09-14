If you follow a vegan diet, then you know that the range of available snacking options has never been better. And for busy, plant-based eaters on the go, you can never have too many vegan snacks that you can throw in your gym bag to fuel up after your workouts — or whenever you need a boost of energy and nourishment during the day.

According to VegNews, pre-work0out snacks fuel your body, while snacking afterwards can help with recovery. Knowing the best snacks to choose when you're an active vegan can help amp up your exercise results and health goals, while also being dang tasty, too. The No Meat Athlete also suggests that while you've got lots of options when it comes to vegan snacks, they do need to be nutritionally on point to help you feel your best and most energized. You don't need to overthink it too much, but protein and complex carbs are great as a rule. While a banana or some carrot sticks and hummus make a tasty snack for vegans and omnivores alike, these snacks don't stay their freshest in a bag. These 10 snack options, though, will stay fresh until you're ready to snack.

2 Larabars Larabar Snack Bars $4.98 Amazon These vegan and gluten-free bars are as simple as could be with just four ingredients. Larabars come in approximately eleventy-million flavors, none of which have more than nine ingredients.

5 Rhythm Superfoods Organic Kale Chips Rhythm Superfoods Organic Kale Chips $1.89 Vitacost Kale chips? As a gym snack? Absolutely, kids. With these crunchy kale chips, you get a shot of nutritious greens that are a great savory stand-in for your favorite potato chips.

10 Yomms Healthy Pecan Snacks Yomms Snacks Variety Pack (12 Pack) $23.88 Amazon These healthy pecan snacks are a high in protein, while also super tasty and fun to eat. Each recipe is developed to highlight the flavor of fresh pecans, and this variety pack lets you try all the current Yomms flavors.