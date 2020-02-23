Bustle

11 Cosy Homeware Pieces To Help You Find Your Hygge During The Stormy Weather

By Rebecca Fearn
MADE

My calling in life is to be cosy. Seriously, I think in another life I was meant to be an animal that hibernates. I just love lie ins, cosy evenings at home, and cold, stormy weather, as it gives me an excuse to get extra cosy inside. I've furnished my flat in the most cosy way possible in the past year, and trust me when I say, there are plenty of interior goodies out there to make it happen for you too. These cosy homeware pieces will turn your pad into a warm, fluffy, comfy dream.

You may particularly be tempted to invest in one of these cosy homeware pieces after the few weeks of weather we've been having. First came storm Ciara, then there was Dennis, and we're now even being forecast snow in the coming week (!!). For me, this means the perfect excuse to cancel all my plans, start a Friends marathon, and hibernate under all my cosy blankets, cushions, and duvets.

And the good news is that cosy fabrics are not going anywhere in 2020, with interior designer Breeze Giannasio explaining to Good Housekeeping that in 2020 we can expect to see "shearling, imperfect leathers, and soft textured mohairs," instead of "luxe grand velvet."

If that all sounds great to you, these eleven items will help you achieve your cosy goal, so keep reading, and find your hygge in no time.

Arctic Cosy Faux Fur Cushion
£20
|
Next
There's nothing more cosy, in truth, than a faux fur cushion. This one by Next looks extra fluffy, and it also comes in a blush pink and grey, as well as this versatile cream colour.
Polar Shaggy Rug
£35
|
Dunelm
Nothing brings more of a cosy aesthetic to any space than a soft, fluffy rug. This one comes in a range of sizes, and absolutely screams 'hygge'.
Linnea Andersson Blanket
£59
|
Arket
Made in collaboration with Swedish artist and illustrator Linnéa Andersson, this blanket is made from super soft lambswool. It is ultra cosy and warm, but still lightweight, meaning you won't get overheated.
Sandared Grey Pouffe
£70
|
IKEA
I'm a proud owner of this knitted pouffe and let me tell you: it's the ultimate cosy addition to any home. Not only does it look cosy, it feels soft, and it can be used as a foot stool or little bean bag-style chair too.
Ribbed Knit Blanket
£79.99
|
Zara Home
Zara Home has some of the nicest soft furnishings, and this is one of the best blankets they have on offer. It looks ultra-warm and thick, and also has a lovely olive hue. It's also part of their more sustainable range, which uses at least 25% recycled cotton.
Shearling Boo Pillow
£75
|
Urban Outfitters
I got one of these for my Mum for Christmas and we're both obsessed with it. It may sound pricey, but it's honestly worth every penny. It's super soft, made from a fleecy material, and can be used in bed or on the floor, making it ideal for watching TV or sitting up and reading.
Helger Sheepskin Rug
£59
|
MADE
These are obviously great rugs, but if you check out the way they've been styled on MADE's website, you'll get some cooler ideas. Throw it over a sofa, or a cute wicker chair, to amp up the cosiness levels in any room. It comes in four shades, including this lovely grey and a vibrant dark teal.
Super Soft Fleece Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set
£28
|
Next
I can't get over how cosy this bedding set looks, and yet how affordable it is. If you find yourself getting extra cold during the night, this is the ultimate buy, and it comes in a huge range of colours. Do it. Just do it.
Steel Pom Pom Knitted Blanket
£50
£30
|
Laura Ashley
Pom poms just scream 'cosy,' don't they? This lovely Laura Ashley version is now in the sale, and comes in a gorgeous sky blue hue.
Wool-blend cushion cover
£19.99
|
H&M Home
H&M Home is a great place to shop for cosy home goods, and all for a fairly good price! I love this cushion cover, which is chic and stylish, as well as soft and comfy.
Textured Square Pouffe
£95
|
Oliver Bonas
How adorable is this little square pouffe? If I didn't already have my knitted IKEA number, I would so be after this! It can be used as a foot rest, or a place to sit down!