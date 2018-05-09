Remember when you were 6 and socks were the absolute worst gift you could get? Oh, how quickly priorities change. Now I'm all about practicality, and if I had to guess, I'd say that most men (and well, all adults) in your life feel similarly. Good thing Amazon is packed full of the best gifts for men under $25 and they're actually useful — because while I'm sure they'd would love that new Lego Star Wars set (as would anyone), it's also just one more thing to dust on chore day.

Granted, the 101 items on this list are significantly more interesting than socks, but a practical gift will ensure that every time he uses it, he'll be thanking you. Whether it's for Father's day, an anniversary, a birthday, or a holiday, your boyfriend, dad, and brother will love these gifts because they actually make their day-to-day routine easier and more enjoyable. You also get to adhere to a reasonable budget while shopping for some of the best men's gifts on Amazon. Yep. It's a win for everyone involved.

So if you're in desperate need of some shopping inspiration, look no further than these awesome ideas. Whether he's into tech, cooking, organization, fitness, outdoor activities, photography, sleeping — you name it — there's something on this list for everyone.