Nothing makes me feel as though I have my sh*t together more as an almost-adult as when I have a boujee, grown-up hand soap in my bathroom. Guests will feel pampered, and the space looks like it belongs on an Instagram grid. I love a hand soap, and am a sucker for a product that looks as cool as it is effective. With this in mind, I've picked out 11 fancy hand washes to make your bathroom super boujee, with options for all budgets, and with recommendations that are environmentally friendly.

The trend for cool, Instagrammable bathroom hand soaps really began with Aesop's bestselling hand washes (there are two), which come in large brown bottles with a handy (pun not intended) pump. As well as in Instagram-famous bathrooms, they are also used in some of the fanciest restaurant and hotel bathrooms in the world, most notably Gramercy Park Hotel in New York; a super swanky location that uses 250,000 units of the stuff every year.

The appeal of a fancy hand wash has continued to grow, and now many of your favourite bath and body brands offer some chic options that smell amazing and leave hands feeling soft and nourished afterwards. Check out my pick of the best below.

Geranium & Rhubarb Hand Wash £16 Soap Co. Soap Co. not only produces the most amazing scents in their hand washes (this geranium & rhubarb one is the dream), they also boast soap that has cool minimalist packaging, and is made from natural, vegan, and eco-certified ingredients.

Byredo Suede Hand Wash £38 Space NK This may be pricey, but it looks insanely chic next to a bathroom sink. The suede scent smells incredible yet is understated, and the pump is such that when you use the soap, you get the perfect amount.

Ren Atlantic Kelp & Magnesium Energising Hand Wash £18 Feel Unique This is one of my all time favourite smells, so using it every time I wash my hands is a total delight! Sulphate free and vegan, the bottle is 100 percent recyclable, meaning you don't have to feel too guilty about buying plastic.

Malin + Goetz Cannabis Hand & Body Wash £20 Malin + Goetz The warm, spicy scent of this formula is gorgeous. Plus, it's a great two in one that can be used as a body wash too, meaning the price is slightly more justified!

Lush Strawberry Whip Soap £6.50 Lush All of Lush's soaps are now palm-oil free, and, of course, there is no plastic packaging involved, meaning this is a great environmentally friendly option. It also looks super cute, and will add a fun, playful element to your bathroom sink.

Muji Liquid Soap in Citrus Woods £4.95 Muji Who knew Muji did hand washes? Well, the brand actually sells about four different versions in store, including my favourite, mandarin. This is the only one available online, but it looks super chic and smells super fresh.

Le Labo Hand Soap £17 Selfridges This painfully chic hand soap is super minimalist and will look brilliant in any colour scheme. Enriched with rosemary leaf and sugar cane, this smells amazing and leaves hands feeling super soft.

Jo Malone Red Roses Soap £15 Selfridges Everybody loves Jo Malone, and needs a touch of it in their bathroom. This plastic-free packaging looks gorgeous, and the soap smells like the most beautiful bunch of roses.

Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash £27 Cult Beauty The original boujee bathroom soap, and what many may say is still the best. It smells like a spa, lathers up beautifully, leaves hands feeling soft, and looks super cool.

Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Hand Wash £9.90 Rituals Made with rice milk and cherry blossom, this affordable yet luxurious hand wash smells lovely and adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom.