11 Cosy Homeware Pieces To Help You Find Your Hygge During The Stormy Weather

My calling in life is to be cosy. Seriously, I think in another life I was meant to be an animal that hibernates. I just love lie ins, cosy evenings at home, and cold, stormy weather, as it gives me an excuse to get extra cosy inside. I've furnished my flat in the most cosy way possible in the past year, and trust me when I say, there are plenty of interior goodies out there to make it happen for you too. These cosy homeware pieces will turn your pad into a warm, fluffy, comfy dream.

You may particularly be tempted to invest in one of these cosy homeware pieces after the few weeks of weather we've been having. First came storm Ciara, then there was Dennis, and we're now even being forecast snow in the coming week (!!). For me, this means the perfect excuse to cancel all my plans, start a Friends marathon, and hibernate under all my cosy blankets, cushions, and duvets.

And the good news is that cosy fabrics are not going anywhere in 2020, with interior designer Breeze Giannasio explaining to Good Housekeeping that in 2020 we can expect to see "shearling, imperfect leathers, and soft textured mohairs," instead of "luxe grand velvet."

If that all sounds great to you, these eleven items will help you achieve your cosy goal, so keep reading, and find your hygge in no time.