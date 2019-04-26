10 Weird Hangover Remedies That Actually Work

There's nothing like an amazing night out with friends, but (sadly) sometimes you end up paying for it the next morning. Your head is pounding, your stomach is not cooperating, and you kind of just feel like you've been hit by a truck. There are so many weird hangover remedies out there, but how do you know what actually works?

There isn't a whole lot of scientific research out there on how to cure a hangover, according to The Guardian. Shaughnessy Bishop-Stall, who spent 10 years researching his own hangover cure for the book Hungover: The Morning After and One Man's Quest for the Cure, told The Guardian, "The most obvious reason is just a sort of moralistic one. Doctors who are pressed for time say: ‘Why am I going to waste my time on this? All you have to do is not drink."

Bishop-Stall told The Guardian that his remedy involves taking milk thistle for the liver; the amino acid and immune system aid N-acetylcysteine; vitamins B1, B6, and B12, which boost metabolism; and frankincense, an anti-inflammatory, after drinking but before you go to bed, all of which are available at your local pharmacy or online. But these are 11 other hangover remedies you can try that are a little simpler than Bishop-Stall's method.

1. Take A Shot Of Pickle Juice Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, it might sound a little yucky, but the idea behind drinking pickle juice to cure a hangover is that the salt in pickle juice is supposed to replenish the electrolytes you've lost after a night of drinking, according to Health. Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, M.D., a practicing family physician in Long Island, New York, told Health pickle juice will help with your electrolytes, but you should still drink lots of water and get some sleep.

2. Have A Glass Of Kombucha Giphy Kombucha also contains electrolytes and can help you get rehydrated if you want something other than a sports drink or plain water, according to PopSugar. Research on whether kombucha can help with stomach aches is limited, says PopSugar, but the bubbles also might help your tummy feel a little better, too.

3. Eat A Honey Toast Sandwich Giphy There's no scientific evidence that a big, greasy breakfast will cure your hangover, according to Health. In fact, a greasy breakfast might just give you heartburn after drinking a lot, says Health. John Brick, Ph.D., an alcohol research scientist and author of The Doctor’s Hangover Handbook, recommends eating something light. "No specific foods are recommended, although honey sandwiches are helpful to some people," Brick told Health.

4. Drink A Big Glass Of Coconut Water Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's common to lose a lot of potassium from frequent urination and (maybe) vomiting after a night out drinking, says Livestrong, and coconut water is full of potassium. Coconut water is way easier on your stomach than acidic beverages like orange juice, so Livestrong says it'll help you get rehydrated in no time. Cosmopolitan recommends adding pineapple juice to your coconut water if you don't like the taste so it's more like a piña colada, and the extra sugar can give you a boost in mood.

5. Take A Ginger Supplement Or Add Some Ginger To Your Tea Giphy According to Livestrong, alcohol makes your stomach overproduce hydrochloric acid, which is why you might feel nauseated the day after you've been drinking. Ginger can help soothe an upset stomach, says Livestrong, so reach for some ginger ale, take a ginger supplement, or slice up some ginger root and put in in your tea or morning smoothie.

6. Make A (Virgin) Bloody Mary Peter Forest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Skip the whole "hair of the dog" thing and go straight for the tomato juice to help your hangover. Heathline says tomato juice can speed up how quickly your body processes alcohol and can even protect your body against liver injury. Plus a few spices and garnishes can make it a tasty way to start your morning, especially if you're not quite holding solid food down yet.

7. Brew Some Green Tea Giphy Consuming foods and beverages high in antioxidants can also help your body start to recover from the effects of alcohol, according to Medical News Today. Green tea is a great source of antioxidants, along with berries, spinach, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate, and even carrots, says Medical News Today. That means you could also have a small spinach salad to cure your hangover if your stomach feels up to it.

8. Eat A Bowl Of Miso Soup Giphy Soup in general is just kind of a great hangover cure, but Livestrong recommends miso soup for hangovers because of its water and salt content. The water rehydrates you, while the salt helps your body hold onto that water, says Livestrong. And miso is made from fermented soybeans, and fermented foods are just plain good for your gut anyway, according to Livestrong. Win-win!

9. Cover Yourself In Menthol And Mint As someone who gets migraines, I can vouch for this one. Danielle Guercio, a now-retired bartender who used to work at PKNY, a tiki bar in New York City, told Insider to basically use anything mint or menthol to treat your hangover. "Upon waking and throughout the day, massage a drop or two of peppermint oil into your entire scalp and ears," Guercio told Insider. "Smear Vick's Vaporub under your nose to avoid feeling nauseous from [unpleasant smells]. [...] Drink double-strength mint tea, and put the teabags onto your eyelids for a few moments."

10. Eat Some Avocado Toast Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, I went there. But I have good reason. Just like coconut water, avocados can help you raise your potassium levels after a night of heavy drinking, according to Healthline. And Healthline says avocados can also help protect your liver against injury, so they're a particularly good food to eat when you're having a hangover.