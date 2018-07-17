11 Gripping Shows On Netflix For When You’re Sick Of ‘Law & Order’ Reruns

There's nothing quite like kicking your feet up at the end of a long day and settling into a good old-fashioned Law & Order marathon. The procedural drama has been entertaining audiences for years, setting up riveting courtroom drama that takes down crooks and keeps viewers speculating until the end, and the episodes can be addictive. But at the end of the day, there's only so much Dick Wolf content out there to consume, and there are some equally grate, equally marathon-worthy Netflix shows to watch when the SVU well runs dry.

Whether these shows tackle a brand new case every episode like Law & Order; have an overarching mysterious, crime-solving plot that spans the entire series; or they blend the two for an even more convoluted plot line, there's plenty to keep you occupied here. These shows are also great to watch when true crime documentaries, however compelling they might be, are weighing you down. Sometimes, you need an escape from the real world, and a dive into an imagined universe of fictional events.

Luckily, there is basically an endless stream of scripted dramas on Netflix to sink your teeth into, and this list compiles just a few of the highlights.

1 'Sherlock' Giphy With Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role and Martin Freeman as his trusty assistant, Watson, this updated version of the classic detective period piece places the investigators in modern London, teaming up to solve case after case.

2 'Criminal Minds' Giphy Like Law & Order, Criminal Minds has been around the block — the show originally debuted way back in 2005. The fan favorite follows FBI agents who specialize in the behavioral patterns of some of the country's most dangerous killers.

3 'Scandal' Giphy Olivia Pope is a television icon the likes of which viewers had never seen before she stepped onto the scene in 2012. She's not so much in the crime-solving sector — though there's plenty of murder and drama to go around as the series progresses — but Olivia is constantly using her crisis management firm to expertly fix things for public figures whose lives have gone awry.

4 'How To Get Away With Murder' Giphy As the title may suggest, How to Get Away With Murder features its share of grisly situations. Viola Davis plays Annalise Keating, a law professor who guides her students through some truly troubling cases as drama and deception also breaks out among the group itself.

5 'NCIS' Giphy NCIS fits squarely into the Law & Order circle as another long-running staple of crime investigation TV, and over a whopping 15 seasons, the show has cultivated a devoted fanbase. All 15 of those seasons are available to stream, and it seems like a natural next step for anyone who's looking for a new favorite.

6 'American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson' Giphy This one is based on an infamous true story that most everyone is at least somewhat familiar with, but the performances from Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Sterling K. Brown, and David Schwimmer, among others, really bring the heat for this dramatized look at O.J. Simpson's murder trial. The entire season that focuses on this trial is available to stream.

7 'American Vandal' Giphy OK, OK, so American Vandal isn't exactly your typical criminal case. But this Netflix original, just out of its first season, is unexpectedly hilarious and delightful, while expertly spoofing actual true crime docs. It's a scripted comedy made in a documentary format, and follows high school students very seriously trying to figure out who spray-painted graphic graffiti on the faculty's cars.

8 'Broadchurch' Giphy This British series, which has three seasons streaming on Netflix, begins with the murder of a child living in a sleepy, seaside town, and then follows the two detectives who are investigating all possible suspects. It's a gruesome tale, but a riveting whodunnit that'll have you side-eyeing nearly everyone who appears onscreen.

9 'White Collar' Giphy Matt Bomer stars as a charming, conniving con artist who teams up with an FBI agent to help him gain insight into how these kinds of criminals really think. Six seasons on Netflix offer plenty of marathoning potential as the duo takes down white collar bad guys.

10 'Person of Interest' Giphy This fast-paced thriller, of which there are five seasons on Netflix, features a programmer who uses his surveillance smarts to zero in on people who will soon be involved with crimes — the details are left unknown, though, and he he has to work quickly to deduce what exactly is about to go down.