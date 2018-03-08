If you want to plan a beach vacation but can't decide on a location that's both adventurous and relaxing, consider this idea: take a snorkeling trip and get the best of both worlds. Some of the best places to snorkel around the world may only be a short flight from where you live — and there's no more epic of a vacation than one that lets you explore an entirely different world under the sea.

While going scuba diving requires getting certification and boating requires actually renting a boat, snorkeling requires nothing more than a small, inexpensive piece of equipment that your resort might even offer you for free. It's a reliable past time during which time you are sure to see something beautiful. Plus, it's suitable for all ages and swimmers, and it can be easily modified to suit anyones oceanic preferences.

You can spend one vacation day snorkeling, or tailor your whole trip around the sport and let it guide you to different waters so you can learn more about what's underwater. While most people spend their time on land, snorkeling allows you to flip your vacation game upside down.

Here are some of the best places to go if you want to have a snorkel-forward vacation.

Maui, Hawaii Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Maui is an amazing place to snorkel, mostly because of their massive sea turtle population. You're almost guaranteed to not only see one but have them pass your right by.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador Hamish Blair/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images There's so much adventure to be had in the Galapagos, but the marine iguanas, dolphins and sea lions are definitely a reason to explore what's under the water line.

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands Tom Dulat/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Baths on Virgin Gorda are these incredible tide pool formations in between boulders in the water. There you can swim in shallow water and check out wildlife easily.

Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos Mark Kolbe/Getty Images News/Getty Images Enjoy the sight of coral reefs while swimming with stunning tropical fish. What's better than that?

Vieques, Puerto Rico Mark Evans/Getty Images News/Getty Images These quiet waters are typically uncrowded and mellow. You can easily spend a day exploring marine life without having to share the waters with too many tourists.

Silver Bank, Dominican Republic Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If you go snorkeling in Silver Bank, you just might get to see a Humpback Whale, which would probably be one of the most epic things you could possibly see when snorkeling.

Santa Catalina Island, California J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images News/Getty Images Catalina is such a lovely island, surely snorkeling will be only of the wonderful things you do there. People come from all over the world to go on snorkel tours around the Catalina coast, so it's worth going.

Crystal River, Florida Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images This Florida gulf coast destination has one very large attraction: swimming with manatees. Need I say more?

Key Largo, Florida Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images The coral reef is definitely a sight worth snorkeling for. Key Largo is known for its epic coral reef snorkel tours get you comfortably close to the gorgeous reef formations.

Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images I know what you're thinking, Wisconsin is not a place where people go to snorkel. But Lake Michigan is actually a great place to check out — underwater. There's all sorts of fish to see, and just because they're not tropical doesn't mean it's any less fun.