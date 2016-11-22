11 Hilarious Welcome Mats That Add Personality To Your Home

There's nothing better than a clever welcome mat to make you feel, well, welcomed. But if you're like me, who takes life with a hint of sass, then you need to know where to buy welcome mats with a little personality. After all, they make a statement and set the tone for your humble abode.

Plus, how else will your friends and family wipe their feet? But besides the most obvious functions, a well-picked welcome mat can do so much more: They can remind guests that alcohol is always appreciated, share whether or not you live with a fuzzy companion who means business, or they can just make you laugh. Personally, I think a funny welcome mat is a great opportunity to add your own personality to your house's decor. Also, how else are you going to subtly tell your guests to bring wine?

Next time you have friends or family over, make them laugh a little with these funny doormats. From passive aggressive mats to ones that are just punny, I hope that your guests won't get offended by a little humor, but instead, will be made to feel more at home. (And hopefully, maybe actually bring you wine.)

6. What Everyone Inside Is Thinking Amazon Geo Crafts Baked Coir Doormat, $28, Amazon It's like this mat can read minds, isn't it? If you feel like passing along the sassy message, park it outside your front door.

8. A Welcome Mat With Good Manners Amazon "Hi I'm Mat", $26, Amazon Of all the mats out this "Mat" will make any guest feel at welcomed. Seriously, what other mat politely introduces itself upon arrival?

10. Cat's House, Cat's Rules Amazon High Cotton Cat Housekeeping Staff New Doormat, $18, Amazon Does your cat run your house? If yes, then you'll totally get this doormat. With the phrase "The Cat and its housekeeping staff reside here," your guests will always be reminded who's really the boss. It's even got a cat with a crown on it!