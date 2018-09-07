Meal prep is a super practical way to approach, well, meal preparation, in order to eat more homemade food while saving money. Hacks like batch cooking, mason jar smoothies and salads, packing your lunch for work, and making as much of your food ahead of time as possible (so you can save time and still eat well), are great for upping your overall food quality while saving you cash on eating out. And once you’re done working for the day, it’s so nice to be able to either simply assemble your dinner in a few steps, dish it out of the slow cooker, or pop it in the oven for a few minutes. And snagging a few well-appointed meal prep products can make eating your lunch al desko easier than ever.

Basically, meal prep is in amazing way to practice self-care, and it’s fun to boot. Who doesn’t want to eat delicious food every day that doesn’t cost a fortune? You may need to adjust your schedule a bit, but once you get the hang of your meal prep routine, you might be surprised to find out how simple meal planning can be. Check out these 11 meal prep products that can make throwing together a scrumptious meal super easy.

1 Instapot 6 Quart Instapot $79 Instapot This starter Instapot model is a super versatile pressure cooker that can make eggs, soups, and beans, brown and sauté foods, warm up your leftovers, or function as the easiest rice cooker ever.

4 The Original Nutribullet The Original Nutribullet $59.99 Nutribullet Smoothies are a great way to amp up your fruit and veggie intake. For either an easy breakfast or lunch on-the-go, the Nutribullet gives good results at a reasonable price point.

6 Vitamix 5200 Standard Vitamix $399.95 Vitamix By far the splurgiest item on the list, a Vitamix is way more than a blender. You can make super silky-textured smoothies in this thing, but it will also make soups, hummus, salad dressings, or sorbets. And they offer a free seven-year warranty, so your Vitamix will stick with you for the long haul for reals.

7 Adult Lunch Box Double Decker Lunch Box $29.95 Lunchbox.com While you're free to reuse your sixth-grade lunch box if you want to, adult lunch boxes are pretty snazzy — and definitely more sophisticated than your Wonder Woman version.

11 Food Processor Hamilton Beach Bowl Scraper 10-Cup Food Processor $44.99 Target Food processors help so much when it comes to meal prep, and they don't need to cost a fortune to get the job done. Whether you want to pre-chop some veggies, or make some super easy hummus or pesto, these things are a great addition to your meal prep tool kit.