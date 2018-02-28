11 Amazing Beauty Products Under $15 You'll Be Able To Buy At Target This Spring

Everyone is well acquainted with the black-magic-like power of Target. You go in there to buy a bag of Wonder Bread that's supposed to set you back two dollars, but end up at the cashier swiping your card for a $236.80 balance while simultaneously packing a floor lamp next to your bag of artisanal oatmeal. And thus is the journey of shopping at Target. Which is why it's so dangerous that Target has announced its Spring 2018 beauty product lineup.

There are just so many cute products leaping off of the shelves that you won't be able to help being tempted. What first starts off as innocent browsing ends up in treat-yourself-purchases that you'll refuse to feel guilty over. Sure, you have the electricity to pay, but look how cute the packaging is on this shampoo duo! We are weak, and we're happy to be exploited. Bring it, Target.

This season Target is reaching out to more independent brands, mixing small labels with well-known favorites. And that's part of the fun of their beauty section: there's so much to discover. Below is a glimpse of what to expect. Start mentally preparing your wallet for the workout it will get.

Sailor by Captain Blankenship Sea Mist Refreshing Toner, $15, Target Jana Blankenship grew up spending every summer in a tiny coastal town in Maine, and those childhood memories of playing in the surf and exploring the beach inspired her to start her organic beauty company, "Captain Blankenship." Sailor is the unisex line that's exclusively being sold at Target, offering a bevvy of all-natural beauty products. This Sea Mist Refreshing Toner is a particular great find, where it naturally balances the PH of your skin and leaves it feeling dewy. It's made with witch hazel extract (which is naturally astringent,) aloe vera mixed with white willow bark, soothing cucumber extract, and basil essential oil. It's also a great mist to put after a day out in the sun, to help you heal your skin.

Meow Meow Tweet Pink Rose Clay Facial Soap, $8, Target Meow Meow Tweet is a skincare company that creates vegan products with all natural and organic ingredients. With this pink rose clay facial mask, you will "lather your way to a rosy disposition!" It has French pink clay and crushed rose petals to cleanse and detoxify your skin, making it a fancy way to start your morning.

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream in Grapefruit, $14, Target Vegan, organic, and all-natural, ditch the stick and try this deodorant cream instead. A lot of all natural deodorants use baking soda, which could cause irritation for people with sensitive skin, but this formula skips that ingredient. It uses dietary magnesium and arrowroot powder instead to control odor and wetness, and nourishing plant oils and butters to soothe and condition your skin.

Kristin Ess Hair Rose Gold Temporary Tint, $12, Target Along with gentle shampoos and conditioners, pomades, and sea salt sprays, this luxe brand offers a temporary tint in one of the trendiest colors of the decade: rose gold. This is the first ever in-shower watercolor, where you're in control of the intensity. If you spray it on wet hair in the shower, it will turn out more like a tint. If you put it on damp, towel dried hair, it will come out brighter. Experiment with it and see which level suits you best!

Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Curl Custard, $8, Target A formula that will leave your hair soft and silky without caking or flaking in your hair, this is a great product for anyone with curly, coiled, or kinky hair. Not only will it give long-lasting bounce, but also shine and definition to spirals and coils.

The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam, $15, Target This texturizing mousse will give any hair type or curl pattern a heavy dose of shine, definition, and volume, without leaving locks feeling crunchy or looking flaky.

Bliss Pore Patrol Reviving & Destressing Overnight Mask, $13, Target This overnight mask brings a new meaning to "beauty sleep," promising to have you glowing by the time you wake up.

Bliss Pore Patrol Deep DetoxFour-Clay Souffle Mask, $13, Target Called a "souffle" mask, this comes out of a mousse-like can and promises to minimize the appearance of your pores. French green and Kaolin clays are mixed with willow bark to declog pores, while Bentonite clay keeps your oil under control, and glycolic acid gently exfoliates to make sure your pores don’t clog up later throughout the day. It's a winning combination.

Good Chemistry Body Spray, $10, Target Good Chemistry is launching a bevvy of different perfume sets this spring, each of them boasting different scents and adorable packaging. This one is just a taste out of many, where the perfume bottle costs $25, the roller costs $13, and the body spray clocks in at $10.

Hint Grapefruit Sunscreen SpraySPF 30, $15, Target Coconut isn't the only available smell for sunscreens anymore! Mix things up by trying out this delicious grapefruit scent. Water resistant for up to 80 minutes and coming on transparent, it's easy to apply and a fun addition to your beach kit.